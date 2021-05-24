Belt Press Filter Machine Market Regional Growth Analysis With Industry Players Data By 2027| Sulzer, BELLMER, EKOTON Industrial

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global Belt Press Filter Machine market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global Belt Press Filter Machine market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.

Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Belt Press Filter Machine market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Belt Press Filter Machine market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Belt Press Filter Machine Market are: Sulzer, BELLMER, EKOTON Industrial, IHI, PHOENIX, Alfa Laval, EMO, PETKUS Technologie, Econet Group, HUBER, TEKNOFANGHI, Euroby, Hangzhou Sunshine, Kunshan Filtec, Shanghai Lvxiang, Yantai HeXin, FLSmidth, Andritz, Outotec, Komline-Sanderson, BHS Sonthofen, RPA Process, Tsukishima Kikai, Compositech, Tongxing, Tennova

Global Belt Press Filter Machine Market by Product Type: Horizontal Belt Press Filter, Vertical Belt Press Filter

Global Belt Press Filter Machine Market by Application: Mining & Metallurgy, Chemical, Environmental Protection, Food & Pharmaceutical, Others

This section of the Belt Press Filter Machine report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of Belt Press Filter Machine market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The global Belt Press Filter Machine market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Belt Press Filter Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Belt Press Filter Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Belt Press Filter Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Belt Press Filter Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Belt Press Filter Machine market?

Table od Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Belt Press Filter Machine Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Horizontal Belt Press Filter

1.2.3 Vertical Belt Press Filter

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Mining & Metallurgy

1.3.3 Chemical

1.3.4 Environmental Protection

1.3.5 Food & Pharmaceutical

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.36 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Belt Press Filter Machine Industry Trends

2.4.2 Belt Press Filter Machine Market Drivers

2.4.3 Belt Press Filter Machine Market Challenges

2.4.4 Belt Press Filter Machine Market Restraints

3 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Sales

3.1 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Belt Press Filter Machine Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Belt Press Filter Machine Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Belt Press Filter Machine Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Belt Press Filter Machine Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Belt Press Filter Machine Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Belt Press Filter Machine Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Belt Press Filter Machine Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Belt Press Filter Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Belt Press Filter Machine Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Belt Press Filter Machine Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Belt Press Filter Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Belt Press Filter Machine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Belt Press Filter Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Belt Press Filter Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Belt Press Filter Machine Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Belt Press Filter Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Belt Press Filter Machine Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Belt Press Filter Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Belt Press Filter Machine Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Belt Press Filter Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Belt Press Filter Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Belt Press Filter Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Belt Press Filter Machine Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Belt Press Filter Machine Sales by Type (2016-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2028)

8.3 Europe Belt Press Filter Machine Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Belt Press Filter Machine Sales by Application (2016-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2028)

8.4 Europe Belt Press Filter Machine Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Belt Press Filter Machine Sales by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.2 Europe Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2028)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Belt Press Filter Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Belt Press Filter Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Belt Press Filter Machine Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Belt Press Filter Machine Sales by Type (2016-2029)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2029)

9.3 Asia Pacific Belt Press Filter Machine Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Belt Press Filter Machine Sales by Application (2016-2029)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2029)

9.4 Asia Pacific Belt Press Filter Machine Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Belt Press Filter Machine Sales by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Region (2016-2029)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Belt Press Filter Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Belt Press Filter Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Belt Press Filter Machine Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Belt Press Filter Machine Sales by Type (2016-20210)

10.2.2 Latin America Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Type (2016-20210)

10.3 Latin America Belt Press Filter Machine Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Belt Press Filter Machine Sales by Application (2016-20210)

10.3.2 Latin America Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Application (2016-20210)

10.4 Latin America Belt Press Filter Machine Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Belt Press Filter Machine Sales by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.2 Latin America Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Country (2016-20210)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Belt Press Filter Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Belt Press Filter Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Belt Press Filter Machine Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Belt Press Filter Machine Sales by Type (2016-20211)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Type (2016-20211)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Belt Press Filter Machine Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Belt Press Filter Machine Sales by Application (2016-20211)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Application (2016-20211)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Belt Press Filter Machine Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Belt Press Filter Machine Sales by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Belt Press Filter Machine Revenue by Country (2016-20211)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sulzer

12.1.1 Sulzer Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sulzer Overview

12.1.3 Sulzer Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sulzer Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.1.5 Sulzer Belt Press Filter Machine SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Sulzer Recent Developments

12.2 BELLMER

12.2.1 BELLMER Corporation Information

12.2.2 BELLMER Overview

12.2.3 BELLMER Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BELLMER Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.2.5 BELLMER Belt Press Filter Machine SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 BELLMER Recent Developments

12.3 EKOTON Industrial

12.3.1 EKOTON Industrial Corporation Information

12.3.2 EKOTON Industrial Overview

12.3.3 EKOTON Industrial Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 EKOTON Industrial Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.3.5 EKOTON Industrial Belt Press Filter Machine SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 EKOTON Industrial Recent Developments

12.4 IHI

12.4.1 IHI Corporation Information

12.4.2 IHI Overview

12.4.3 IHI Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 IHI Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.4.5 IHI Belt Press Filter Machine SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 IHI Recent Developments

12.5 PHOENIX

12.5.1 PHOENIX Corporation Information

12.5.2 PHOENIX Overview

12.5.3 PHOENIX Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 PHOENIX Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.5.5 PHOENIX Belt Press Filter Machine SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 PHOENIX Recent Developments

