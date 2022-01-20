Bio-based Isoprene Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2028| Braskem, Genencor (DuPont), Ajinomoto

Los Angeles, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global Bio-based Isoprene Market Insights and Forecast to 2028”. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. Bio-based Isoprene report discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the Bio-based Isoprene Market report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall Bio-based Isoprene market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

The competitive landscape of the global Bio-based Isoprene market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Bio-based Isoprene market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bio-based Isoprene Market Research Report: Braskem, Genencor (DuPont), Ajinomoto, Gevo Inc, GlycosBio, Yokohama Rubber Company

Global Bio-based Isoprene Market by Type: Microbial Fermentation, Chemical Conversion

Global Bio-based Isoprene Market by Application: Automobile Tires, Medical Appliances, Footwear, Sporting Goods, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Bio-based Isoprene market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Bio-based Isoprene market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The Bio-based Isoprene report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Bio-based Isoprene market.

Questions Answered by the Report:

1. Which are the dominant players of the global Bio-based Isoprene market?

2. What will be the size of the global Bio-based Isoprene market in the coming years?

3. Which segment will lead the global Bio-based Isoprene market?

4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Bio-based Isoprene market?

6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Bio-based Isoprene market?

Table of Contents

1 Bio-based Isoprene Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-based Isoprene

1.2 Bio-based Isoprene Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Microbial Fermentation

1.2.3 Chemical Conversion

1.3 Bio-based Isoprene Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automobile Tires

1.3.3 Medical Appliances

1.3.4 Footwear

1.3.5 Sporting Goods

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Bio-based Isoprene Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Bio-based Isoprene Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Bio-based Isoprene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Bio-based Isoprene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Bio-based Isoprene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Bio-based Isoprene Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bio-based Isoprene Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Bio-based Isoprene Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Bio-based Isoprene Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Bio-based Isoprene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Bio-based Isoprene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Bio-based Isoprene Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Bio-based Isoprene Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Bio-based Isoprene Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Bio-based Isoprene Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Bio-based Isoprene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Bio-based Isoprene Production

3.4.1 North America Bio-based Isoprene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Bio-based Isoprene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Bio-based Isoprene Production

3.5.1 Europe Bio-based Isoprene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Bio-based Isoprene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Bio-based Isoprene Production

3.6.1 China Bio-based Isoprene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Bio-based Isoprene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Bio-based Isoprene Production

3.7.1 Japan Bio-based Isoprene Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Bio-based Isoprene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Bio-based Isoprene Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Bio-based Isoprene Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Bio-based Isoprene Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Bio-based Isoprene Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based Isoprene Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Bio-based Isoprene Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Bio-based Isoprene Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Bio-based Isoprene Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Bio-based Isoprene Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Bio-based Isoprene Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Braskem

7.1.1 Braskem Bio-based Isoprene Corporation Information

7.1.2 Braskem Bio-based Isoprene Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Braskem Bio-based Isoprene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Braskem Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Braskem Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Genencor (DuPont)

7.2.1 Genencor (DuPont) Bio-based Isoprene Corporation Information

7.2.2 Genencor (DuPont) Bio-based Isoprene Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Genencor (DuPont) Bio-based Isoprene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Genencor (DuPont) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Genencor (DuPont) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Ajinomoto

7.3.1 Ajinomoto Bio-based Isoprene Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ajinomoto Bio-based Isoprene Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Ajinomoto Bio-based Isoprene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Ajinomoto Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Ajinomoto Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Gevo Inc

7.4.1 Gevo Inc Bio-based Isoprene Corporation Information

7.4.2 Gevo Inc Bio-based Isoprene Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Gevo Inc Bio-based Isoprene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Gevo Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Gevo Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 GlycosBio

7.5.1 GlycosBio Bio-based Isoprene Corporation Information

7.5.2 GlycosBio Bio-based Isoprene Product Portfolio

7.5.3 GlycosBio Bio-based Isoprene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 GlycosBio Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 GlycosBio Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Yokohama Rubber Company

7.6.1 Yokohama Rubber Company Bio-based Isoprene Corporation Information

7.6.2 Yokohama Rubber Company Bio-based Isoprene Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Yokohama Rubber Company Bio-based Isoprene Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Yokohama Rubber Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Yokohama Rubber Company Recent Developments/Updates

8 Bio-based Isoprene Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Bio-based Isoprene Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bio-based Isoprene

8.4 Bio-based Isoprene Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Bio-based Isoprene Distributors List

9.3 Bio-based Isoprene Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Bio-based Isoprene Industry Trends

10.2 Bio-based Isoprene Growth Drivers

10.3 Bio-based Isoprene Market Challenges

10.4 Bio-based Isoprene Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Bio-based Isoprene by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Bio-based Isoprene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Bio-based Isoprene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Bio-based Isoprene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Bio-based Isoprene Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Bio-based Isoprene

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Bio-based Isoprene by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Bio-based Isoprene by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Bio-based Isoprene by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Bio-based Isoprene by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Bio-based Isoprene by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bio-based Isoprene by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Bio-based Isoprene by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Bio-based Isoprene by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer



