Benefits Administration Software Market Competitive Insights with Global Outlook 2021-2027|ADP, Workday, WEX Health

Los Angeles United States: The global Benefits Administration Software market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Benefits Administration Software market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Benefits Administration Software market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: , ADP, Workday, WEX Health, Benefitfocus, bswift, Namely, Zenefits, Paycom, EmpowerHR/Pay, Ceridian, PlanSource, Paycor, Gusto, BambooHR, BreatheHR, Zane Benefits Benefits Administration Software

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Benefits Administration Software market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Benefits Administration Software market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Benefits Administration Software market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Benefits Administration Software market.

Segmentation by Product: , On-Premise, Cloud-Based, By type, cloud-based revenue accounts for the highest share, reaching 59.42% in 2019. Benefits Administration Software

Segmentation by Application: , large business have the highest share of revenue, accounting for more than 48 percent in 2018.

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Benefits Administration Software market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Benefits Administration Software market

Showing the development of the global Benefits Administration Software market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Benefits Administration Software market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Benefits Administration Software market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Benefits Administration Software market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Benefits Administration Software market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Benefits Administration Software market. In order to collect key insights about the global Benefits Administration Software market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Benefits Administration Software market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Benefits Administration Software market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Benefits Administration Software market to triangulate the data.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Benefits Administration Software Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Benefits Administration Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Benefits Administration Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Small Business

1.5.3 Medium-sized Business

1.5.4 Large Business

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Benefits Administration Software Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Benefits Administration Software Industry

1.6.1.1 Benefits Administration Software Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Benefits Administration Software Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Benefits Administration Software Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Benefits Administration Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Benefits Administration Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Benefits Administration Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Benefits Administration Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Benefits Administration Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Benefits Administration Software Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Benefits Administration Software Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Benefits Administration Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Benefits Administration Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Benefits Administration Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Benefits Administration Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Benefits Administration Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Benefits Administration Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Benefits Administration Software Revenue in 2019

3.3 Benefits Administration Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Benefits Administration Software Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Benefits Administration Software Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Benefits Administration Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Benefits Administration Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Benefits Administration Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Benefits Administration Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Benefits Administration Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States

6.1 United States Benefits Administration Software Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Benefits Administration Software Key Players in United States (2019-2020)

6.3 United States Benefits Administration Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Benefits Administration Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Benefits Administration Software Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Benefits Administration Software Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Benefits Administration Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Benefits Administration Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) (2015-2020) (2015-2020) (2015-2020) (2015-2020) 8 Key Players Profiles

8.1 ADP

8.1.1 ADP Company Details

8.1.2 ADP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 ADP Benefits Administration Software Introduction

8.1.4 ADP Revenue in Benefits Administration Software Business (2015-2020))

8.1.5 ADP Recent Development

8.2 Workday

8.2.1 Workday Company Details

8.2.2 Workday Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Workday Benefits Administration Software Introduction

8.2.4 Workday Revenue in Benefits Administration Software Business (2015-2020)

8.2.5 Workday Recent Development

8.3 WEX Health

8.3.1 WEX Health Company Details

8.3.2 WEX Health Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 WEX Health Benefits Administration Software Introduction

8.3.4 WEX Health Revenue in Benefits Administration Software Business (2015-2020)

8.3.5 WEX Health Recent Development

8.4 Benefitfocus

8.4.1 Benefitfocus Company Details

8.4.2 Benefitfocus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Benefitfocus Benefits Administration Software Introduction

8.4.4 Benefitfocus Revenue in Benefits Administration Software Business (2015-2020)

8.4.5 Benefitfocus Recent Development

8.5 bswift

8.5.1 bswift Company Details

8.5.2 bswift Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 bswift Benefits Administration Software Introduction

8.5.4 bswift Revenue in Benefits Administration Software Business (2015-2020)

8.5.5 bswift Recent Development

8.6 Namely

8.6.1 Namely Company Details

8.6.2 Namely Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Namely Benefits Administration Software Introduction

8.6.4 Namely Revenue in Benefits Administration Software Business (2015-2020)

8.6.5 Namely Recent Development

8.7 Zenefits

8.7.1 Zenefits Company Details

8.7.2 Zenefits Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Zenefits Benefits Administration Software Introduction

8.7.4 Zenefits Revenue in Benefits Administration Software Business (2015-2020)

8.7.5 Zenefits Recent Development

8.8 Paycom

8.8.1 Paycom Company Details

8.8.2 Paycom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Paycom Benefits Administration Software Introduction

8.8.4 Paycom Revenue in Benefits Administration Software Business (2015-2020)

8.8.5 Paycom Recent Development

8.9 EmpowerHR/Pay

8.9.1 EmpowerHR/Pay Company Details

8.9.2 EmpowerHR/Pay Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 EmpowerHR/Pay Benefits Administration Software Introduction

8.9.4 EmpowerHR/Pay Revenue in Benefits Administration Software Business (2015-2020)

8.9.5 EmpowerHR/Pay Recent Development

8.10 Ceridian

8.10.1 Ceridian Company Details

8.10.2 Ceridian Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Ceridian Benefits Administration Software Introduction

8.10.4 Ceridian Revenue in Benefits Administration Software Business (2015-2020)

8.10.5 Ceridian Recent Development

8.11 PlanSource

10.11.1 PlanSource Company Details

10.11.2 PlanSource Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 PlanSource Benefits Administration Software Introduction

10.11.4 PlanSource Revenue in Benefits Administration Software Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 PlanSource Recent Development

8.12 Paycor

10.12.1 Paycor Company Details

10.12.2 Paycor Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Paycor Benefits Administration Software Introduction

10.12.4 Paycor Revenue in Benefits Administration Software Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Paycor Recent Development

8.13 Gusto

10.13.1 Gusto Company Details

10.13.2 Gusto Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Gusto Benefits Administration Software Introduction

10.13.4 Gusto Revenue in Benefits Administration Software Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Gusto Recent Development

8.14 BambooHR

10.14.1 BambooHR Company Details

10.14.2 BambooHR Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 BambooHR Benefits Administration Software Introduction

10.14.4 BambooHR Revenue in Benefits Administration Software Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 BambooHR Recent Development

8.15 BreatheHR

10.15.1 BreatheHR Company Details

10.15.2 BreatheHR Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 BreatheHR Benefits Administration Software Introduction

10.15.4 BreatheHR Revenue in Benefits Administration Software Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 BreatheHR Recent Development

8.16 Zane Benefits

10.16.1 Zane Benefits Company Details

10.16.2 Zane Benefits Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Zane Benefits Benefits Administration Software Introduction

10.16.4 Zane Benefits Revenue in Benefits Administration Software Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Zane Benefits Recent Development 9 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Disclaimer

10.3 Author Details

