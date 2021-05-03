Basic Petrochemical Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027 | SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Exxon Mobil

“

The report titled Global Basic Petrochemical Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Basic Petrochemical market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Basic Petrochemical market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Basic Petrochemical market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Basic Petrochemical market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Basic Petrochemical report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Basic Petrochemical report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Basic Petrochemical market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Basic Petrochemical market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Basic Petrochemical market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Basic Petrochemical market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Basic Petrochemical market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell

Market Segmentation by Product: Ethylene

Propylene

Butadiene

Benzene

Toluene



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction

The Transportation

Agriculture

Textiles

Industrial

Electronic Products

Health Care



The Basic Petrochemical Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Basic Petrochemical market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Basic Petrochemical market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Basic Petrochemical market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Basic Petrochemical industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Basic Petrochemical market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Basic Petrochemical market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Basic Petrochemical market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Basic Petrochemical Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Basic Petrochemical Market Size Growth Rateby Type

1.3.2 Ethylene

1.3.3 Propylene

1.3.4 Butadiene

1.3.5 Benzene

1.3.6 Toluene

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Basic Petrochemical Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Construction

1.4.3 The Transportation

1.4.4 Agriculture

1.4.5 Textiles

1.4.6 Industrial

1.4.7 Electronic Products

1.4.8 Health Care

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Basic Petrochemical Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Basic Petrochemical Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Basic Petrochemical Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Basic Petrochemical Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Basic Petrochemical Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Basic Petrochemical Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Basic Petrochemical Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Basic Petrochemical Industry Trends

2.4.1 Basic Petrochemical Market Trends

2.4.2 Basic Petrochemical Market Drivers

2.4.3 Basic Petrochemical Market Challenges

2.4.4 Basic Petrochemical Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Basic Petrochemical Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Basic Petrochemical Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Basic Petrochemical Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Basic Petrochemical Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Basic Petrochemical Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Basic Petrochemical by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Basic Petrochemical Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Basic Petrochemical Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Basic Petrochemical Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Basic Petrochemical as of 2019)

3.4 Global Basic Petrochemical Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Basic Petrochemical Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Basic Petrochemical Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Basic Petrochemical Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Basic Petrochemical Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Basic Petrochemical Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Basic Petrochemical Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Basic Petrochemical Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Basic Petrochemical Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Basic Petrochemical Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Basic Petrochemical Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Basic Petrochemical Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Basic Petrochemical Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Basic Petrochemical Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Basic Petrochemical Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Basic Petrochemical Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Basic Petrochemical Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Basic Petrochemical Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Basic Petrochemical Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Basic Petrochemical Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Basic Petrochemical Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Basic Petrochemical Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Basic Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Basic Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Basic Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Basic Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Basic Petrochemical Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Basic Petrochemical Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Basic Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Basic Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Basic Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Basic Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Basic Petrochemical Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Basic Petrochemical Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Basic Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Basic Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Basic Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Basic Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Basic Petrochemical Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Basic Petrochemical Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Basic Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Basic Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Basic Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Basic Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Basic Petrochemical Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Basic Petrochemical Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Basic Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Basic Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Basic Petrochemical Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Basic Petrochemical Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Basic Petrochemical Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 SABIC

11.1.1 SABIC Corporation Information

11.1.2 SABIC Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 SABIC Basic Petrochemical Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 SABIC Basic Petrochemical Products and Services

11.1.5 SABIC SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 SABIC Recent Developments

11.2 LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

11.2.1 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Corporation Information

11.2.2 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Basic Petrochemical Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Basic Petrochemical Products and Services

11.2.5 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Recent Developments

11.3 Exxon Mobil

11.3.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Information

11.3.2 Exxon Mobil Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Exxon Mobil Basic Petrochemical Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Exxon Mobil Basic Petrochemical Products and Services

11.3.5 Exxon Mobil SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Exxon Mobil Recent Developments

11.4 Royal Dutch Shell

11.4.1 Royal Dutch Shell Corporation Information

11.4.2 Royal Dutch Shell Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Royal Dutch Shell Basic Petrochemical Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Royal Dutch Shell Basic Petrochemical Products and Services

11.4.5 Royal Dutch Shell SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Royal Dutch Shell Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Basic Petrochemical Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Basic Petrochemical Sales Channels

12.2.2 Basic Petrochemical Distributors

12.3 Basic Petrochemical Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global Basic Petrochemical Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global Basic Petrochemical Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Basic Petrochemical Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”