12.6 Alfa Laval

12.6.1 Alfa Laval Corporation Information

12.6.2 Alfa Laval Overview

12.6.3 Alfa Laval Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Alfa Laval Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.6.5 Alfa Laval Belt Press Filter Machine SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Alfa Laval Recent Developments

12.7 EMO

12.7.1 EMO Corporation Information

12.7.2 EMO Overview

12.7.3 EMO Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 EMO Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.7.5 EMO Belt Press Filter Machine SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 EMO Recent Developments

12.8 PETKUS Technologie

12.8.1 PETKUS Technologie Corporation Information

12.8.2 PETKUS Technologie Overview

12.8.3 PETKUS Technologie Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 PETKUS Technologie Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.8.5 PETKUS Technologie Belt Press Filter Machine SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 PETKUS Technologie Recent Developments

12.9 Econet Group

12.9.1 Econet Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Econet Group Overview

12.9.3 Econet Group Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Econet Group Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.9.5 Econet Group Belt Press Filter Machine SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Econet Group Recent Developments

12.10 HUBER

12.10.1 HUBER Corporation Information

12.10.2 HUBER Overview

12.10.3 HUBER Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 HUBER Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.10.5 HUBER Belt Press Filter Machine SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 HUBER Recent Developments

12.11 TEKNOFANGHI

12.11.1 TEKNOFANGHI Corporation Information

12.11.2 TEKNOFANGHI Overview

12.11.3 TEKNOFANGHI Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 TEKNOFANGHI Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.11.5 TEKNOFANGHI Recent Developments

12.12 Euroby

12.12.1 Euroby Corporation Information

12.12.2 Euroby Overview

12.12.3 Euroby Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Euroby Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.12.5 Euroby Recent Developments

12.13 Hangzhou Sunshine

12.13.1 Hangzhou Sunshine Corporation Information

12.13.2 Hangzhou Sunshine Overview

12.13.3 Hangzhou Sunshine Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Hangzhou Sunshine Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.13.5 Hangzhou Sunshine Recent Developments

12.14 Kunshan Filtec

12.14.1 Kunshan Filtec Corporation Information

12.14.2 Kunshan Filtec Overview

12.14.3 Kunshan Filtec Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Kunshan Filtec Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.14.5 Kunshan Filtec Recent Developments

12.15 Shanghai Lvxiang

12.15.1 Shanghai Lvxiang Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shanghai Lvxiang Overview

12.15.3 Shanghai Lvxiang Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Shanghai Lvxiang Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.15.5 Shanghai Lvxiang Recent Developments

12.16 Yantai HeXin

12.16.1 Yantai HeXin Corporation Information

12.16.2 Yantai HeXin Overview

12.16.3 Yantai HeXin Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Yantai HeXin Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.16.5 Yantai HeXin Recent Developments

12.17 FLSmidth

12.17.1 FLSmidth Corporation Information

12.17.2 FLSmidth Overview

12.17.3 FLSmidth Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 FLSmidth Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.17.5 FLSmidth Recent Developments

12.18 Andritz

12.18.1 Andritz Corporation Information

12.18.2 Andritz Overview

12.18.3 Andritz Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Andritz Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.18.5 Andritz Recent Developments

12.19 Outotec

12.19.1 Outotec Corporation Information

12.19.2 Outotec Overview

12.19.3 Outotec Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Outotec Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.19.5 Outotec Recent Developments

12.20 Komline-Sanderson

12.20.1 Komline-Sanderson Corporation Information

12.20.2 Komline-Sanderson Overview

12.20.3 Komline-Sanderson Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Komline-Sanderson Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.20.5 Komline-Sanderson Recent Developments

12.21 BHS Sonthofen

12.21.1 BHS Sonthofen Corporation Information

12.21.2 BHS Sonthofen Overview

12.21.3 BHS Sonthofen Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 BHS Sonthofen Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.21.5 BHS Sonthofen Recent Developments

12.22 RPA Process

12.22.1 RPA Process Corporation Information

12.22.2 RPA Process Overview

12.22.3 RPA Process Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 RPA Process Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.22.5 RPA Process Recent Developments

12.23 Tsukishima Kikai

12.23.1 Tsukishima Kikai Corporation Information

12.23.2 Tsukishima Kikai Overview

12.23.3 Tsukishima Kikai Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Tsukishima Kikai Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.23.5 Tsukishima Kikai Recent Developments

12.24 Compositech

12.24.1 Compositech Corporation Information

12.24.2 Compositech Overview

12.24.3 Compositech Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Compositech Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.24.5 Compositech Recent Developments

12.25 Tongxing

12.25.1 Tongxing Corporation Information

12.25.2 Tongxing Overview

12.25.3 Tongxing Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Tongxing Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.25.5 Tongxing Recent Developments

12.26 Tennova

12.26.1 Tennova Corporation Information

12.26.2 Tennova Overview

12.26.3 Tennova Belt Press Filter Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Tennova Belt Press Filter Machine Products and Services

12.26.5 Tennova Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Belt Press Filter Machine Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Belt Press Filter Machine Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Belt Press Filter Machine Production Mode & Process

13.4 Belt Press Filter Machine Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Belt Press Filter Machine Sales Channels

13.4.2 Belt Press Filter Machine Distributors

13.5 Belt Press Filter Machine Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

