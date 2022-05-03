Bike Wheels Market 2022:Key market Insights| Drivers and Restraints| Opportunities and Challenges| Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2022-2028|URSUS, Syncros (Scott Sports), CADEX (Giant)

Global Bike Wheels Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 2399.5 Million By 2027, From US$ 2034 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 2.3% During 2021-2027
QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Bike Wheels Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Bike Wheels market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.
The competitive landscape of the global Bike Wheels market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Bike Wheels market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bike Wheels Market Research Report: URSUS, Syncros (Scott Sports), CADEX (Giant), VISION via FSA, HollowGram (Cannondale), Roval (Specialized Bicycles), SPINERGY, Sensa Supra, Ambrosio, Halo Wheels, Yishun Bike, Miche
Global Bike Wheels Market by Type: Alloy Wheels, Carbon Wheels
Global Bike Wheels Market by Application: Road Bike, Mountain Bike, Gravel/Cyclo-Cross Bike, Track Bike, Others
The Bike Wheels market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Bike Wheels market. In this chapter of the Bike Wheels report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Bike Wheels report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.
The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.
Table of Contents
1 Bike Wheels Market Overview
1.1 Bike Wheels Product Overview
1.2 Bike Wheels Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Alloy Wheels
1.2.2 Carbon Wheels
1.3 Global Bike Wheels Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Bike Wheels Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Bike Wheels Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Bike Wheels Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Bike Wheels Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Bike Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Bike Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Bike Wheels Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Bike Wheels Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Bike Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Bike Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Bike Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bike Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Bike Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bike Wheels Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Bike Wheels Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Bike Wheels Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Bike Wheels Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Bike Wheels Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bike Wheels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Bike Wheels Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Bike Wheels Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bike Wheels Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Bike Wheels as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bike Wheels Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Bike Wheels Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Bike Wheels Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Bike Wheels Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Bike Wheels Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Bike Wheels Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Bike Wheels Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Bike Wheels Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Bike Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Bike Wheels Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Bike Wheels Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Bike Wheels Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Bike Wheels by Application
4.1 Bike Wheels Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Road Bike
4.1.2 Mountain Bike
4.1.3 Gravel/Cyclo-Cross Bike
4.1.4 Track Bike
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Bike Wheels Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Bike Wheels Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Bike Wheels Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Bike Wheels Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Bike Wheels Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Bike Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Bike Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Bike Wheels Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Bike Wheels Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Bike Wheels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Bike Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Bike Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Bike Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Bike Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Bike Wheels Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Bike Wheels by Country
5.1 North America Bike Wheels Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Bike Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Bike Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Bike Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Bike Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Bike Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Bike Wheels by Country
6.1 Europe Bike Wheels Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Bike Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Bike Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Bike Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Bike Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Bike Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Bike Wheels by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Bike Wheels Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bike Wheels Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bike Wheels Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Bike Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bike Wheels Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bike Wheels Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Bike Wheels by Country
8.1 Latin America Bike Wheels Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Bike Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Bike Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Bike Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Bike Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Bike Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Bike Wheels by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Bike Wheels Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bike Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bike Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Bike Wheels Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bike Wheels Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bike Wheels Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bike Wheels Business
10.1 URSUS
10.1.1 URSUS Corporation Information
10.1.2 URSUS Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 URSUS Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 URSUS Bike Wheels Products Offered
10.1.5 URSUS Recent Development
10.2 Syncros (Scott Sports)
10.2.1 Syncros (Scott Sports) Corporation Information
10.2.2 Syncros (Scott Sports) Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Syncros (Scott Sports) Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Syncros (Scott Sports) Bike Wheels Products Offered
10.2.5 Syncros (Scott Sports) Recent Development
10.3 CADEX (Giant)
10.3.1 CADEX (Giant) Corporation Information
10.3.2 CADEX (Giant) Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 CADEX (Giant) Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 CADEX (Giant) Bike Wheels Products Offered
10.3.5 CADEX (Giant) Recent Development
10.4 VISION via FSA
10.4.1 VISION via FSA Corporation Information
10.4.2 VISION via FSA Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 VISION via FSA Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 VISION via FSA Bike Wheels Products Offered
10.4.5 VISION via FSA Recent Development
10.5 HollowGram (Cannondale)
10.5.1 HollowGram (Cannondale) Corporation Information
10.5.2 HollowGram (Cannondale) Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 HollowGram (Cannondale) Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 HollowGram (Cannondale) Bike Wheels Products Offered
10.5.5 HollowGram (Cannondale) Recent Development
10.6 Roval (Specialized Bicycles)
10.6.1 Roval (Specialized Bicycles) Corporation Information
10.6.2 Roval (Specialized Bicycles) Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Roval (Specialized Bicycles) Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Roval (Specialized Bicycles) Bike Wheels Products Offered
10.6.5 Roval (Specialized Bicycles) Recent Development
10.7 SPINERGY
10.7.1 SPINERGY Corporation Information
10.7.2 SPINERGY Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 SPINERGY Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 SPINERGY Bike Wheels Products Offered
10.7.5 SPINERGY Recent Development
10.8 Sensa Supra
10.8.1 Sensa Supra Corporation Information
10.8.2 Sensa Supra Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Sensa Supra Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Sensa Supra Bike Wheels Products Offered
10.8.5 Sensa Supra Recent Development
10.9 Ambrosio
10.9.1 Ambrosio Corporation Information
10.9.2 Ambrosio Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Ambrosio Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Ambrosio Bike Wheels Products Offered
10.9.5 Ambrosio Recent Development
10.10 Halo Wheels
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Bike Wheels Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Halo Wheels Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Halo Wheels Recent Development
10.11 Yishun Bike
10.11.1 Yishun Bike Corporation Information
10.11.2 Yishun Bike Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Yishun Bike Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Yishun Bike Bike Wheels Products Offered
10.11.5 Yishun Bike Recent Development
10.12 Miche
10.12.1 Miche Corporation Information
10.12.2 Miche Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Miche Bike Wheels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Miche Bike Wheels Products Offered
10.12.5 Miche Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Bike Wheels Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Bike Wheels Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Bike Wheels Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Bike Wheels Distributors
12.3 Bike Wheels Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer*
