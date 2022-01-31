Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Latest Research Report, Size predicts Favorable Growth and Forecast Analysis 2022-2028 | Archer Daniels Midland, POET, Green Plains

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-based Fuel Ethanol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Archer Daniels Midland, POET, Green Plains, Valero Energy, Flint Hills Resource, Abengoa Bioenergy, The Royal Dutch Shell, Petrobras, COFCO, Tianguan, Jilin Fuel Alcohol, ZTE Energy, Longlive Bio-Technology, SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy

Market Segmentation by Product:

Corn Source

Cassava Source

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Industrial

Others



The Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Product Introduction

1.2 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Bio-based Fuel Ethanol in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Industry Trends

1.5.2 Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Drivers

1.5.3 Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Challenges

1.5.4 Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Corn Source

2.1.2 Cassava Source

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive

3.1.2 Industrial

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Bio-based Fuel Ethanol in 2021

4.2.3 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Archer Daniels Midland

7.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information

7.1.2 Archer Daniels Midland Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Archer Daniels Midland Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Archer Daniels Midland Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Products Offered

7.1.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development

7.2 POET

7.2.1 POET Corporation Information

7.2.2 POET Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 POET Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 POET Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Products Offered

7.2.5 POET Recent Development

7.3 Green Plains

7.3.1 Green Plains Corporation Information

7.3.2 Green Plains Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Green Plains Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Green Plains Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Products Offered

7.3.5 Green Plains Recent Development

7.4 Valero Energy

7.4.1 Valero Energy Corporation Information

7.4.2 Valero Energy Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Valero Energy Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Valero Energy Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Products Offered

7.4.5 Valero Energy Recent Development

7.5 Flint Hills Resource

7.5.1 Flint Hills Resource Corporation Information

7.5.2 Flint Hills Resource Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Flint Hills Resource Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Flint Hills Resource Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Products Offered

7.5.5 Flint Hills Resource Recent Development

7.6 Abengoa Bioenergy

7.6.1 Abengoa Bioenergy Corporation Information

7.6.2 Abengoa Bioenergy Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Abengoa Bioenergy Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Abengoa Bioenergy Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Products Offered

7.6.5 Abengoa Bioenergy Recent Development

7.7 The Royal Dutch Shell

7.7.1 The Royal Dutch Shell Corporation Information

7.7.2 The Royal Dutch Shell Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 The Royal Dutch Shell Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 The Royal Dutch Shell Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Products Offered

7.7.5 The Royal Dutch Shell Recent Development

7.8 Petrobras

7.8.1 Petrobras Corporation Information

7.8.2 Petrobras Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Petrobras Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Petrobras Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Products Offered

7.8.5 Petrobras Recent Development

7.9 COFCO

7.9.1 COFCO Corporation Information

7.9.2 COFCO Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 COFCO Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 COFCO Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Products Offered

7.9.5 COFCO Recent Development

7.10 Tianguan

7.10.1 Tianguan Corporation Information

7.10.2 Tianguan Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Tianguan Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Tianguan Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Products Offered

7.10.5 Tianguan Recent Development

7.11 Jilin Fuel Alcohol

7.11.1 Jilin Fuel Alcohol Corporation Information

7.11.2 Jilin Fuel Alcohol Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Jilin Fuel Alcohol Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Jilin Fuel Alcohol Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Products Offered

7.11.5 Jilin Fuel Alcohol Recent Development

7.12 ZTE Energy

7.12.1 ZTE Energy Corporation Information

7.12.2 ZTE Energy Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 ZTE Energy Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 ZTE Energy Products Offered

7.12.5 ZTE Energy Recent Development

7.13 Longlive Bio-Technology

7.13.1 Longlive Bio-Technology Corporation Information

7.13.2 Longlive Bio-Technology Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Longlive Bio-Technology Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Longlive Bio-Technology Products Offered

7.13.5 Longlive Bio-Technology Recent Development

7.14 SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy

7.14.1 SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy Corporation Information

7.14.2 SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy Products Offered

7.14.5 SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Distributors

8.3 Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Production Mode & Process

8.4 Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Sales Channels

8.4.2 Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Distributors

8.5 Bio-based Fuel Ethanol Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

