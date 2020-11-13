Bed Mattress Market 2020: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2026 | Serta Simmons Bedding, Tempur Sealy International, Sleep Number

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Bed Mattress Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bed Mattress market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bed Mattress market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bed Mattress market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bed Mattress market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bed Mattress report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bed Mattress report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bed Mattress market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bed Mattress market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bed Mattress market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bed Mattress market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bed Mattress market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Serta Simmons Bedding, Tempur Sealy International, Sleep Number, Hilding Anders, Corsicana, Ruf-Betten, Recticel, Derucci, Sleemon, MLILY, Therapedic, Ashley, Breckle, King Koil, Pikolin, Mengshen, Lianle, Airland

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bed Mattress market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bed Mattress industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bed Mattress market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bed Mattress market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bed Mattress market?

Table of Contents:

1 Bed Mattress Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bed Mattress

1.2 Bed Mattress Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bed Mattress Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Innerspring Mattress

1.2.3 Foam Mattress

1.2.4 Latex Mattress

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Bed Mattress Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bed Mattress Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Private Households

1.3.3 Hotels

1.3.4 Hospitals

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Bed Mattress Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Bed Mattress Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Bed Mattress Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Bed Mattress Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Bed Mattress Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bed Mattress Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Bed Mattress Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Bed Mattress Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Bed Mattress Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Bed Mattress Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bed Mattress Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Bed Mattress Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Bed Mattress Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Bed Mattress Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Bed Mattress Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Bed Mattress Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Bed Mattress Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Bed Mattress Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Bed Mattress Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Bed Mattress Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Bed Mattress Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Bed Mattress Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Bed Mattress Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Bed Mattress Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Bed Mattress Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Bed Mattress Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Bed Mattress Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Bed Mattress Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Bed Mattress Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Bed Mattress Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Bed Mattress Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Bed Mattress Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Bed Mattress Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Bed Mattress Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Bed Mattress Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Bed Mattress Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Bed Mattress Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Bed Mattress Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Bed Mattress Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bed Mattress Business

6.1 Serta Simmons Bedding

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Serta Simmons Bedding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Serta Simmons Bedding Bed Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Serta Simmons Bedding Products Offered

6.1.5 Serta Simmons Bedding Recent Development

6.2 Tempur Sealy International

6.2.1 Tempur Sealy International Bed Mattress Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Tempur Sealy International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Tempur Sealy International Bed Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Tempur Sealy International Products Offered

6.2.5 Tempur Sealy International Recent Development

6.3 Sleep Number

6.3.1 Sleep Number Bed Mattress Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Sleep Number Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Sleep Number Bed Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Sleep Number Products Offered

6.3.5 Sleep Number Recent Development

6.4 Hilding Anders

6.4.1 Hilding Anders Bed Mattress Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Hilding Anders Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Hilding Anders Bed Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Hilding Anders Products Offered

6.4.5 Hilding Anders Recent Development

6.5 Corsicana

6.5.1 Corsicana Bed Mattress Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 Corsicana Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Corsicana Bed Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Corsicana Products Offered

6.5.5 Corsicana Recent Development

6.6 Ruf-Betten

6.6.1 Ruf-Betten Bed Mattress Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Ruf-Betten Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Ruf-Betten Bed Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Ruf-Betten Products Offered

6.6.5 Ruf-Betten Recent Development

6.7 Recticel

6.6.1 Recticel Bed Mattress Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Recticel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Recticel Bed Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Recticel Products Offered

6.7.5 Recticel Recent Development

6.8 Derucci

6.8.1 Derucci Bed Mattress Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Derucci Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Derucci Bed Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Derucci Products Offered

6.8.5 Derucci Recent Development

6.9 Sleemon

6.9.1 Sleemon Bed Mattress Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Sleemon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Sleemon Bed Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Sleemon Products Offered

6.9.5 Sleemon Recent Development

6.10 MLILY

6.10.1 MLILY Bed Mattress Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 MLILY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 MLILY Bed Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 MLILY Products Offered

6.10.5 MLILY Recent Development

6.11 Therapedic

6.11.1 Therapedic Bed Mattress Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Therapedic Bed Mattress Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Therapedic Bed Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Therapedic Products Offered

6.11.5 Therapedic Recent Development

6.12 Ashley

6.12.1 Ashley Bed Mattress Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Ashley Bed Mattress Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Ashley Bed Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Ashley Products Offered

6.12.5 Ashley Recent Development

6.13 Breckle

6.13.1 Breckle Bed Mattress Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Breckle Bed Mattress Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Breckle Bed Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Breckle Products Offered

6.13.5 Breckle Recent Development

6.14 King Koil

6.14.1 King Koil Bed Mattress Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 King Koil Bed Mattress Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 King Koil Bed Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 King Koil Products Offered

6.14.5 King Koil Recent Development

6.15 Pikolin

6.15.1 Pikolin Bed Mattress Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Pikolin Bed Mattress Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Pikolin Bed Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Pikolin Products Offered

6.15.5 Pikolin Recent Development

6.16 Mengshen

6.16.1 Mengshen Bed Mattress Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Mengshen Bed Mattress Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Mengshen Bed Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Mengshen Products Offered

6.16.5 Mengshen Recent Development

6.17 Lianle

6.17.1 Lianle Bed Mattress Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 Lianle Bed Mattress Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Lianle Bed Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Lianle Products Offered

6.17.5 Lianle Recent Development

6.18 Airland

6.18.1 Airland Bed Mattress Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 Airland Bed Mattress Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Airland Bed Mattress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Airland Products Offered

6.18.5 Airland Recent Development

7 Bed Mattress Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Bed Mattress Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bed Mattress

7.4 Bed Mattress Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Bed Mattress Distributors List

8.3 Bed Mattress Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Bed Mattress Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bed Mattress by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bed Mattress by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Bed Mattress Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bed Mattress by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bed Mattress by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Bed Mattress Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bed Mattress by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bed Mattress by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Bed Mattress Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Bed Mattress Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Bed Mattress Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Bed Mattress Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Bed Mattress Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

