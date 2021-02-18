Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Size, Company Profiles And Key Figures Reviewed In Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | Kokyu Alcohol, Godavari,

“

The report titled Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Kokyu Alcohol, Godavari

Market Segmentation by Product: Industrial Grade

Cosmetic Grade



Market Segmentation by Application: Cosmetic

Polyester Resins

Plasticizers

Aerospace

Food

Others



The Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol market?

Table of Contents:

1 Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Overview

1.1 Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Product Scope

1.2 Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Industrial Grade

1.2.3 Cosmetic Grade

1.3 Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Cosmetic

1.3.3 Polyester Resins

1.3.4 Plasticizers

1.3.5 Aerospace

1.3.6 Food

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol as of 2020)

3.4 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 130 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 130 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 243 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 243 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia MT Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Business

12.1 Kokyu Alcohol

12.1.1 Kokyu Alcohol Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kokyu Alcohol Business Overview

12.1.3 Kokyu Alcohol Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kokyu Alcohol Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Products Offered

12.1.5 Kokyu Alcohol Recent Development

12.2 Godavari

12.2.1 Godavari Corporation Information

12.2.2 Godavari Business Overview

12.2.3 Godavari Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Godavari Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Products Offered

12.2.5 Godavari Recent Development

…

13 Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol

13.4 Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Distributors List

14.3 Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Trends

15.2 Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Drivers

15.3 Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Challenges

15.4 Bio-based 1,3-Butanediol Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”