Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market 2021| Key Companies, Market Breakdown, Opportunities, Trends & Future Prospects 2027 | Green Seal Holding, Unitike, Cangzhou Mingzhu

A newly published report titled “(Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Green Seal Holding, Unitike, Cangzhou Mingzhu, Kolon, DOMO Chemicals, Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry, Biaxis, AdvanSix, A.J. Plast, Toyobo, Hyosung, Mf-Folien, FSPG Hi-Tech, JK Materials, Thaipolyamide, Zidong Chemical

Sequential Stretching Type

Mechanical Simultaneous Stretching Type

LISIM Simultaneous Stretching Type



Food Industry

Household Products

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Others



The Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market expansion?

What will be the global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA)

1.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Sequential Stretching Type

1.2.3 Mechanical Simultaneous Stretching Type

1.2.4 LISIM Simultaneous Stretching Type

1.3 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Household Products

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Electronics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 South America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production

3.4.1 North America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production

3.5.1 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production

3.6.1 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 South America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production

3.7.1 South America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 South America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Green Seal Holding

7.1.1 Green Seal Holding Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Green Seal Holding Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Green Seal Holding Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Green Seal Holding Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Green Seal Holding Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Unitike

7.2.1 Unitike Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Unitike Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Unitike Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Unitike Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Unitike Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Cangzhou Mingzhu

7.3.1 Cangzhou Mingzhu Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Cangzhou Mingzhu Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Cangzhou Mingzhu Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Cangzhou Mingzhu Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Cangzhou Mingzhu Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Kolon

7.4.1 Kolon Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kolon Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Kolon Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Kolon Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Kolon Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 DOMO Chemicals

7.5.1 DOMO Chemicals Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Corporation Information

7.5.2 DOMO Chemicals Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 DOMO Chemicals Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 DOMO Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 DOMO Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry

7.6.1 Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Tianjin Yuncheng Plastic Industry Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Biaxis

7.7.1 Biaxis Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Biaxis Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Biaxis Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Biaxis Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Biaxis Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 AdvanSix

7.8.1 AdvanSix Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Corporation Information

7.8.2 AdvanSix Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 AdvanSix Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 AdvanSix Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 AdvanSix Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 A.J. Plast

7.9.1 A.J. Plast Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Corporation Information

7.9.2 A.J. Plast Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 A.J. Plast Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 A.J. Plast Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 A.J. Plast Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Toyobo

7.10.1 Toyobo Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Toyobo Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Toyobo Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Toyobo Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Toyobo Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Hyosung

7.11.1 Hyosung Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hyosung Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Hyosung Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Hyosung Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Hyosung Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Mf-Folien

7.12.1 Mf-Folien Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Mf-Folien Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Mf-Folien Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Mf-Folien Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Mf-Folien Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 FSPG Hi-Tech

7.13.1 FSPG Hi-Tech Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Corporation Information

7.13.2 FSPG Hi-Tech Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 FSPG Hi-Tech Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 FSPG Hi-Tech Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 FSPG Hi-Tech Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 JK Materials

7.14.1 JK Materials Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Corporation Information

7.14.2 JK Materials Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Product Portfolio

7.14.3 JK Materials Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 JK Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 JK Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Thaipolyamide

7.15.1 Thaipolyamide Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Corporation Information

7.15.2 Thaipolyamide Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Thaipolyamide Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Thaipolyamide Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Thaipolyamide Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Zidong Chemical

7.16.1 Zidong Chemical Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Corporation Information

7.16.2 Zidong Chemical Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Zidong Chemical Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Zidong Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Zidong Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

8 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA)

8.4 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Distributors List

9.3 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Industry Trends

10.2 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Growth Drivers

10.3 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Challenges

10.4 Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 Asia Pacific Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 South America Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Biaxially Oriented Polyamide (nylon) Film (BOPA) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”