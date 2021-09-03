Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, Competition Tracking And Global Market Insights 2021-2027 | Sumilon Polyester Film, Andritz, JBF Industries

“

The report titled Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sumilon Polyester Film, Andritz, JBF Industries, Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Uflex, CHIRIPAL, Bruckner Maschinenbau, Polyplex, Toray, POLNAS, Manucor, DuPont Teijin Films, UBM Canon, Brushfoil, Primaplas, TAGHLEEF, Katco, KOLON Industries, Sumilon Polyester, Jindal Poly Films

Market Segmentation by Product:

Universal Film

Electrical Insulating Film

Capacitor Film

Laminating Film



Market Segmentation by Application:

Packaging

Insulating Material

Electronic

Imaging

Others



The Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Universal Film

1.4.3 Electrical Insulating Film

1.4.4 Capacitor Film

1.4.5 Laminating Film

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Packaging

1.5.3 Insulating Material

1.5.4 Electronic

1.5.5 Imaging

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sumilon Polyester Film

12.1.1 Sumilon Polyester Film Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sumilon Polyester Film Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Sumilon Polyester Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Sumilon Polyester Film Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Products Offered

12.1.5 Sumilon Polyester Film Recent Development

12.2 Andritz

12.2.1 Andritz Corporation Information

12.2.2 Andritz Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Andritz Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Andritz Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Products Offered

12.2.5 Andritz Recent Development

12.3 JBF Industries

12.3.1 JBF Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 JBF Industries Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 JBF Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 JBF Industries Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Products Offered

12.3.5 JBF Industries Recent Development

12.4 Mitsubishi Polyester Film

12.4.1 Mitsubishi Polyester Film Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mitsubishi Polyester Film Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mitsubishi Polyester Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Mitsubishi Polyester Film Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Products Offered

12.4.5 Mitsubishi Polyester Film Recent Development

12.5 Uflex

12.5.1 Uflex Corporation Information

12.5.2 Uflex Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Uflex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Uflex Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Products Offered

12.5.5 Uflex Recent Development

12.6 CHIRIPAL

12.6.1 CHIRIPAL Corporation Information

12.6.2 CHIRIPAL Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 CHIRIPAL Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 CHIRIPAL Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Products Offered

12.6.5 CHIRIPAL Recent Development

12.7 Bruckner Maschinenbau

12.7.1 Bruckner Maschinenbau Corporation Information

12.7.2 Bruckner Maschinenbau Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Bruckner Maschinenbau Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Bruckner Maschinenbau Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Products Offered

12.7.5 Bruckner Maschinenbau Recent Development

12.8 Polyplex

12.8.1 Polyplex Corporation Information

12.8.2 Polyplex Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Polyplex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Polyplex Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Products Offered

12.8.5 Polyplex Recent Development

12.9 Toray

12.9.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.9.2 Toray Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Toray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Toray Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Products Offered

12.9.5 Toray Recent Development

12.10 POLNAS

12.10.1 POLNAS Corporation Information

12.10.2 POLNAS Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 POLNAS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 POLNAS Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Products Offered

12.10.5 POLNAS Recent Development

12.11 Sumilon Polyester Film

12.11.1 Sumilon Polyester Film Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sumilon Polyester Film Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Sumilon Polyester Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Sumilon Polyester Film Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Products Offered

12.11.5 Sumilon Polyester Film Recent Development

12.12 DuPont Teijin Films

12.12.1 DuPont Teijin Films Corporation Information

12.12.2 DuPont Teijin Films Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 DuPont Teijin Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 DuPont Teijin Films Products Offered

12.12.5 DuPont Teijin Films Recent Development

12.13 UBM Canon

12.13.1 UBM Canon Corporation Information

12.13.2 UBM Canon Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 UBM Canon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 UBM Canon Products Offered

12.13.5 UBM Canon Recent Development

12.14 Brushfoil

12.14.1 Brushfoil Corporation Information

12.14.2 Brushfoil Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Brushfoil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Brushfoil Products Offered

12.14.5 Brushfoil Recent Development

12.15 Primaplas

12.15.1 Primaplas Corporation Information

12.15.2 Primaplas Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Primaplas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Primaplas Products Offered

12.15.5 Primaplas Recent Development

12.16 TAGHLEEF

12.16.1 TAGHLEEF Corporation Information

12.16.2 TAGHLEEF Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 TAGHLEEF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 TAGHLEEF Products Offered

12.16.5 TAGHLEEF Recent Development

12.17 Katco

12.17.1 Katco Corporation Information

12.17.2 Katco Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Katco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Katco Products Offered

12.17.5 Katco Recent Development

12.18 KOLON Industries

12.18.1 KOLON Industries Corporation Information

12.18.2 KOLON Industries Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 KOLON Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 KOLON Industries Products Offered

12.18.5 KOLON Industries Recent Development

12.19 Sumilon Polyester

12.19.1 Sumilon Polyester Corporation Information

12.19.2 Sumilon Polyester Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Sumilon Polyester Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Sumilon Polyester Products Offered

12.19.5 Sumilon Polyester Recent Development

12.20 Jindal Poly Films

12.20.1 Jindal Poly Films Corporation Information

12.20.2 Jindal Poly Films Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Jindal Poly Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Jindal Poly Films Products Offered

12.20.5 Jindal Poly Films Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”