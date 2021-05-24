Belt Filter Press Machine Market Global Trends, Industry Growth And Top Company Profiles 2021-2027| Sulzer, BELLMER, EKOTON Industrial

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global Belt Filter Press Machine market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global Belt Filter Press Machine market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.
Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Belt Filter Press Machine market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Belt Filter Press Machine market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.
Key players profiled in the report on the global Belt Filter Press Machine Market are: Sulzer, BELLMER, EKOTON Industrial, IHI, PHOENIX, Alfa Laval, EMO, PETKUS Technologie, Econet Group, HUBER, TEKNOFANGHI, Euroby, Hangzhou Sunshine, Kunshan Filtec, Shanghai Lvxiang, Yantai HeXin, FLSmidth, Andritz, Outotec, Komline-Sanderson, BHS Sonthofen, RPA Process, Tsukishima Kikai, Compositech, Tongxing, Tennova
Global Belt Filter Press Machine Market by Product Type: Horizontal Belt Filter Press, Vertical Belt Filter Press
Global Belt Filter Press Machine Market by Application: Mining & Metallurgy, Chemical, Environmental Protection, Food & Pharmaceutical, Others
This section of the Belt Filter Press Machine report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of Belt Filter Press Machine market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The global Belt Filter Press Machine market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Belt Filter Press Machine market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Belt Filter Press Machine industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Belt Filter Press Machine market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Belt Filter Press Machine market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Belt Filter Press Machine market?
Table od Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Belt Filter Press Machine Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Horizontal Belt Filter Press
1.2.3 Vertical Belt Filter Press
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Mining & Metallurgy
1.3.3 Chemical
1.3.4 Environmental Protection
1.3.5 Food & Pharmaceutical
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.36 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Belt Filter Press Machine Industry Trends
2.4.2 Belt Filter Press Machine Market Drivers
2.4.3 Belt Filter Press Machine Market Challenges
2.4.4 Belt Filter Press Machine Market Restraints
3 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Sales
3.1 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Belt Filter Press Machine Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Belt Filter Press Machine Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Belt Filter Press Machine Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Belt Filter Press Machine Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Belt Filter Press Machine Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Belt Filter Press Machine Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Belt Filter Press Machine Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Belt Filter Press Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Belt Filter Press Machine Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Belt Filter Press Machine Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Belt Filter Press Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Belt Filter Press Machine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Belt Filter Press Machine Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Belt Filter Press Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Belt Filter Press Machine Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Belt Filter Press Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Belt Filter Press Machine Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Belt Filter Press Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Belt Filter Press Machine Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Belt Filter Press Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Belt Filter Press Machine Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Belt Filter Press Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Belt Filter Press Machine Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Belt Filter Press Machine Sales by Type (2016-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2028)
8.3 Europe Belt Filter Press Machine Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Belt Filter Press Machine Sales by Application (2016-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2028)
8.4 Europe Belt Filter Press Machine Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Belt Filter Press Machine Sales by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.2 Europe Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Belt Filter Press Machine Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Belt Filter Press Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Belt Filter Press Machine Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Belt Filter Press Machine Sales by Type (2016-2029)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2029)
9.3 Asia Pacific Belt Filter Press Machine Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Belt Filter Press Machine Sales by Application (2016-2029)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2029)
9.4 Asia Pacific Belt Filter Press Machine Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Belt Filter Press Machine Sales by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Belt Filter Press Machine Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Belt Filter Press Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Belt Filter Press Machine Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Belt Filter Press Machine Sales by Type (2016-20210)
10.2.2 Latin America Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Type (2016-20210)
10.3 Latin America Belt Filter Press Machine Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Belt Filter Press Machine Sales by Application (2016-20210)
10.3.2 Latin America Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Application (2016-20210)
10.4 Latin America Belt Filter Press Machine Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Belt Filter Press Machine Sales by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.2 Latin America Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Belt Filter Press Machine Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Belt Filter Press Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Belt Filter Press Machine Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Belt Filter Press Machine Sales by Type (2016-20211)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Type (2016-20211)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Belt Filter Press Machine Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Belt Filter Press Machine Sales by Application (2016-20211)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Application (2016-20211)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Belt Filter Press Machine Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Belt Filter Press Machine Sales by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Belt Filter Press Machine Revenue by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Sulzer
12.1.1 Sulzer Corporation Information
12.1.2 Sulzer Overview
12.1.3 Sulzer Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Sulzer Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.1.5 Sulzer Belt Filter Press Machine SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Sulzer Recent Developments
