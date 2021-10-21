Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Market 2021: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2027 | TOTO, MOEN, KAWAJUN

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

TOTO, MOEN, KAWAJUN, YJL, Kohler, LIXIL Group, HealthCraft, Ponte Giulio, Invacare, Pressalit Care, Handicare, Liansheng, Etac, Baimuchuan, Drive DeVilbiss, K Care, O.D.F, MEYRA, Herdegen

Market Segmentation by Product:

Wall-Mounted

Floor-Mounted

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household

Commercial



The Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar

1.2 Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Wall-Mounted

1.2.3 Floor-Mounted

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 TOTO

6.1.1 TOTO Corporation Information

6.1.2 TOTO Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 TOTO Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 TOTO Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Product Portfolio

6.1.5 TOTO Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 MOEN

6.2.1 MOEN Corporation Information

6.2.2 MOEN Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 MOEN Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 MOEN Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Product Portfolio

6.2.5 MOEN Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 KAWAJUN

6.3.1 KAWAJUN Corporation Information

6.3.2 KAWAJUN Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 KAWAJUN Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 KAWAJUN Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Product Portfolio

6.3.5 KAWAJUN Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 YJL

6.4.1 YJL Corporation Information

6.4.2 YJL Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 YJL Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 YJL Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Product Portfolio

6.4.5 YJL Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Kohler

6.5.1 Kohler Corporation Information

6.5.2 Kohler Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Kohler Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Kohler Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Kohler Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 LIXIL Group

6.6.1 LIXIL Group Corporation Information

6.6.2 LIXIL Group Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 LIXIL Group Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 LIXIL Group Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Product Portfolio

6.6.5 LIXIL Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 HealthCraft

6.6.1 HealthCraft Corporation Information

6.6.2 HealthCraft Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 HealthCraft Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 HealthCraft Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Product Portfolio

6.7.5 HealthCraft Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Ponte Giulio

6.8.1 Ponte Giulio Corporation Information

6.8.2 Ponte Giulio Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Ponte Giulio Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Ponte Giulio Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Ponte Giulio Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Invacare

6.9.1 Invacare Corporation Information

6.9.2 Invacare Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Invacare Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Invacare Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Invacare Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Pressalit Care

6.10.1 Pressalit Care Corporation Information

6.10.2 Pressalit Care Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Pressalit Care Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Pressalit Care Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Pressalit Care Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Handicare

6.11.1 Handicare Corporation Information

6.11.2 Handicare Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Handicare Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Handicare Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Handicare Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Liansheng

6.12.1 Liansheng Corporation Information

6.12.2 Liansheng Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Liansheng Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Liansheng Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Liansheng Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Etac

6.13.1 Etac Corporation Information

6.13.2 Etac Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Etac Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Etac Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Etac Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Baimuchuan

6.14.1 Baimuchuan Corporation Information

6.14.2 Baimuchuan Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Baimuchuan Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Baimuchuan Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Baimuchuan Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Drive DeVilbiss

6.15.1 Drive DeVilbiss Corporation Information

6.15.2 Drive DeVilbiss Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Drive DeVilbiss Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Drive DeVilbiss Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Drive DeVilbiss Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 K Care

6.16.1 K Care Corporation Information

6.16.2 K Care Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 K Care Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 K Care Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Product Portfolio

6.16.5 K Care Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 O.D.F

6.17.1 O.D.F Corporation Information

6.17.2 O.D.F Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 O.D.F Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 O.D.F Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Product Portfolio

6.17.5 O.D.F Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 MEYRA

6.18.1 MEYRA Corporation Information

6.18.2 MEYRA Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 MEYRA Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 MEYRA Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Product Portfolio

6.18.5 MEYRA Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Herdegen

6.19.1 Herdegen Corporation Information

6.19.2 Herdegen Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Herdegen Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Herdegen Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Herdegen Recent Developments/Updates

7 Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar

7.4 Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Distributors List

8.3 Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Customers

9 Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Market Dynamics

9.1 Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Industry Trends

9.2 Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Growth Drivers

9.3 Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Market Challenges

9.4 Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bathroom & Toilet Grab Bar by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”