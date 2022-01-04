Bike Helmet Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2021 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Specialized

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Bike Helmet Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bike Helmet report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bike Helmet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bike Helmet market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bike Helmet market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bike Helmet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bike Helmet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Specialized, Trek Bicycle, Merida, Giant, ABUS, Mavic, Scott Sports, KASK, MET, OGK KABUTO, Uvex, POC, Urge, Orbea, GUB, LAS helmets, Strategic Sports, One Industries, Limar, Fox Racing, Lazer, Louis Garneau, Moon Helmet, Rudy Project, Shenghong Sports, HardnutZ, SenHai Sports Goods

Market Segmentation by Product:

MTB Helmets

Road Helmets

Sport Helmets



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commuter & Recreation

Sport Games



The Bike Helmet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bike Helmet market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bike Helmet market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Bike Helmet Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bike Helmet

1.2 Bike Helmet Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bike Helmet Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 MTB Helmets

1.2.3 Road Helmets

1.2.4 Sport Helmets

1.3 Bike Helmet Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bike Helmet Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Commuter & Recreation

1.3.3 Sport Games

1.4 Global Bike Helmet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Bike Helmet Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Bike Helmet Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Bike Helmet Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Bike Helmet Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bike Helmet Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bike Helmet Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Bike Helmet Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Bike Helmet Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Bike Helmet Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bike Helmet Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Bike Helmet Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Bike Helmet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Bike Helmet Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Bike Helmet Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Bike Helmet Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Bike Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Bike Helmet Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Bike Helmet Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Bike Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Bike Helmet Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Bike Helmet Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Bike Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Bike Helmet Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Bike Helmet Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Bike Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Bike Helmet Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Bike Helmet Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Bike Helmet Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Bike Helmet Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Bike Helmet Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Bike Helmet Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Bike Helmet Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Bike Helmet Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Bike Helmet Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Bike Helmet Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Bike Helmet Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Bike Helmet Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Bike Helmet Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Vista Outdoor

6.1.1 Vista Outdoor Corporation Information

6.1.2 Vista Outdoor Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Vista Outdoor Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Vista Outdoor Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Vista Outdoor Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Dorel

6.2.1 Dorel Corporation Information

6.2.2 Dorel Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Dorel Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Dorel Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Dorel Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Specialized

6.3.1 Specialized Corporation Information

6.3.2 Specialized Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Specialized Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Specialized Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Specialized Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Trek Bicycle

6.4.1 Trek Bicycle Corporation Information

6.4.2 Trek Bicycle Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Trek Bicycle Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Trek Bicycle Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Trek Bicycle Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Merida

6.5.1 Merida Corporation Information

6.5.2 Merida Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Merida Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Merida Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Merida Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Giant

6.6.1 Giant Corporation Information

6.6.2 Giant Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Giant Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Giant Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Giant Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 ABUS

6.6.1 ABUS Corporation Information

6.6.2 ABUS Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 ABUS Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 ABUS Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.7.5 ABUS Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Mavic

6.8.1 Mavic Corporation Information

6.8.2 Mavic Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Mavic Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Mavic Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Mavic Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Scott Sports

6.9.1 Scott Sports Corporation Information

6.9.2 Scott Sports Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Scott Sports Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Scott Sports Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Scott Sports Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 KASK

6.10.1 KASK Corporation Information

6.10.2 KASK Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 KASK Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 KASK Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.10.5 KASK Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 MET

6.11.1 MET Corporation Information

6.11.2 MET Bike Helmet Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 MET Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 MET Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.11.5 MET Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 OGK KABUTO

6.12.1 OGK KABUTO Corporation Information

6.12.2 OGK KABUTO Bike Helmet Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 OGK KABUTO Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 OGK KABUTO Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.12.5 OGK KABUTO Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Uvex

6.13.1 Uvex Corporation Information

6.13.2 Uvex Bike Helmet Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Uvex Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Uvex Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Uvex Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 POC

6.14.1 POC Corporation Information

6.14.2 POC Bike Helmet Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 POC Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 POC Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.14.5 POC Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Urge

