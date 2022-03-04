Bio-based Engineering Plastics Market Analysis, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2022–2028 | Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, DSM Engineering Plastics, König & Meyer

“

A newly published report titled “Bio-based Engineering Plastics Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-based Engineering Plastics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-based Engineering Plastics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-based Engineering Plastics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-based Engineering Plastics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-based Engineering Plastics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-based Engineering Plastics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, DSM Engineering Plastics, König & Meyer, Cathay Biotech Inc., NatureWorks, BASF, Novamont, Total Corbion, Biome Bioplastics, Toray Industries, Fkur Kunstsoff, Danimer Scientific, Plantic Technologies

Market Segmentation by Product:

Injection

Extrusion



Market Segmentation by Application:

Glass Alternatives

Automotive Trims

Electronic Equipment

Cosmetic Containers

Others



The Bio-based Engineering Plastics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-based Engineering Plastics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-based Engineering Plastics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-based Engineering Plastics Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Injection

1.2.3 Extrusion

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Glass Alternatives

1.3.3 Automotive Trims

1.3.4 Electronic Equipment

1.3.5 Cosmetic Containers

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Production

2.1 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Bio-based Engineering Plastics by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Bio-based Engineering Plastics in 2021

4.3 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Bio-based Engineering Plastics Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Bio-based Engineering Plastics Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Bio-based Engineering Plastics Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Bio-based Engineering Plastics Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based Engineering Plastics Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based Engineering Plastics Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Bio-based Engineering Plastics Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Bio-based Engineering Plastics Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Engineering Plastics Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Engineering Plastics Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Engineering Plastics Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

12.1.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Overview

12.1.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Bio-based Engineering Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Developments

12.2 DSM Engineering Plastics

12.2.1 DSM Engineering Plastics Corporation Information

12.2.2 DSM Engineering Plastics Overview

12.2.3 DSM Engineering Plastics Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 DSM Engineering Plastics Bio-based Engineering Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 DSM Engineering Plastics Recent Developments

12.3 König & Meyer

12.3.1 König & Meyer Corporation Information

12.3.2 König & Meyer Overview

12.3.3 König & Meyer Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 König & Meyer Bio-based Engineering Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 König & Meyer Recent Developments

12.4 Cathay Biotech Inc.

12.4.1 Cathay Biotech Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cathay Biotech Inc. Overview

12.4.3 Cathay Biotech Inc. Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Cathay Biotech Inc. Bio-based Engineering Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Cathay Biotech Inc. Recent Developments

12.5 NatureWorks

12.5.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information

12.5.2 NatureWorks Overview

12.5.3 NatureWorks Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 NatureWorks Bio-based Engineering Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 NatureWorks Recent Developments

12.6 BASF

12.6.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.6.2 BASF Overview

12.6.3 BASF Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 BASF Bio-based Engineering Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 BASF Recent Developments

12.7 Novamont

12.7.1 Novamont Corporation Information

12.7.2 Novamont Overview

12.7.3 Novamont Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Novamont Bio-based Engineering Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Novamont Recent Developments

12.8 Total Corbion

12.8.1 Total Corbion Corporation Information

12.8.2 Total Corbion Overview

12.8.3 Total Corbion Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Total Corbion Bio-based Engineering Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Total Corbion Recent Developments

12.9 Biome Bioplastics

12.9.1 Biome Bioplastics Corporation Information

12.9.2 Biome Bioplastics Overview

12.9.3 Biome Bioplastics Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Biome Bioplastics Bio-based Engineering Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Biome Bioplastics Recent Developments

12.10 Toray Industries

12.10.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

12.10.2 Toray Industries Overview

12.10.3 Toray Industries Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Toray Industries Bio-based Engineering Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Toray Industries Recent Developments

12.11 Fkur Kunstsoff

12.11.1 Fkur Kunstsoff Corporation Information

12.11.2 Fkur Kunstsoff Overview

12.11.3 Fkur Kunstsoff Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 Fkur Kunstsoff Bio-based Engineering Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 Fkur Kunstsoff Recent Developments

12.12 Danimer Scientific

12.12.1 Danimer Scientific Corporation Information

12.12.2 Danimer Scientific Overview

12.12.3 Danimer Scientific Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 Danimer Scientific Bio-based Engineering Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 Danimer Scientific Recent Developments

12.13 Plantic Technologies

12.13.1 Plantic Technologies Corporation Information

12.13.2 Plantic Technologies Overview

12.13.3 Plantic Technologies Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Plantic Technologies Bio-based Engineering Plastics Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Plantic Technologies Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Bio-based Engineering Plastics Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Bio-based Engineering Plastics Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Bio-based Engineering Plastics Production Mode & Process

13.4 Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Bio-based Engineering Plastics Sales Channels

13.4.2 Bio-based Engineering Plastics Distributors

13.5 Bio-based Engineering Plastics Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Bio-based Engineering Plastics Industry Trends

14.2 Bio-based Engineering Plastics Market Drivers

14.3 Bio-based Engineering Plastics Market Challenges

14.4 Bio-based Engineering Plastics Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Bio-based Engineering Plastics Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”