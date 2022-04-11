Bio-based Butanediol Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2022 to 2028 | Godavari, Novamont, BASF

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Bio-based Butanediol Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-based Butanediol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-based Butanediol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-based Butanediol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-based Butanediol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-based Butanediol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-based Butanediol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Godavari

Novamont

BASF

Shandong LanDian Biological Technology



Market Segmentation by Product:

1,4 BDO

1,3 BDO



Market Segmentation by Application:

Cosmetic

Polyester Resins

Plasticizers

Aerospace

Food

Others



The Bio-based Butanediol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-based Butanediol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-based Butanediol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-based Butanediol Product Introduction

1.2 Global Bio-based Butanediol Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Bio-based Butanediol Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Bio-based Butanediol Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Bio-based Butanediol Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Bio-based Butanediol Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Bio-based Butanediol Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Bio-based Butanediol Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Bio-based Butanediol in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Bio-based Butanediol Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Bio-based Butanediol Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Bio-based Butanediol Industry Trends

1.5.2 Bio-based Butanediol Market Drivers

1.5.3 Bio-based Butanediol Market Challenges

1.5.4 Bio-based Butanediol Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Bio-based Butanediol Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 1,4 BDO

2.1.2 1,3 BDO

2.2 Global Bio-based Butanediol Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Bio-based Butanediol Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Bio-based Butanediol Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Bio-based Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Bio-based Butanediol Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Bio-based Butanediol Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Bio-based Butanediol Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Bio-based Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Bio-based Butanediol Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Cosmetic

3.1.2 Polyester Resins

3.1.3 Plasticizers

3.1.4 Aerospace

3.1.5 Food

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Bio-based Butanediol Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Bio-based Butanediol Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Bio-based Butanediol Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Bio-based Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Bio-based Butanediol Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Bio-based Butanediol Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Bio-based Butanediol Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Bio-based Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Bio-based Butanediol Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Bio-based Butanediol Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Bio-based Butanediol Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Bio-based Butanediol Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Bio-based Butanediol Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Bio-based Butanediol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Bio-based Butanediol Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Bio-based Butanediol Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Bio-based Butanediol in 2021

4.2.3 Global Bio-based Butanediol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Bio-based Butanediol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Bio-based Butanediol Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Bio-based Butanediol Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bio-based Butanediol Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Bio-based Butanediol Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Bio-based Butanediol Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Bio-based Butanediol Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Bio-based Butanediol Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Bio-based Butanediol Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Bio-based Butanediol Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Bio-based Butanediol Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Bio-based Butanediol Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Bio-based Butanediol Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Bio-based Butanediol Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Bio-based Butanediol Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Bio-based Butanediol Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Bio-based Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Bio-based Butanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-based Butanediol Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Bio-based Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Bio-based Butanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Bio-based Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Bio-based Butanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Butanediol Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Butanediol Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Godavari

7.1.1 Godavari Corporation Information

7.1.2 Godavari Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Godavari Bio-based Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Godavari Bio-based Butanediol Products Offered

7.1.5 Godavari Recent Development

7.2 Novamont

7.2.1 Novamont Corporation Information

7.2.2 Novamont Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Novamont Bio-based Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Novamont Bio-based Butanediol Products Offered

7.2.5 Novamont Recent Development

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.3.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 BASF Bio-based Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 BASF Bio-based Butanediol Products Offered

7.3.5 BASF Recent Development

7.4 Shandong LanDian Biological Technology

7.4.1 Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Bio-based Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Bio-based Butanediol Products Offered

7.4.5 Shandong LanDian Biological Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Bio-based Butanediol Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Bio-based Butanediol Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Bio-based Butanediol Distributors

8.3 Bio-based Butanediol Production Mode & Process

8.4 Bio-based Butanediol Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Bio-based Butanediol Sales Channels

8.4.2 Bio-based Butanediol Distributors

8.5 Bio-based Butanediol Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”