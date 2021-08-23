Battery Electric Truck (BET) Market Analysis and Upcoming Trend by 2027| BYD, Daimler, Dongfeng Motor Group

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) market.

Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Leading Players: BYD, Daimler, Dongfeng Motor Group, Hino Motors, Isuzu Motors, Navistar International, PACCAR, Renault Trucks, Volkwagen, Zenith Motors, Alke, Nikola

Product Type:

Below 80kWh

80-130kWh

130-165kWh

Above 165kWh

By Application:

Fire Truck

Van Truck

Sprinkler Truck

Clean Truck

Other



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) market?

• How will the global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Below 80kWh

1.2.3 80-130kWh

1.2.4 130-165kWh

1.2.5 Above 165kWh

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Fire Truck

1.3.3 Van Truck

1.3.4 Sprinkler Truck

1.3.5 Clean Truck

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 3 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 BYD

12.1.1 BYD Corporation Information

12.1.2 BYD Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BYD Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BYD Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Products Offered

12.1.5 BYD Recent Development

12.2 Daimler

12.2.1 Daimler Corporation Information

12.2.2 Daimler Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Daimler Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Daimler Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Products Offered

12.2.5 Daimler Recent Development

12.3 Dongfeng Motor Group

12.3.1 Dongfeng Motor Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Dongfeng Motor Group Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Dongfeng Motor Group Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Dongfeng Motor Group Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Products Offered

12.3.5 Dongfeng Motor Group Recent Development

12.4 Hino Motors

12.4.1 Hino Motors Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hino Motors Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Hino Motors Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hino Motors Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Products Offered

12.4.5 Hino Motors Recent Development

12.5 Isuzu Motors

12.5.1 Isuzu Motors Corporation Information

12.5.2 Isuzu Motors Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Isuzu Motors Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Isuzu Motors Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Products Offered

12.5.5 Isuzu Motors Recent Development

12.6 Navistar International

12.6.1 Navistar International Corporation Information

12.6.2 Navistar International Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Navistar International Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Navistar International Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Products Offered

12.6.5 Navistar International Recent Development

12.7 PACCAR

12.7.1 PACCAR Corporation Information

12.7.2 PACCAR Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 PACCAR Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 PACCAR Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Products Offered

12.7.5 PACCAR Recent Development

12.8 Renault Trucks

12.8.1 Renault Trucks Corporation Information

12.8.2 Renault Trucks Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Renault Trucks Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Renault Trucks Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Products Offered

12.8.5 Renault Trucks Recent Development

12.9 Volkwagen

12.9.1 Volkwagen Corporation Information

12.9.2 Volkwagen Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Volkwagen Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Volkwagen Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Products Offered

12.9.5 Volkwagen Recent Development

12.10 Zenith Motors

12.10.1 Zenith Motors Corporation Information

12.10.2 Zenith Motors Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Zenith Motors Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Zenith Motors Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Products Offered

12.10.5 Zenith Motors Recent Development

12.12 Nikola

12.12.1 Nikola Corporation Information

12.12.2 Nikola Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Nikola Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Nikola Products Offered

12.12.5 Nikola Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Industry Trends

13.2 Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Drivers

13.3 Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Challenges

13.4 Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Market Restraints 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Hybrid Electric Truck (HET) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

