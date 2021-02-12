Bathroom Taps Market Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast to 2027 | CERA Sanitary Ware, Delta Faucet, Jaquar

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], February 2021,– – The Bathroom Taps Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global and United States Bathroom Taps Market Insights, Forecast to 2026] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Bathroom Taps report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Bathroom Taps market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Bathroom Taps specifications, and company profiles. The Bathroom Taps study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bathroom Taps report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bathroom Taps market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bathroom Taps market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bathroom Taps market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bathroom Taps market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bathroom Taps market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: CERA Sanitary Ware, Delta Faucet, Jaquar, Kohler, LIXIL Group, MAC Faucets, Masco, Moen, Roca Sanitario, Vitra International

Market Segmentation by Product: Wall Mounted Taps

Floor Mounted Taps

Mixer Taps

Pillar Taps

Shower Mixer Taps

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial

Domestic



The Bathroom Taps Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bathroom Taps market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bathroom Taps market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bathroom Taps market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bathroom Taps industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bathroom Taps market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bathroom Taps market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bathroom Taps market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bathroom Taps Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Bathroom Taps Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bathroom Taps Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Wall Mounted Taps

1.4.3 Floor Mounted Taps

1.4.4 Mixer Taps

1.4.5 Pillar Taps

1.4.6 Shower Mixer Taps

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bathroom Taps Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Domestic

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bathroom Taps Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Bathroom Taps Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Bathroom Taps Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Bathroom Taps, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Bathroom Taps Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Bathroom Taps Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Bathroom Taps Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Bathroom Taps Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Bathroom Taps Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Bathroom Taps Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Bathroom Taps Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Bathroom Taps Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Bathroom Taps Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Bathroom Taps Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Bathroom Taps Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Bathroom Taps Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Bathroom Taps Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Bathroom Taps Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bathroom Taps Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Bathroom Taps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Bathroom Taps Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Bathroom Taps Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Bathroom Taps Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bathroom Taps Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bathroom Taps Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Bathroom Taps Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Bathroom Taps Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Bathroom Taps Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Bathroom Taps Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Bathroom Taps Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Bathroom Taps Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Bathroom Taps Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Bathroom Taps Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Bathroom Taps Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Bathroom Taps Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Bathroom Taps Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bathroom Taps Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Bathroom Taps Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Bathroom Taps Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Bathroom Taps Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Bathroom Taps Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Bathroom Taps Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Bathroom Taps Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Bathroom Taps Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Bathroom Taps Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Bathroom Taps Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Bathroom Taps Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Bathroom Taps Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Bathroom Taps Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Bathroom Taps Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Bathroom Taps Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Bathroom Taps Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Bathroom Taps Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Bathroom Taps Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Bathroom Taps Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Bathroom Taps Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Bathroom Taps Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Bathroom Taps Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Bathroom Taps Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Bathroom Taps Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Bathroom Taps Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Bathroom Taps Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Bathroom Taps Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Bathroom Taps Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Bathroom Taps Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Bathroom Taps Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Bathroom Taps Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Bathroom Taps Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Bathroom Taps Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Bathroom Taps Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Bathroom Taps Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Bathroom Taps Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Bathroom Taps Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Bathroom Taps Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Bathroom Taps Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bathroom Taps Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bathroom Taps Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Bathroom Taps Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Bathroom Taps Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Bathroom Taps Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Bathroom Taps Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Bathroom Taps Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Bathroom Taps Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bathroom Taps Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bathroom Taps Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 CERA Sanitary Ware

12.1.1 CERA Sanitary Ware Corporation Information

12.1.2 CERA Sanitary Ware Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 CERA Sanitary Ware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 CERA Sanitary Ware Bathroom Taps Products Offered

12.1.5 CERA Sanitary Ware Recent Development

12.2 Delta Faucet

12.2.1 Delta Faucet Corporation Information

12.2.2 Delta Faucet Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Delta Faucet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Delta Faucet Bathroom Taps Products Offered

12.2.5 Delta Faucet Recent Development

12.3 Jaquar

12.3.1 Jaquar Corporation Information

12.3.2 Jaquar Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Jaquar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Jaquar Bathroom Taps Products Offered

12.3.5 Jaquar Recent Development

12.4 Kohler

12.4.1 Kohler Corporation Information

12.4.2 Kohler Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Kohler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Kohler Bathroom Taps Products Offered

12.4.5 Kohler Recent Development

12.5 LIXIL Group

12.5.1 LIXIL Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 LIXIL Group Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 LIXIL Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 LIXIL Group Bathroom Taps Products Offered

12.5.5 LIXIL Group Recent Development

12.6 MAC Faucets

12.6.1 MAC Faucets Corporation Information

12.6.2 MAC Faucets Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 MAC Faucets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 MAC Faucets Bathroom Taps Products Offered

12.6.5 MAC Faucets Recent Development

12.7 Masco

12.7.1 Masco Corporation Information

12.7.2 Masco Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Masco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Masco Bathroom Taps Products Offered

12.7.5 Masco Recent Development

12.8 Moen

12.8.1 Moen Corporation Information

12.8.2 Moen Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Moen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Moen Bathroom Taps Products Offered

12.8.5 Moen Recent Development

12.9 Roca Sanitario

12.9.1 Roca Sanitario Corporation Information

12.9.2 Roca Sanitario Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Roca Sanitario Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Roca Sanitario Bathroom Taps Products Offered

12.9.5 Roca Sanitario Recent Development

12.10 Vitra International

12.10.1 Vitra International Corporation Information

12.10.2 Vitra International Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Vitra International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Vitra International Bathroom Taps Products Offered

12.10.5 Vitra International Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Bathroom Taps Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bathroom Taps Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”