12.2 BELLMER
12.2.1 BELLMER Corporation Information
12.2.2 BELLMER Overview
12.2.3 BELLMER Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 BELLMER Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.2.5 BELLMER Belt Filter Press Machine SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 BELLMER Recent Developments
12.3 EKOTON Industrial
12.3.1 EKOTON Industrial Corporation Information
12.3.2 EKOTON Industrial Overview
12.3.3 EKOTON Industrial Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 EKOTON Industrial Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.3.5 EKOTON Industrial Belt Filter Press Machine SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 EKOTON Industrial Recent Developments
12.4 IHI
12.4.1 IHI Corporation Information
12.4.2 IHI Overview
12.4.3 IHI Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 IHI Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.4.5 IHI Belt Filter Press Machine SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 IHI Recent Developments
12.5 PHOENIX
12.5.1 PHOENIX Corporation Information
12.5.2 PHOENIX Overview
12.5.3 PHOENIX Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 PHOENIX Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.5.5 PHOENIX Belt Filter Press Machine SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 PHOENIX Recent Developments
12.6 Alfa Laval
12.6.1 Alfa Laval Corporation Information
12.6.2 Alfa Laval Overview
12.6.3 Alfa Laval Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Alfa Laval Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.6.5 Alfa Laval Belt Filter Press Machine SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Alfa Laval Recent Developments
12.7 EMO
12.7.1 EMO Corporation Information
12.7.2 EMO Overview
12.7.3 EMO Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 EMO Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.7.5 EMO Belt Filter Press Machine SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 EMO Recent Developments
12.8 PETKUS Technologie
12.8.1 PETKUS Technologie Corporation Information
12.8.2 PETKUS Technologie Overview
12.8.3 PETKUS Technologie Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 PETKUS Technologie Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.8.5 PETKUS Technologie Belt Filter Press Machine SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 PETKUS Technologie Recent Developments
12.9 Econet Group
12.9.1 Econet Group Corporation Information
12.9.2 Econet Group Overview
12.9.3 Econet Group Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Econet Group Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.9.5 Econet Group Belt Filter Press Machine SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Econet Group Recent Developments
12.10 HUBER
12.10.1 HUBER Corporation Information
12.10.2 HUBER Overview
12.10.3 HUBER Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 HUBER Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.10.5 HUBER Belt Filter Press Machine SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 HUBER Recent Developments
12.11 TEKNOFANGHI
12.11.1 TEKNOFANGHI Corporation Information
12.11.2 TEKNOFANGHI Overview
12.11.3 TEKNOFANGHI Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 TEKNOFANGHI Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.11.5 TEKNOFANGHI Recent Developments
12.12 Euroby
12.12.1 Euroby Corporation Information
12.12.2 Euroby Overview
12.12.3 Euroby Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Euroby Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.12.5 Euroby Recent Developments
12.13 Hangzhou Sunshine
12.13.1 Hangzhou Sunshine Corporation Information
12.13.2 Hangzhou Sunshine Overview
12.13.3 Hangzhou Sunshine Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Hangzhou Sunshine Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.13.5 Hangzhou Sunshine Recent Developments
12.14 Kunshan Filtec
12.14.1 Kunshan Filtec Corporation Information
12.14.2 Kunshan Filtec Overview
12.14.3 Kunshan Filtec Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Kunshan Filtec Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.14.5 Kunshan Filtec Recent Developments
12.15 Shanghai Lvxiang
12.15.1 Shanghai Lvxiang Corporation Information
12.15.2 Shanghai Lvxiang Overview
12.15.3 Shanghai Lvxiang Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Shanghai Lvxiang Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.15.5 Shanghai Lvxiang Recent Developments
12.16 Yantai HeXin
12.16.1 Yantai HeXin Corporation Information
12.16.2 Yantai HeXin Overview
12.16.3 Yantai HeXin Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Yantai HeXin Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.16.5 Yantai HeXin Recent Developments
12.17 FLSmidth
12.17.1 FLSmidth Corporation Information
12.17.2 FLSmidth Overview
12.17.3 FLSmidth Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 FLSmidth Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.17.5 FLSmidth Recent Developments
12.18 Andritz
12.18.1 Andritz Corporation Information
12.18.2 Andritz Overview
12.18.3 Andritz Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Andritz Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.18.5 Andritz Recent Developments
12.19 Outotec
12.19.1 Outotec Corporation Information
12.19.2 Outotec Overview
12.19.3 Outotec Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Outotec Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.19.5 Outotec Recent Developments
12.20 Komline-Sanderson
12.20.1 Komline-Sanderson Corporation Information
12.20.2 Komline-Sanderson Overview
12.20.3 Komline-Sanderson Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Komline-Sanderson Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.20.5 Komline-Sanderson Recent Developments
12.21 BHS Sonthofen
12.21.1 BHS Sonthofen Corporation Information
12.21.2 BHS Sonthofen Overview
12.21.3 BHS Sonthofen Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 BHS Sonthofen Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.21.5 BHS Sonthofen Recent Developments
12.22 RPA Process
12.22.1 RPA Process Corporation Information
12.22.2 RPA Process Overview
12.22.3 RPA Process Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 RPA Process Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.22.5 RPA Process Recent Developments
12.23 Tsukishima Kikai
12.23.1 Tsukishima Kikai Corporation Information
12.23.2 Tsukishima Kikai Overview
12.23.3 Tsukishima Kikai Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Tsukishima Kikai Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.23.5 Tsukishima Kikai Recent Developments
12.24 Compositech
12.24.1 Compositech Corporation Information
12.24.2 Compositech Overview
12.24.3 Compositech Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Compositech Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.24.5 Compositech Recent Developments
12.25 Tongxing
12.25.1 Tongxing Corporation Information
12.25.2 Tongxing Overview
12.25.3 Tongxing Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Tongxing Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.25.5 Tongxing Recent Developments
12.26 Tennova
12.26.1 Tennova Corporation Information
12.26.2 Tennova Overview
12.26.3 Tennova Belt Filter Press Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Tennova Belt Filter Press Machine Products and Services
12.26.5 Tennova Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Belt Filter Press Machine Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Belt Filter Press Machine Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Belt Filter Press Machine Production Mode & Process
13.4 Belt Filter Press Machine Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Belt Filter Press Machine Sales Channels
13.4.2 Belt Filter Press Machine Distributors
13.5 Belt Filter Press Machine Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
