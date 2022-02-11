Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market 2022 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2028 | Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH, SRF Limited, Chemosvit A.S.

“

A newly published report titled “Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH, SRF Limited, Chemosvit A.S., Tempo Group, Taghleef Industries, Vibac Group S.p.A., Treofan Group, Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd., Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC, Poligal S.A., Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd., Manucor S.p.A., Oben Holding Group, Innovia Films, Xpro India Limited, Uflex Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., BIOFILM, Cosmos Films Ltd., Dunmore Corporation, Polyplex Corporation Limited, Vitopel S.A.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Ordinary Type

Heat Sealing Type

Two-Way Stretch Type

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food Packaging

Cigarette Packaging

Cosmetics

Other



The Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Introduction

1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Industry Trends

1.5.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Drivers

1.5.3 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Challenges

1.5.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Ordinary Type

2.1.2 Heat Sealing Type

2.1.3 Two-Way Stretch Type

2.1.4 Other

2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Food Packaging

3.1.2 Cigarette Packaging

3.1.3 Cosmetics

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） in 2021

4.2.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH

7.1.1 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Products Offered

7.1.5 Kopafilm Elektrofolien GmbH Recent Development

7.2 SRF Limited

7.2.1 SRF Limited Corporation Information

7.2.2 SRF Limited Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SRF Limited Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SRF Limited Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Products Offered

7.2.5 SRF Limited Recent Development

7.3 Chemosvit A.S.

7.3.1 Chemosvit A.S. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Chemosvit A.S. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Chemosvit A.S. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Chemosvit A.S. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Products Offered

7.3.5 Chemosvit A.S. Recent Development

7.4 Tempo Group

7.4.1 Tempo Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 Tempo Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Tempo Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Tempo Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Products Offered

7.4.5 Tempo Group Recent Development

7.5 Taghleef Industries

7.5.1 Taghleef Industries Corporation Information

7.5.2 Taghleef Industries Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Taghleef Industries Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Taghleef Industries Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Products Offered

7.5.5 Taghleef Industries Recent Development

7.6 Vibac Group S.p.A.

7.6.1 Vibac Group S.p.A. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Vibac Group S.p.A. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Vibac Group S.p.A. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Vibac Group S.p.A. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Products Offered

7.6.5 Vibac Group S.p.A. Recent Development

7.7 Treofan Group

7.7.1 Treofan Group Corporation Information

7.7.2 Treofan Group Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Treofan Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Treofan Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Products Offered

7.7.5 Treofan Group Recent Development

7.8 Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd.

7.8.1 Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Products Offered

7.8.5 Rowad Global Packaging Co. Ltd. Recent Development

7.9 Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC

7.9.1 Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC Corporation Information

7.9.2 Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Products Offered

7.9.5 Zubairi Plastic Bags Industry LLC Recent Development

7.10 Poligal S.A.

7.10.1 Poligal S.A. Corporation Information

7.10.2 Poligal S.A. Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Poligal S.A. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Poligal S.A. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Products Offered

7.10.5 Poligal S.A. Recent Development

7.11 Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.11.2 Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Products Offered

7.11.5 Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.12 Manucor S.p.A.

7.12.1 Manucor S.p.A. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Manucor S.p.A. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Manucor S.p.A. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Manucor S.p.A. Products Offered

7.12.5 Manucor S.p.A. Recent Development

7.13 Oben Holding Group

7.13.1 Oben Holding Group Corporation Information

7.13.2 Oben Holding Group Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Oben Holding Group Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Oben Holding Group Products Offered

7.13.5 Oben Holding Group Recent Development

7.14 Innovia Films

7.14.1 Innovia Films Corporation Information

7.14.2 Innovia Films Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Innovia Films Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Innovia Films Products Offered

7.14.5 Innovia Films Recent Development

7.15 Xpro India Limited

7.15.1 Xpro India Limited Corporation Information

7.15.2 Xpro India Limited Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Xpro India Limited Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Xpro India Limited Products Offered

7.15.5 Xpro India Limited Recent Development

7.16 Uflex Ltd.

7.16.1 Uflex Ltd. Corporation Information

7.16.2 Uflex Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Uflex Ltd. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Uflex Ltd. Products Offered

7.16.5 Uflex Ltd. Recent Development

7.17 Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

7.17.1 Jindal Poly Films Ltd. Corporation Information

7.17.2 Jindal Poly Films Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Jindal Poly Films Ltd. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Jindal Poly Films Ltd. Products Offered

7.17.5 Jindal Poly Films Ltd. Recent Development

7.18 BIOFILM

7.18.1 BIOFILM Corporation Information

7.18.2 BIOFILM Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 BIOFILM Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 BIOFILM Products Offered

7.18.5 BIOFILM Recent Development

7.19 Cosmos Films Ltd.

7.19.1 Cosmos Films Ltd. Corporation Information

7.19.2 Cosmos Films Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Cosmos Films Ltd. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Cosmos Films Ltd. Products Offered

7.19.5 Cosmos Films Ltd. Recent Development

7.20 Dunmore Corporation

7.20.1 Dunmore Corporation Corporation Information

7.20.2 Dunmore Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Dunmore Corporation Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Dunmore Corporation Products Offered

7.20.5 Dunmore Corporation Recent Development

7.21 Polyplex Corporation Limited

7.21.1 Polyplex Corporation Limited Corporation Information

7.21.2 Polyplex Corporation Limited Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Polyplex Corporation Limited Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Polyplex Corporation Limited Products Offered

7.21.5 Polyplex Corporation Limited Recent Development

7.22 Vitopel S.A.

7.22.1 Vitopel S.A. Corporation Information

7.22.2 Vitopel S.A. Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Vitopel S.A. Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Vitopel S.A. Products Offered

7.22.5 Vitopel S.A. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Distributors

8.3 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Production Mode & Process

8.4 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Sales Channels

8.4.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Distributors

8.5 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Film（BOPP） Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

