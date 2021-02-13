Benzimidazole Fungicide Market Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2027 | Corteva, Syngenta, UPL

“

The report titled Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Benzimidazole Fungicide market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Benzimidazole Fungicide market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Benzimidazole Fungicide market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Benzimidazole Fungicide market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Benzimidazole Fungicide report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Benzimidazole Fungicide report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Benzimidazole Fungicide market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Benzimidazole Fungicide market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Benzimidazole Fungicide market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Benzimidazole Fungicide market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Benzimidazole Fungicide market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Corteva, Syngenta, UPL, BASF, Bayer, Nufarm, Sumitomo Chemical, Indofil, Gowan, Jiangsu Lanfeng Bio-Chem, Anhui Jintai Pesticides Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Carbendazim

Albendazole

Benomyl

Tiabendazole

Fuberidazole

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Cereals and Grains

Pulses and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Others



The Benzimidazole Fungicide Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Benzimidazole Fungicide market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Benzimidazole Fungicide market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Benzimidazole Fungicide market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Benzimidazole Fungicide industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Benzimidazole Fungicide market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Benzimidazole Fungicide market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Benzimidazole Fungicide market?

Table of Contents:

1 Benzimidazole Fungicide Market Overview

1.1 Benzimidazole Fungicide Product Overview

1.2 Benzimidazole Fungicide Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Carbendazim

1.2.2 Albendazole

1.2.3 Benomyl

1.2.4 Tiabendazole

1.2.5 Fuberidazole

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Benzimidazole Fungicide Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Benzimidazole Fungicide Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Benzimidazole Fungicide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Benzimidazole Fungicide Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Benzimidazole Fungicide Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Benzimidazole Fungicide as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Benzimidazole Fungicide Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Benzimidazole Fungicide Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Benzimidazole Fungicide Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide by Application

4.1 Benzimidazole Fungicide Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cereals and Grains

4.1.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

4.1.3 Fruits and Vegetables

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Benzimidazole Fungicide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Benzimidazole Fungicide by Country

5.1 North America Benzimidazole Fungicide Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Benzimidazole Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Benzimidazole Fungicide by Country

6.1 Europe Benzimidazole Fungicide Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Benzimidazole Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Benzimidazole Fungicide by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Benzimidazole Fungicide Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Benzimidazole Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Benzimidazole Fungicide by Country

8.1 Latin America Benzimidazole Fungicide Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Benzimidazole Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Benzimidazole Fungicide by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Benzimidazole Fungicide Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Benzimidazole Fungicide Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Benzimidazole Fungicide Business

10.1 Corteva

10.1.1 Corteva Corporation Information

10.1.2 Corteva Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Corteva Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Corteva Benzimidazole Fungicide Products Offered

10.1.5 Corteva Recent Development

10.2 Syngenta

10.2.1 Syngenta Corporation Information

10.2.2 Syngenta Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Syngenta Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Corteva Benzimidazole Fungicide Products Offered

10.2.5 Syngenta Recent Development

10.3 UPL

10.3.1 UPL Corporation Information

10.3.2 UPL Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 UPL Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 UPL Benzimidazole Fungicide Products Offered

10.3.5 UPL Recent Development

10.4 BASF

10.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.4.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 BASF Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 BASF Benzimidazole Fungicide Products Offered

10.4.5 BASF Recent Development

10.5 Bayer

10.5.1 Bayer Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bayer Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Bayer Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Bayer Benzimidazole Fungicide Products Offered

10.5.5 Bayer Recent Development

10.6 Nufarm

10.6.1 Nufarm Corporation Information

10.6.2 Nufarm Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Nufarm Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Nufarm Benzimidazole Fungicide Products Offered

10.6.5 Nufarm Recent Development

10.7 Sumitomo Chemical

10.7.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sumitomo Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Sumitomo Chemical Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Sumitomo Chemical Benzimidazole Fungicide Products Offered

10.7.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

10.8 Indofil

10.8.1 Indofil Corporation Information

10.8.2 Indofil Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Indofil Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Indofil Benzimidazole Fungicide Products Offered

10.8.5 Indofil Recent Development

10.9 Gowan

10.9.1 Gowan Corporation Information

10.9.2 Gowan Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Gowan Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Gowan Benzimidazole Fungicide Products Offered

10.9.5 Gowan Recent Development

10.10 Jiangsu Lanfeng Bio-Chem

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Benzimidazole Fungicide Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Jiangsu Lanfeng Bio-Chem Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Jiangsu Lanfeng Bio-Chem Recent Development

10.11 Anhui Jintai Pesticides Chemical

10.11.1 Anhui Jintai Pesticides Chemical Corporation Information

10.11.2 Anhui Jintai Pesticides Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Anhui Jintai Pesticides Chemical Benzimidazole Fungicide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Anhui Jintai Pesticides Chemical Benzimidazole Fungicide Products Offered

10.11.5 Anhui Jintai Pesticides Chemical Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Benzimidazole Fungicide Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Benzimidazole Fungicide Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Benzimidazole Fungicide Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Benzimidazole Fungicide Distributors

12.3 Benzimidazole Fungicide Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”