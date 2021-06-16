Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2027 | LCY Chemical, Genomatica, Global Bio-Chem

“

The report titled Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: LCY Chemical, Genomatica, Global Bio-Chem, Novamont SpA

Market Segmentation by Product: Direct Fermentation

Biosuccinic acid



Market Segmentation by Application: Athletic Apparel

Running Shoes

Electronics

Automotive

PBT

TPU

Others



The Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol market?

Table of Contents:

1 Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market Overview

1.1 Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Product Overview

1.2 Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Direct Fermentation

1.2.2 Biosuccinic acid

1.3 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol by Application

4.1 Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Athletic Apparel

4.1.2 Running Shoes

4.1.3 Electronics

4.1.4 Automotive

4.1.5 PBT

4.1.6 TPU

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol by Country

5.1 North America Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol by Country

6.1 Europe Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol by Country

8.1 Latin America Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Business

10.1 LCY Chemical

10.1.1 LCY Chemical Corporation Information

10.1.2 LCY Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 LCY Chemical Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 LCY Chemical Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Products Offered

10.1.5 LCY Chemical Recent Development

10.2 Genomatica

10.2.1 Genomatica Corporation Information

10.2.2 Genomatica Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Genomatica Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 LCY Chemical Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Products Offered

10.2.5 Genomatica Recent Development

10.3 Global Bio-Chem

10.3.1 Global Bio-Chem Corporation Information

10.3.2 Global Bio-Chem Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Global Bio-Chem Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Global Bio-Chem Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Products Offered

10.3.5 Global Bio-Chem Recent Development

10.4 Novamont SpA

10.4.1 Novamont SpA Corporation Information

10.4.2 Novamont SpA Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Novamont SpA Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Novamont SpA Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Products Offered

10.4.5 Novamont SpA Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Distributors

12.3 Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

