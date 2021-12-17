Below-Grade Waterproofing Market 2021-2027: Subdivision, Upcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Major Key Players and Forecast| BASF SE, Carlisle Companies, GCP Applied Technologies, MAPEI S.p.A

Los Angeles, United State: The report is a compilation of comprehensive research studies on various aspects of the global Below-Grade Waterproofing Market. With accurate data and highly authentic information, it makes a brilliant attempt to provide a real, transparent picture of current and future situations of the global Below-Grade Waterproofing market. Market participants can use this powerful tool when creating effective business plans or making important changes to their strategies. The Below-Grade Waterproofing report discusses about the growth of the global as well as regional markets. It also brings to light high-growth segments of the global Below-Grade Waterproofing market and how they will progress in the coming years.

The authors of report have analyzed the vendor landscape in great detail with special focus on leading players of the global Below-Grade Waterproofing market. The report answers critical questions of players and provides deep assessment of production, consumption, manufacturing, sales, and other vital factors. Importantly, it analyzes crucial market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. With the help of the report, players can easily identify untapped opportunities available in the global Below-Grade Waterproofing market. Moreover, they will be able to gain crucial insights not only into the growth of the global Below-Grade Waterproofing market but also its product, application, and regional segments.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Research Report: BASF SE, Carlisle Companies, GCP Applied Technologies, MAPEI S.p.A, Mineral Technologies, RPM International, Sika AG

Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Market by Type: Bitumen, Bentonite, Rubberized Asphalt

Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Market by Application: Commercial Building, Residential Building, Public Infrastructure

Under the segmental analysis section, the report offers a to-the-point and compendious research study on key product type, application, and regional segments of the global Below-Grade Waterproofing market. It provides an industry-best market taxonomy and thorough analysis of each segment of the global Below-Grade Waterproofing market. All of the segments of the global Below-Grade Waterproofing market are studied based on their market share, future growth potential, and other significant factors. The extensive regional analysis offered in the report will help players to create strategies for individual regional markets, which could allow them to increase their presence in the global Below-Grade Waterproofing market.

Questions Answered by the Report:

1. Which are the dominant players of the global Below-Grade Waterproofing market?

2. What will be the size of the global Below-Grade Waterproofing market in the coming years?

3. Which segment will lead the global Below-Grade Waterproofing market?

4. How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Below-Grade Waterproofing market?

6. What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Below-Grade Waterproofing market?

Table of Contents

1 Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Below-Grade Waterproofing

1.2 Below-Grade Waterproofing Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Bitumen

1.2.3 Bentonite

1.2.4 Rubberized Asphalt

1.3 Below-Grade Waterproofing Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Commercial Building

1.3.3 Residential Building

1.3.4 Public Infrastructure

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Below-Grade Waterproofing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Below-Grade Waterproofing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Below-Grade Waterproofing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Below-Grade Waterproofing Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Below-Grade Waterproofing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Below-Grade Waterproofing Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Below-Grade Waterproofing Production

3.4.1 North America Below-Grade Waterproofing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Below-Grade Waterproofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Below-Grade Waterproofing Production

3.5.1 Europe Below-Grade Waterproofing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Below-Grade Waterproofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Below-Grade Waterproofing Production

3.6.1 China Below-Grade Waterproofing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Below-Grade Waterproofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Below-Grade Waterproofing Production

3.7.1 Japan Below-Grade Waterproofing Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Below-Grade Waterproofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Below-Grade Waterproofing Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Below-Grade Waterproofing Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Below-Grade Waterproofing Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Below-Grade Waterproofing Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Below-Grade Waterproofing Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 BASF SE Below-Grade Waterproofing Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF SE Below-Grade Waterproofing Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF SE Below-Grade Waterproofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF SE Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF SE Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Carlisle Companies

7.2.1 Carlisle Companies Below-Grade Waterproofing Corporation Information

7.2.2 Carlisle Companies Below-Grade Waterproofing Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Carlisle Companies Below-Grade Waterproofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Carlisle Companies Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Carlisle Companies Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 GCP Applied Technologies

7.3.1 GCP Applied Technologies Below-Grade Waterproofing Corporation Information

7.3.2 GCP Applied Technologies Below-Grade Waterproofing Product Portfolio

7.3.3 GCP Applied Technologies Below-Grade Waterproofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 GCP Applied Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 GCP Applied Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 MAPEI S.p.A

7.4.1 MAPEI S.p.A Below-Grade Waterproofing Corporation Information

7.4.2 MAPEI S.p.A Below-Grade Waterproofing Product Portfolio

7.4.3 MAPEI S.p.A Below-Grade Waterproofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 MAPEI S.p.A Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 MAPEI S.p.A Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Mineral Technologies

7.5.1 Mineral Technologies Below-Grade Waterproofing Corporation Information

7.5.2 Mineral Technologies Below-Grade Waterproofing Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Mineral Technologies Below-Grade Waterproofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Mineral Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Mineral Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 RPM International

7.6.1 RPM International Below-Grade Waterproofing Corporation Information

7.6.2 RPM International Below-Grade Waterproofing Product Portfolio

7.6.3 RPM International Below-Grade Waterproofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 RPM International Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 RPM International Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Sika AG

7.7.1 Sika AG Below-Grade Waterproofing Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sika AG Below-Grade Waterproofing Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Sika AG Below-Grade Waterproofing Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Sika AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Sika AG Recent Developments/Updates

8 Below-Grade Waterproofing Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Below-Grade Waterproofing Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Below-Grade Waterproofing

8.4 Below-Grade Waterproofing Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Below-Grade Waterproofing Distributors List

9.3 Below-Grade Waterproofing Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Below-Grade Waterproofing Industry Trends

10.2 Below-Grade Waterproofing Growth Drivers

10.3 Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Challenges

10.4 Below-Grade Waterproofing Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Below-Grade Waterproofing by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Below-Grade Waterproofing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Below-Grade Waterproofing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Below-Grade Waterproofing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Below-Grade Waterproofing Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Below-Grade Waterproofing

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Below-Grade Waterproofing by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Below-Grade Waterproofing by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Below-Grade Waterproofing by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Below-Grade Waterproofing by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Below-Grade Waterproofing by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Below-Grade Waterproofing by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Below-Grade Waterproofing by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Below-Grade Waterproofing by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

