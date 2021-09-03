Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Size, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | Sealed Air, Amcor, Amcor

“

The report titled Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sealed Air, Amcor, Amcor, Jindal Poly Films, Toyobo Co. Ltd., AEP Industries, Berry Plastics, Saudi Basic Industries, Toray

Market Segmentation by Product:

Construction

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Electrical and Electronics

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Food Packaging

Tapes

Tobacco

Others



The Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Construction

1.4.3 Automotive

1.4.4 Food & Beverages

1.4.5 Electrical and Electronics

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food Packaging

1.5.3 Tapes

1.5.4 Tobacco

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sealed Air

12.1.1 Sealed Air Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sealed Air Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Sealed Air Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Sealed Air Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Products Offered

12.1.5 Sealed Air Recent Development

12.2 Amcor

12.2.1 Amcor Corporation Information

12.2.2 Amcor Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Amcor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Amcor Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Products Offered

12.2.5 Amcor Recent Development

12.3 Amcor

12.3.1 Amcor Corporation Information

12.3.2 Amcor Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Amcor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Amcor Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Products Offered

12.3.5 Amcor Recent Development

12.4 Jindal Poly Films

12.4.1 Jindal Poly Films Corporation Information

12.4.2 Jindal Poly Films Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Jindal Poly Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Jindal Poly Films Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Products Offered

12.4.5 Jindal Poly Films Recent Development

12.5 Toyobo Co. Ltd.

12.5.1 Toyobo Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Toyobo Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Toyobo Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Toyobo Co. Ltd. Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Products Offered

12.5.5 Toyobo Co. Ltd. Recent Development

12.6 AEP Industries

12.6.1 AEP Industries Corporation Information

12.6.2 AEP Industries Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 AEP Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 AEP Industries Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Products Offered

12.6.5 AEP Industries Recent Development

12.7 Berry Plastics

12.7.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Information

12.7.2 Berry Plastics Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Berry Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Berry Plastics Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Products Offered

12.7.5 Berry Plastics Recent Development

12.8 Saudi Basic Industries

12.8.1 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Information

12.8.2 Saudi Basic Industries Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Saudi Basic Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Saudi Basic Industries Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Products Offered

12.8.5 Saudi Basic Industries Recent Development

12.9 Toray

12.9.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.9.2 Toray Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Toray Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Toray Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Products Offered

12.9.5 Toray Recent Development

12.11 Sealed Air

12.11.1 Sealed Air Corporation Information

12.11.2 Sealed Air Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Sealed Air Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Sealed Air Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Products Offered

12.11.5 Sealed Air Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bi-axially oriented polypropylene sheets Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”