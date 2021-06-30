Beauty and Personal Care Market Professional Survey Report, Key Manufacturer, Trends Analysis And Forecast 2021-2027| L’Oreal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Estee Lauder

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Beauty and Personal Care market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Beauty and Personal Care industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Beauty and Personal Care production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Leading players of the global Beauty and Personal Care market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Beauty and Personal Care market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Beauty and Personal Care market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Beauty and Personal Care market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Research Report: L’Oreal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Estee Lauder, Shiseido, Beiersdorf, Amore Pacific, Avon, Johnson & Johnson, Kao, Chanel, LVMH, Coty, Clarins, Natura Cosmeticos, Revlon, Pechoin, JALA Group, Shanghai Jawha

Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Segmentation by Product: Pulp Paper, Recycled Paper

Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Segmentation by Application: Hypermarkets and Retail Chains, Specialty Stores, Pharmacies, E-Commerce

Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global Beauty and Personal Care industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global Beauty and Personal Care industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global Beauty and Personal Care industry.

As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global Beauty and Personal Care industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Beauty and Personal Care market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Beauty and Personal Care market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Beauty and Personal Care market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Beauty and Personal Care market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Beauty and Personal Care market growth and competition?

Table od Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Skin Care

1.2.3 Hair Care

1.2.4 Oral Care

1.2.5 Color Cosmetics and Makeup

1.2.6 Fragrances and Deodorants

1.2.7 Soaps and Shower Gel

1.2.8 Sun Care Products

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hypermarkets and Retail Chains

1.3.3 Specialty Stores

1.3.4 Pharmacies

1.3.5 E-Commerce

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Beauty and Personal Care Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Beauty and Personal Care Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Beauty and Personal Care Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Beauty and Personal Care Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Beauty and Personal Care Market Trends

2.3.2 Beauty and Personal Care Market Drivers

2.3.3 Beauty and Personal Care Market Challenges

2.3.4 Beauty and Personal Care Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Beauty and Personal Care Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Beauty and Personal Care Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Beauty and Personal Care Revenue

3.4 Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Beauty and Personal Care Revenue in 2020

3.5 Beauty and Personal Care Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Beauty and Personal Care Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Beauty and Personal Care Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Beauty and Personal Care Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Beauty and Personal Care Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Beauty and Personal Care Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Beauty and Personal Care Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Beauty and Personal Care Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Beauty and Personal Care Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Beauty and Personal Care Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 L’Oreal

11.1.1 L’Oreal Company Details

11.1.2 L’Oreal Business Overview

11.1.3 L’Oreal Beauty and Personal Care Introduction

11.1.4 L’Oreal Revenue in Beauty and Personal Care Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 L’Oreal Recent Development

11.2 Unilever

11.2.1 Unilever Company Details

11.2.2 Unilever Business Overview

11.2.3 Unilever Beauty and Personal Care Introduction

11.2.4 Unilever Revenue in Beauty and Personal Care Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Unilever Recent Development

11.3 Procter & Gamble

11.3.1 Procter & Gamble Company Details

11.3.2 Procter & Gamble Business Overview

11.3.3 Procter & Gamble Beauty and Personal Care Introduction

11.3.4 Procter & Gamble Revenue in Beauty and Personal Care Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

11.4 Estee Lauder

11.4.1 Estee Lauder Company Details

11.4.2 Estee Lauder Business Overview

11.4.3 Estee Lauder Beauty and Personal Care Introduction

11.4.4 Estee Lauder Revenue in Beauty and Personal Care Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Estee Lauder Recent Development

11.5 Shiseido

11.5.1 Shiseido Company Details

11.5.2 Shiseido Business Overview

11.5.3 Shiseido Beauty and Personal Care Introduction

11.5.4 Shiseido Revenue in Beauty and Personal Care Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Shiseido Recent Development

11.6 Beiersdorf

11.6.1 Beiersdorf Company Details

11.6.2 Beiersdorf Business Overview

11.6.3 Beiersdorf Beauty and Personal Care Introduction

11.6.4 Beiersdorf Revenue in Beauty and Personal Care Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Beiersdorf Recent Development

11.7 Amore Pacific

11.7.1 Amore Pacific Company Details

11.7.2 Amore Pacific Business Overview

11.7.3 Amore Pacific Beauty and Personal Care Introduction

11.7.4 Amore Pacific Revenue in Beauty and Personal Care Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Amore Pacific Recent Development

11.8 Avon

11.8.1 Avon Company Details

11.8.2 Avon Business Overview

11.8.3 Avon Beauty and Personal Care Introduction

11.8.4 Avon Revenue in Beauty and Personal Care Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Avon Recent Development

11.9 Johnson & Johnson

11.9.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

11.9.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview

11.9.3 Johnson & Johnson Beauty and Personal Care Introduction

11.9.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Beauty and Personal Care Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

11.10 Kao

11.10.1 Kao Company Details

11.10.2 Kao Business Overview

11.10.3 Kao Beauty and Personal Care Introduction

11.10.4 Kao Revenue in Beauty and Personal Care Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Kao Recent Development

11.11 Chanel

11.11.1 Chanel Company Details

11.11.2 Chanel Business Overview

11.11.3 Chanel Beauty and Personal Care Introduction

11.11.4 Chanel Revenue in Beauty and Personal Care Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Chanel Recent Development

11.12 LVMH

11.12.1 LVMH Company Details

11.12.2 LVMH Business Overview

11.12.3 LVMH Beauty and Personal Care Introduction

11.12.4 LVMH Revenue in Beauty and Personal Care Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 LVMH Recent Development

11.13 Coty

11.13.1 Coty Company Details

11.13.2 Coty Business Overview

11.13.3 Coty Beauty and Personal Care Introduction

11.13.4 Coty Revenue in Beauty and Personal Care Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Coty Recent Development

11.14 Clarins

11.14.1 Clarins Company Details

11.14.2 Clarins Business Overview

11.14.3 Clarins Beauty and Personal Care Introduction

11.14.4 Clarins Revenue in Beauty and Personal Care Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Clarins Recent Development

11.15 Natura Cosmeticos

11.15.1 Natura Cosmeticos Company Details

11.15.2 Natura Cosmeticos Business Overview

11.15.3 Natura Cosmeticos Beauty and Personal Care Introduction

11.15.4 Natura Cosmeticos Revenue in Beauty and Personal Care Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Natura Cosmeticos Recent Development

11.16 Revlon

11.16.1 Revlon Company Details

11.16.2 Revlon Business Overview

11.16.3 Revlon Beauty and Personal Care Introduction

11.16.4 Revlon Revenue in Beauty and Personal Care Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Revlon Recent Development

11.17 Pechoin

11.17.1 Pechoin Company Details

11.17.2 Pechoin Business Overview

11.17.3 Pechoin Beauty and Personal Care Introduction

11.17.4 Pechoin Revenue in Beauty and Personal Care Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Pechoin Recent Development

11.18 JALA Group

11.18.1 JALA Group Company Details

11.18.2 JALA Group Business Overview

11.18.3 JALA Group Beauty and Personal Care Introduction

11.18.4 JALA Group Revenue in Beauty and Personal Care Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 JALA Group Recent Development

11.18 Shanghai Jawha

.1 Shanghai Jawha Company Details

.2 Shanghai Jawha Business Overview

.3 Shanghai Jawha Beauty and Personal Care Introduction

.4 Shanghai Jawha Revenue in Beauty and Personal Care Business (2016-2021)

.5 Shanghai Jawha Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

