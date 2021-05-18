BFSI Security Market 2021: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And 2025 Forecast Research-Bosch Security, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021 – – QY Research recently added a research report, Global BFSI Security Market Research Report 2021 to its ever-increasing repository. The research report discusses the future of the global BFSI Security market. It highlights the drivers and restraints and sheds light on the undercurrents defining the threats and opportunities. The research report is projected to provide the readers with a thorough evaluation of factors influencing the global BFSI Security market. To serve the same purpose, analysts have used a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These evaluations are supported by the unbiased opinions of market experts.

The assessment of the global BFSI Security market is determined with the mention of global figures and CAGR for the forecast period. Analysts have also included the historic figures for the mentioned segments and the forecast ones to help the readers understand the progress each part of the global BFSI Security market will make in the coming years.

Global BFSI Security Market: Drivers and Restraints

The thorough evaluation of the global BFSI Security market includes a complete explanation of the drivers present in the market. Analysts have studied the investments in research and development, the impact of changing economies, and consumer behaviors to ascertain the factors that will drive the overall market. In addition, analysts have also tried to factor in changes in manufacturing activities and industrial operations that will determine the sales of the products in the global BFSI Security market.

This chapter also explains the possible restraints present in the global BFSI Security market. It assesses the reasons that could hamper the growth of the market. Analysts have evaluated the rising environmental concerns and fluctuating cost of raw materials that is projected to dampen the spirit of the global BFSI Security market. However, analysts have also presented potential opportunities that the players in the global BFSI Security market can bank on. The chapter on drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities presents a holistic view of the global BFSI Security market.

Key players cited in the report:

Honeywell International, Bosch Security, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Johnson Controls International(Tyco International), Genetec, Seico, Information Security Vendors, Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies, McAfee (Intel Security Group), RSA Security(Dell Technologies), Imperva, Fortinet, Computer Sciences Corporation, EMC Corporation, Booz Allen Hamilton, Sophos Group, Trend Micro, Hikvision Digital Technology, Dahua Technology

Global BFSI Security Market: Competitive Landscape

Analysts have thoroughly assessed the competitive landscape present in the global BFSI Security market. The report includes the study of the key players operating in the BFSI Security market. It also details the strategic initiatives that the companies have taken in recent years to keep up with the intensifying competition. In addition, it also includes an evaluation of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development plans, and their business strategies going forward.

Global BFSI Security Market: Segment Analysis

This chapter focuses on the various segments present in the global BFSI Security market. The report segments the market based on type, application, product, service, and end users. This breakdown allows a granular view of the subject. It helps in understanding the changes in production and overall needs of consumers that are likely to influence these segments.

Global BFSI Security Market by Type Segments:

Identity and Access Management, Video Monitoring, Encryption and Firewall, Safety Information Management, Unified Threat Management, Data Loss Protection, Risk and Compliance Management, Intrusion Detection, Other

Global BFSI Security Market by Application Segments:

Banking, Financial Services, Insurance

Global BFSI Security Market: Regional Analysis

The chapter on regional analysis highlights the political scenario in emerging economies and developed nations that are expected to influence the demand and supply dynamics. The regional analysis also helps in ascertaining the shifting needs of the population that have a critical impact on the overall BFSI Security market. Cost of labor, raw materials, and production costs depending on the region have also been factored in this part of the research report.

T he Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

(GCC Countries and Egypt) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global BFSI Security market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global BFSI Security market in 2027?

What is the current CAGR of the global BFSI Security market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global BFSI Security market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global BFSI Security market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global BFSI Security market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global BFSI Security market?

Answering such types of questions can be very helpful for players to clear their doubts when implementing their strategies to gain growth in the global BFSI Security market. The report offers a transparent picture of the real situation of the global BFSI Security market so that companies can operate more effectively. It can be customized according to the needs of readers for a better understanding of the global BFSI Security market.

TOC

1 Market Overview of BFSI Security

1.1 BFSI Security Market Overview

1.1.1 BFSI Security Product Scope

1.1.2 BFSI Security Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global BFSI Security Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global BFSI Security Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global BFSI Security Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global BFSI Security Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, BFSI Security Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America BFSI Security Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe BFSI Security Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific BFSI Security Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America BFSI Security Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa BFSI Security Market Size (2016-2027) 2 BFSI Security Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global BFSI Security Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global BFSI Security Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global BFSI Security Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Identity and Access Management

2.5 Video Monitoring

2.6 Encryption and Firewall

2.7 Safety Information Management

2.8 Unified Threat Management

2.9 Data Loss Protection

2.10 Risk and Compliance Management

2.11 Intrusion Detection

2.12 Other 3 BFSI Security Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global BFSI Security Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global BFSI Security Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global BFSI Security Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Banking

3.5 Financial Services

3.6 Insurance 4 BFSI Security Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global BFSI Security Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in BFSI Security as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into BFSI Security Market

4.4 Global Top Players BFSI Security Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players BFSI Security Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 BFSI Security Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Honeywell International

5.1.1 Honeywell International Profile

5.1.2 Honeywell International Main Business

5.1.3 Honeywell International BFSI Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Honeywell International BFSI Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Honeywell International Recent Developments

5.2 Bosch Security

5.2.1 Bosch Security Profile

5.2.2 Bosch Security Main Business

5.2.3 Bosch Security BFSI Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Bosch Security BFSI Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Bosch Security Recent Developments

