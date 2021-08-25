Base Metals Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, BHP, Boliden Group

“

The report titled Global Base Metals Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Base Metals market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Base Metals market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Base Metals market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Base Metals market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Base Metals report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Base Metals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Base Metals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Base Metals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Base Metals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Base Metals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Base Metals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, BHP, Boliden Group, Codelco, Hindalco Industries, KGHM Polska Miedź S.A, Norsk Hydro ASA, Nyrstar, Rio Tinto, Rusal, Sumitomo Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product:

Copper

Zinc

Lead

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Building & Construction

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Consumer & General Products

Electrical & Electronics

Transportation

Others



The Base Metals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Base Metals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Base Metals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Base Metals market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Base Metals industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Base Metals market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Base Metals market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Base Metals market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Base Metals Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Base Metals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Copper

1.2.3 Zinc

1.2.4 Lead

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Base Metals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Industrial Machinery & Equipment

1.3.4 Consumer & General Products

1.3.5 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.6 Transportation

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Base Metals Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Base Metals Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Base Metals Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Base Metals, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Base Metals Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Base Metals Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Base Metals Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Base Metals Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Base Metals Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Base Metals Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Base Metals Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Base Metals Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Base Metals Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Base Metals Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Base Metals Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Base Metals Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Base Metals Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Base Metals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Base Metals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Base Metals Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Base Metals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Base Metals Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Base Metals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Base Metals Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Base Metals Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Base Metals Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Base Metals Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Base Metals Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Base Metals Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Base Metals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Base Metals Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Base Metals Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Base Metals Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Base Metals Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Base Metals Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Base Metals Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Base Metals Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Base Metals Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Base Metals Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Base Metals Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Base Metals Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Base Metals Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Base Metals Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Base Metals Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Base Metals Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Base Metals Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Base Metals Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Base Metals Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Base Metals Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Base Metals Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Base Metals Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Base Metals Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Base Metals Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Base Metals Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Base Metals Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Base Metals Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Base Metals Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Base Metals Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Base Metals Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Base Metals Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Base Metals Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Base Metals Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Base Metals Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Base Metals Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Base Metals Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Base Metals Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Base Metals Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Base Metals Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Base Metals Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Base Metals Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Base Metals Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Base Metals Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Base Metals Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Base Metals Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Base Metals Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Base Metals Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Base Metals Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Base Metals Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Base Metals Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Base Metals Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Base Metals Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Base Metals Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Base Metals Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Base Metals Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Base Metals Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited

12.1.1 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited Corporation Information

12.1.2 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited Base Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited Base Metals Products Offered

12.1.5 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited Recent Development

12.2 BHP

12.2.1 BHP Corporation Information

12.2.2 BHP Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 BHP Base Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BHP Base Metals Products Offered

12.2.5 BHP Recent Development

12.3 Boliden Group

12.3.1 Boliden Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Boliden Group Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Boliden Group Base Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Boliden Group Base Metals Products Offered

12.3.5 Boliden Group Recent Development

12.4 Codelco

12.4.1 Codelco Corporation Information

12.4.2 Codelco Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Codelco Base Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Codelco Base Metals Products Offered

12.4.5 Codelco Recent Development

12.5 Hindalco Industries

12.5.1 Hindalco Industries Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hindalco Industries Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hindalco Industries Base Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hindalco Industries Base Metals Products Offered

12.5.5 Hindalco Industries Recent Development

12.6 KGHM Polska Miedź S.A

12.6.1 KGHM Polska Miedź S.A Corporation Information

12.6.2 KGHM Polska Miedź S.A Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 KGHM Polska Miedź S.A Base Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 KGHM Polska Miedź S.A Base Metals Products Offered

12.6.5 KGHM Polska Miedź S.A Recent Development

12.7 Norsk Hydro ASA

12.7.1 Norsk Hydro ASA Corporation Information

12.7.2 Norsk Hydro ASA Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Norsk Hydro ASA Base Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Norsk Hydro ASA Base Metals Products Offered

12.7.5 Norsk Hydro ASA Recent Development

12.8 Nyrstar

12.8.1 Nyrstar Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nyrstar Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Nyrstar Base Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nyrstar Base Metals Products Offered

12.8.5 Nyrstar Recent Development

12.9 Rio Tinto

12.9.1 Rio Tinto Corporation Information

12.9.2 Rio Tinto Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Rio Tinto Base Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Rio Tinto Base Metals Products Offered

12.9.5 Rio Tinto Recent Development

12.10 Rusal

12.10.1 Rusal Corporation Information

12.10.2 Rusal Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Rusal Base Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Rusal Base Metals Products Offered

12.10.5 Rusal Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Base Metals Industry Trends

13.2 Base Metals Market Drivers

13.3 Base Metals Market Challenges

13.4 Base Metals Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Base Metals Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

