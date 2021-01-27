Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 LG Chem, Fluence, Hitachi

This report studies the Battery Energy Storage Systems (ESS) market, from angles of company, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future. In this report, Battery Energy Storage Systems (ESS) mainly focuses on the electric ESS, instead of the mechanical ESS, thermo-dynamic ESS. Energy storage systems are the set of methods and technologies used to store various forms of energy. Energy storage is the capture of energy produced at one time for use at a later time. A device that stores energy is generally called an accumulator or battery. For the major players of Battery Energy Storage System (ESS), Samsung SDI maintained its first place in the ranking in 2019. Followed by LG Chem, Fluence, Hitachi and Kokam. The Top 5 players accounted for about 51% of the Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS) revenue market share in 2019. North America, Europe, China, South Korea, Japan are the main production areas. Asia-Pacific occupied the largest revenue market share with nearly 38% in 2019. It is followed by Europe and North America with 30% and 19% respectively. The type of Lithium Battery Energy Storage System (ESS) including Lithium, Lead Acid, NaS and others. Lithium Battery Energy Storage System (ESS) segment is projected to account for the largest revenue market share with around 89% in 2019. In the applications, there are Residential and Utility & Commercial. Residential segment was estimated to account for the highest market share of about 58% in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market The global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） market size is projected to reach US$ 9765.2 million by 2026, from US$ 2671.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 27.7% during 2021-2026.

Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Fluence, Hitachi, Kokam, LSIS, SMA Solar Technology, NGK, General Electric, Primus Power, Panasonic, BYD, Younicos, ABB, Saft, Lockheed Martin Energy, Eos Energy Storage, Con Edison Solutions

Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Breakdown Data by Type

Lithium, Lead Acid, NaS, Others

Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Breakdown Data by Application

Residential, Utility & Commercial Regional and Country-level Analysis The Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） market report are North America, Europe, China, South Korea and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Battery Energy Storage System (ESS） Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.3 Market by Application

About Us