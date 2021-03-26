Bicycle Helmet Market Improvement, Orientation and Forecast from 2021-2027 | Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant

“
The report titled Global Bicycle Helmet Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bicycle Helmet market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bicycle Helmet market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bicycle Helmet market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bicycle Helmet market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bicycle Helmet report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bicycle Helmet report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bicycle Helmet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bicycle Helmet market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bicycle Helmet market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bicycle Helmet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bicycle Helmet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Vista Outdoor, Dorel, Giant, Trek Bicycle, KASK, Mavic, Merida, Specialized, Uvex, Scott Sports, OGK KABUTO, MET, ABUS, POC, Urge, Lazer, Louis Garneau, Strategic Sports, LAS helmets, Fox Racing, Limar, Orbea, Rudy Project, Moon Helmet, SenHai Sports Goods, Shenghong Sports, GUB, One Industries, HardnutZ
Market Segmentation by Product: MTB Helmets
Road Helmets
Recreational Helmets
Market Segmentation by Application: Commuter & Recreation
Sport Games
The Bicycle Helmet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bicycle Helmet market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bicycle Helmet market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Bicycle Helmet market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bicycle Helmet industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Bicycle Helmet market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Bicycle Helmet market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bicycle Helmet market?
Table of Contents:
1 Bicycle Helmet Market Overview
1.1 Bicycle Helmet Product Overview
1.2 Bicycle Helmet Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 MTB Helmets
1.2.2 Road Helmets
1.2.3 Recreational Helmets
1.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Bicycle Helmet Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Bicycle Helmet Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Bicycle Helmet Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Bicycle Helmet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Bicycle Helmet Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Bicycle Helmet Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bicycle Helmet Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Bicycle Helmet as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bicycle Helmet Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Bicycle Helmet Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Bicycle Helmet Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Bicycle Helmet by Application
4.1 Bicycle Helmet Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Commuter & Recreation
4.1.2 Sport Games
4.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Bicycle Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Bicycle Helmet by Country
5.1 North America Bicycle Helmet Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Bicycle Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Bicycle Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Bicycle Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Bicycle Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Bicycle Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Bicycle Helmet by Country
6.1 Europe Bicycle Helmet Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Bicycle Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Bicycle Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Bicycle Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Bicycle Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Bicycle Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Bicycle Helmet by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Bicycle Helmet Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Bicycle Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Bicycle Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Bicycle Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bicycle Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bicycle Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Bicycle Helmet by Country
8.1 Latin America Bicycle Helmet Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Bicycle Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Bicycle Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Bicycle Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Bicycle Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Bicycle Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Helmet by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Helmet Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bicycle Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bicycle Helmet Business
10.1 Vista Outdoor
10.1.1 Vista Outdoor Corporation Information
10.1.2 Vista Outdoor Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Vista Outdoor Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Vista Outdoor Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.1.5 Vista Outdoor Recent Development
10.2 Dorel
10.2.1 Dorel Corporation Information
10.2.2 Dorel Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Dorel Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Vista Outdoor Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.2.5 Dorel Recent Development
10.3 Giant
10.3.1 Giant Corporation Information
10.3.2 Giant Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Giant Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Giant Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.3.5 Giant Recent Development
10.4 Trek Bicycle
10.4.1 Trek Bicycle Corporation Information
10.4.2 Trek Bicycle Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Trek Bicycle Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Trek Bicycle Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.4.5 Trek Bicycle Recent Development
10.5 KASK
10.5.1 KASK Corporation Information
10.5.2 KASK Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 KASK Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 KASK Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.5.5 KASK Recent Development
10.6 Mavic
10.6.1 Mavic Corporation Information
10.6.2 Mavic Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Mavic Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Mavic Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.6.5 Mavic Recent Development