5.3 Cisco Systems

5.5.1 Cisco Systems Profile

5.3.2 Cisco Systems Main Business

5.3.3 Cisco Systems BFSI Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Cisco Systems BFSI Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Developments

5.4 IBM Corporation

5.4.1 IBM Corporation Profile

5.4.2 IBM Corporation Main Business

5.4.3 IBM Corporation BFSI Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 IBM Corporation BFSI Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 IBM Corporation Recent Developments

5.5 Microsoft Corporation

5.5.1 Microsoft Corporation Profile

5.5.2 Microsoft Corporation Main Business

5.5.3 Microsoft Corporation BFSI Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Microsoft Corporation BFSI Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Developments

5.6 Johnson Controls International(Tyco International)

5.6.1 Johnson Controls International(Tyco International) Profile

5.6.2 Johnson Controls International(Tyco International) Main Business

5.6.3 Johnson Controls International(Tyco International) BFSI Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Johnson Controls International(Tyco International) BFSI Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Johnson Controls International(Tyco International) Recent Developments

5.7 Genetec

5.7.1 Genetec Profile

5.7.2 Genetec Main Business

5.7.3 Genetec BFSI Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Genetec BFSI Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Genetec Recent Developments

5.8 Seico

5.8.1 Seico Profile

5.8.2 Seico Main Business

5.8.3 Seico BFSI Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Seico BFSI Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Seico Recent Developments

5.9 Information Security Vendors

5.9.1 Information Security Vendors Profile

5.9.2 Information Security Vendors Main Business

5.9.3 Information Security Vendors BFSI Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Information Security Vendors BFSI Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Information Security Vendors Recent Developments

5.10 Symantec Corporation

5.10.1 Symantec Corporation Profile

5.10.2 Symantec Corporation Main Business

5.10.3 Symantec Corporation BFSI Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Symantec Corporation BFSI Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Symantec Corporation Recent Developments

5.11 Check Point Software Technologies

5.11.1 Check Point Software Technologies Profile

5.11.2 Check Point Software Technologies Main Business

5.11.3 Check Point Software Technologies BFSI Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Check Point Software Technologies BFSI Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Check Point Software Technologies Recent Developments

5.12 McAfee (Intel Security Group)

5.12.1 McAfee (Intel Security Group) Profile

5.12.2 McAfee (Intel Security Group) Main Business

5.12.3 McAfee (Intel Security Group) BFSI Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 McAfee (Intel Security Group) BFSI Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 McAfee (Intel Security Group) Recent Developments

5.13 RSA Security(Dell Technologies)

5.13.1 RSA Security(Dell Technologies) Profile

5.13.2 RSA Security(Dell Technologies) Main Business

5.13.3 RSA Security(Dell Technologies) BFSI Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 RSA Security(Dell Technologies) BFSI Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 RSA Security(Dell Technologies) Recent Developments

5.14 Imperva

5.14.1 Imperva Profile

5.14.2 Imperva Main Business

5.14.3 Imperva BFSI Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Imperva BFSI Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Imperva Recent Developments

5.15 Fortinet

5.15.1 Fortinet Profile

5.15.2 Fortinet Main Business

5.15.3 Fortinet BFSI Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Fortinet BFSI Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Fortinet Recent Developments

5.16 Computer Sciences Corporation

5.16.1 Computer Sciences Corporation Profile

5.16.2 Computer Sciences Corporation Main Business

5.16.3 Computer Sciences Corporation BFSI Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Computer Sciences Corporation BFSI Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Computer Sciences Corporation Recent Developments

5.17 EMC Corporation

5.17.1 EMC Corporation Profile

5.17.2 EMC Corporation Main Business

5.17.3 EMC Corporation BFSI Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 EMC Corporation BFSI Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 EMC Corporation Recent Developments

5.18 Booz Allen Hamilton

5.18.1 Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

5.18.2 Booz Allen Hamilton Main Business

5.18.3 Booz Allen Hamilton BFSI Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Booz Allen Hamilton BFSI Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Booz Allen Hamilton Recent Developments

5.19 Sophos Group

5.19.1 Sophos Group Profile

5.19.2 Sophos Group Main Business

5.19.3 Sophos Group BFSI Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Sophos Group BFSI Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Sophos Group Recent Developments

5.20 Trend Micro

5.20.1 Trend Micro Profile

5.20.2 Trend Micro Main Business

5.20.3 Trend Micro BFSI Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Trend Micro BFSI Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Trend Micro Recent Developments

5.21 Hikvision Digital Technology

5.21.1 Hikvision Digital Technology Profile

5.21.2 Hikvision Digital Technology Main Business

5.21.3 Hikvision Digital Technology BFSI Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Hikvision Digital Technology BFSI Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Hikvision Digital Technology Recent Developments

5.22 Dahua Technology

5.22.1 Dahua Technology Profile

5.22.2 Dahua Technology Main Business

5.22.3 Dahua Technology BFSI Security Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Dahua Technology BFSI Security Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Dahua Technology Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America BFSI Security Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe BFSI Security Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific BFSI Security Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America BFSI Security Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa BFSI Security Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 BFSI Security Market Dynamics

11.1 BFSI Security Industry Trends

11.2 BFSI Security Market Drivers

11.3 BFSI Security Market Challenges

11.4 BFSI Security Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

