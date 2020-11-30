Bio-Based Butadiene Market Outlook 2020, Business Development, Research Report 2026 | Braskem, Genomatica & Versalis, Biokemik(Biosyncaucho)

“

The report titled Global Bio-Based Butadiene Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bio-Based Butadiene market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio-Based Butadiene market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bio-Based Butadiene market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio-Based Butadiene market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio-Based Butadiene report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-Based Butadiene report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-Based Butadiene market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-Based Butadiene market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-Based Butadiene market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-Based Butadiene market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-Based Butadiene market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Braskem, Genomatica & Versalis, Biokemik(Biosyncaucho), LanzaTech & Invista, Global Bioenergies & Synthos

Market Segmentation by Product: One-step Methods

Multi-step Methods



Market Segmentation by Application: Thermo-plastic Elastomers

Synthetic Rubber

Fine Chemicals

Nylon

Styrenic Plastics

Epoxy Resins

Others



The Bio-Based Butadiene Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-Based Butadiene market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-Based Butadiene market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Bio-Based Butadiene Market Overview

1.1 Bio-Based Butadiene Product Overview

1.2 Bio-Based Butadiene Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 One-step Methods

1.2.2 Multi-step Methods

1.3 Global Bio-Based Butadiene Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Bio-Based Butadiene Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Bio-Based Butadiene Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Bio-Based Butadiene Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Bio-Based Butadiene Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Bio-Based Butadiene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Bio-Based Butadiene Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Bio-Based Butadiene Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Bio-Based Butadiene Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Bio-Based Butadiene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Bio-Based Butadiene Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Bio-Based Butadiene Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bio-Based Butadiene Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Bio-Based Butadiene Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Butadiene Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Bio-Based Butadiene Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Bio-Based Butadiene Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Bio-Based Butadiene Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Bio-Based Butadiene Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bio-Based Butadiene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Bio-Based Butadiene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bio-Based Butadiene Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bio-Based Butadiene Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Bio-Based Butadiene as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bio-Based Butadiene Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Bio-Based Butadiene Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Bio-Based Butadiene by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Bio-Based Butadiene Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Bio-Based Butadiene Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Bio-Based Butadiene Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Bio-Based Butadiene Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Bio-Based Butadiene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Bio-Based Butadiene Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Bio-Based Butadiene Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Bio-Based Butadiene Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Bio-Based Butadiene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Bio-Based Butadiene by Application

4.1 Bio-Based Butadiene Segment by Application

4.1.1 Thermo-plastic Elastomers

4.1.2 Synthetic Rubber

4.1.3 Fine Chemicals

4.1.4 Nylon

4.1.5 Styrenic Plastics

4.1.6 Epoxy Resins

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Bio-Based Butadiene Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Bio-Based Butadiene Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Bio-Based Butadiene Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Bio-Based Butadiene Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Bio-Based Butadiene by Application

4.5.2 Europe Bio-Based Butadiene by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Bio-Based Butadiene by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Bio-Based Butadiene by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Butadiene by Application

5 North America Bio-Based Butadiene Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Bio-Based Butadiene Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Bio-Based Butadiene Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Bio-Based Butadiene Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Bio-Based Butadiene Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Bio-Based Butadiene Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Bio-Based Butadiene Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Bio-Based Butadiene Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Bio-Based Butadiene Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Bio-Based Butadiene Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Bio-Based Butadiene Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-Based Butadiene Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-Based Butadiene Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-Based Butadiene Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-Based Butadiene Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Bio-Based Butadiene Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Bio-Based Butadiene Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Bio-Based Butadiene Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Bio-Based Butadiene Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Bio-Based Butadiene Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Butadiene Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Butadiene Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Butadiene Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Butadiene Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Butadiene Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bio-Based Butadiene Business

10.1 Braskem

10.1.1 Braskem Corporation Information

10.1.2 Braskem Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Braskem Bio-Based Butadiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Braskem Bio-Based Butadiene Products Offered

10.1.5 Braskem Recent Developments

10.2 Genomatica & Versalis

10.2.1 Genomatica & Versalis Corporation Information

10.2.2 Genomatica & Versalis Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Genomatica & Versalis Bio-Based Butadiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Braskem Bio-Based Butadiene Products Offered

10.2.5 Genomatica & Versalis Recent Developments

10.3 Biokemik(Biosyncaucho)

10.3.1 Biokemik(Biosyncaucho) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Biokemik(Biosyncaucho) Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Biokemik(Biosyncaucho) Bio-Based Butadiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Biokemik(Biosyncaucho) Bio-Based Butadiene Products Offered

10.3.5 Biokemik(Biosyncaucho) Recent Developments

10.4 LanzaTech & Invista

10.4.1 LanzaTech & Invista Corporation Information

10.4.2 LanzaTech & Invista Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 LanzaTech & Invista Bio-Based Butadiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 LanzaTech & Invista Bio-Based Butadiene Products Offered

10.4.5 LanzaTech & Invista Recent Developments

10.5 Global Bioenergies & Synthos

10.5.1 Global Bioenergies & Synthos Corporation Information

10.5.2 Global Bioenergies & Synthos Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Global Bioenergies & Synthos Bio-Based Butadiene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Global Bioenergies & Synthos Bio-Based Butadiene Products Offered

10.5.5 Global Bioenergies & Synthos Recent Developments

11 Bio-Based Butadiene Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Bio-Based Butadiene Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Bio-Based Butadiene Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Bio-Based Butadiene Industry Trends

11.4.2 Bio-Based Butadiene Market Drivers

11.4.3 Bio-Based Butadiene Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