10.7 Merida
10.7.1 Merida Corporation Information
10.7.2 Merida Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Merida Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Merida Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.7.5 Merida Recent Development
10.8 Specialized
10.8.1 Specialized Corporation Information
10.8.2 Specialized Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Specialized Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Specialized Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.8.5 Specialized Recent Development
10.9 Uvex
10.9.1 Uvex Corporation Information
10.9.2 Uvex Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Uvex Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Uvex Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.9.5 Uvex Recent Development
10.10 Scott Sports
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Bicycle Helmet Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Scott Sports Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Scott Sports Recent Development
10.11 OGK KABUTO
10.11.1 OGK KABUTO Corporation Information
10.11.2 OGK KABUTO Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 OGK KABUTO Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 OGK KABUTO Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.11.5 OGK KABUTO Recent Development
10.12 MET
10.12.1 MET Corporation Information
10.12.2 MET Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 MET Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 MET Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.12.5 MET Recent Development
10.13 ABUS
10.13.1 ABUS Corporation Information
10.13.2 ABUS Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 ABUS Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 ABUS Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.13.5 ABUS Recent Development
10.14 POC
10.14.1 POC Corporation Information
10.14.2 POC Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 POC Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 POC Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.14.5 POC Recent Development
10.15 Urge
10.15.1 Urge Corporation Information
10.15.2 Urge Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Urge Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Urge Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.15.5 Urge Recent Development
10.16 Lazer
10.16.1 Lazer Corporation Information
10.16.2 Lazer Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Lazer Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Lazer Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.16.5 Lazer Recent Development
10.17 Louis Garneau
10.17.1 Louis Garneau Corporation Information
10.17.2 Louis Garneau Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Louis Garneau Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Louis Garneau Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.17.5 Louis Garneau Recent Development
10.18 Strategic Sports
10.18.1 Strategic Sports Corporation Information
10.18.2 Strategic Sports Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Strategic Sports Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Strategic Sports Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.18.5 Strategic Sports Recent Development
10.19 LAS helmets
10.19.1 LAS helmets Corporation Information
10.19.2 LAS helmets Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 LAS helmets Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 LAS helmets Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.19.5 LAS helmets Recent Development
10.20 Fox Racing
10.20.1 Fox Racing Corporation Information
10.20.2 Fox Racing Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Fox Racing Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Fox Racing Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.20.5 Fox Racing Recent Development
10.21 Limar
10.21.1 Limar Corporation Information
10.21.2 Limar Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Limar Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Limar Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.21.5 Limar Recent Development
10.22 Orbea
10.22.1 Orbea Corporation Information
10.22.2 Orbea Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Orbea Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Orbea Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.22.5 Orbea Recent Development
10.23 Rudy Project
10.23.1 Rudy Project Corporation Information
10.23.2 Rudy Project Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Rudy Project Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Rudy Project Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.23.5 Rudy Project Recent Development
10.24 Moon Helmet
10.24.1 Moon Helmet Corporation Information
10.24.2 Moon Helmet Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Moon Helmet Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Moon Helmet Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.24.5 Moon Helmet Recent Development
10.25 SenHai Sports Goods
10.25.1 SenHai Sports Goods Corporation Information
10.25.2 SenHai Sports Goods Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 SenHai Sports Goods Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 SenHai Sports Goods Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.25.5 SenHai Sports Goods Recent Development
10.26 Shenghong Sports
10.26.1 Shenghong Sports Corporation Information
10.26.2 Shenghong Sports Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 Shenghong Sports Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 Shenghong Sports Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.26.5 Shenghong Sports Recent Development
10.27 GUB
10.27.1 GUB Corporation Information
10.27.2 GUB Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 GUB Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 GUB Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.27.5 GUB Recent Development
10.28 One Industries
10.28.1 One Industries Corporation Information
10.28.2 One Industries Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 One Industries Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 One Industries Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.28.5 One Industries Recent Development
10.29 HardnutZ
10.29.1 HardnutZ Corporation Information
10.29.2 HardnutZ Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 HardnutZ Bicycle Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 HardnutZ Bicycle Helmet Products Offered
10.29.5 HardnutZ Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Bicycle Helmet Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Bicycle Helmet Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Bicycle Helmet Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Bicycle Helmet Distributors
12.3 Bicycle Helmet Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