6.15.1 Urge Corporation Information

6.15.2 Urge Bike Helmet Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Urge Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Urge Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Urge Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Orbea

6.16.1 Orbea Corporation Information

6.16.2 Orbea Bike Helmet Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Orbea Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Orbea Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Orbea Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 GUB

6.17.1 GUB Corporation Information

6.17.2 GUB Bike Helmet Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 GUB Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 GUB Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.17.5 GUB Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 LAS helmets

6.18.1 LAS helmets Corporation Information

6.18.2 LAS helmets Bike Helmet Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 LAS helmets Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 LAS helmets Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.18.5 LAS helmets Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Strategic Sports

6.19.1 Strategic Sports Corporation Information

6.19.2 Strategic Sports Bike Helmet Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Strategic Sports Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Strategic Sports Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Strategic Sports Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 One Industries

6.20.1 One Industries Corporation Information

6.20.2 One Industries Bike Helmet Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 One Industries Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 One Industries Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.20.5 One Industries Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Limar

6.21.1 Limar Corporation Information

6.21.2 Limar Bike Helmet Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Limar Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Limar Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Limar Recent Developments/Updates

6.22 Fox Racing

6.22.1 Fox Racing Corporation Information

6.22.2 Fox Racing Bike Helmet Description and Business Overview

6.22.3 Fox Racing Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Fox Racing Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.22.5 Fox Racing Recent Developments/Updates

6.23 Lazer

6.23.1 Lazer Corporation Information

6.23.2 Lazer Bike Helmet Description and Business Overview

6.23.3 Lazer Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Lazer Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.23.5 Lazer Recent Developments/Updates

6.24 Louis Garneau

6.24.1 Louis Garneau Corporation Information

6.24.2 Louis Garneau Bike Helmet Description and Business Overview

6.24.3 Louis Garneau Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.24.4 Louis Garneau Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.24.5 Louis Garneau Recent Developments/Updates

6.25 Moon Helmet

6.25.1 Moon Helmet Corporation Information

6.25.2 Moon Helmet Bike Helmet Description and Business Overview

6.25.3 Moon Helmet Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.25.4 Moon Helmet Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.25.5 Moon Helmet Recent Developments/Updates

6.26 Rudy Project

6.26.1 Rudy Project Corporation Information

6.26.2 Rudy Project Bike Helmet Description and Business Overview

6.26.3 Rudy Project Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.26.4 Rudy Project Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.26.5 Rudy Project Recent Developments/Updates

6.27 Shenghong Sports

6.27.1 Shenghong Sports Corporation Information

6.27.2 Shenghong Sports Bike Helmet Description and Business Overview

6.27.3 Shenghong Sports Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.27.4 Shenghong Sports Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.27.5 Shenghong Sports Recent Developments/Updates

6.28 HardnutZ

6.28.1 HardnutZ Corporation Information

6.28.2 HardnutZ Bike Helmet Description and Business Overview

6.28.3 HardnutZ Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.28.4 HardnutZ Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.28.5 HardnutZ Recent Developments/Updates

6.29 SenHai Sports Goods

6.29.1 SenHai Sports Goods Corporation Information

6.29.2 SenHai Sports Goods Bike Helmet Description and Business Overview

6.29.3 SenHai Sports Goods Bike Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.29.4 SenHai Sports Goods Bike Helmet Product Portfolio

6.29.5 SenHai Sports Goods Recent Developments/Updates

7 Bike Helmet Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Bike Helmet Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bike Helmet

7.4 Bike Helmet Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Bike Helmet Distributors List

8.3 Bike Helmet Customers

9 Bike Helmet Market Dynamics

9.1 Bike Helmet Industry Trends

9.2 Bike Helmet Growth Drivers

9.3 Bike Helmet Market Challenges

9.4 Bike Helmet Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Bike Helmet Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bike Helmet by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bike Helmet by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Bike Helmet Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bike Helmet by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bike Helmet by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Bike Helmet Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bike Helmet by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bike Helmet by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”