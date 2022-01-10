Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Vinythai Public Company (AGC Group), TechnipFMC,

“

The report titled Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Vinythai Public Company (AGC Group), TechnipFMC

Market Segmentation by Product:

Bio-based Carbon Content: 28-40%

Bio-based Carbon Content: ≥40%

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Epoxy Resins

Paper Chemicals

Water Treatment Chemicals

Surfactants

Others



The Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Overview

1.1 Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Product Overview

1.2 Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Bio-based Carbon Content: 28-40%

1.2.2 Bio-based Carbon Content: ≥40%

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) by Application

4.1 Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Epoxy Resins

4.1.2 Paper Chemicals

4.1.3 Water Treatment Chemicals

4.1.4 Surfactants

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) by Country

5.1 North America Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) by Country

6.1 Europe Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) by Country

8.1 Latin America Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Business

10.1 Vinythai Public Company (AGC Group)

10.1.1 Vinythai Public Company (AGC Group) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Vinythai Public Company (AGC Group) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Vinythai Public Company (AGC Group) Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Vinythai Public Company (AGC Group) Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Products Offered

10.1.5 Vinythai Public Company (AGC Group) Recent Development

10.2 TechnipFMC

10.2.1 TechnipFMC Corporation Information

10.2.2 TechnipFMC Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 TechnipFMC Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 TechnipFMC Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Products Offered

10.2.5 TechnipFMC Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Industry Trends

11.4.2 Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Drivers

11.4.3 Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Challenges

11.4.4 Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Distributors

12.3 Bio-based Epichlorohydrin (ECH) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

