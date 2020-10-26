Bariatric Surgery Devices Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Cousin Biotech, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Endogastric Solutions, Inc.

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Bariatric Surgery Devices market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bariatric Surgery Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bariatric Surgery Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bariatric Surgery Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bariatric Surgery Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bariatric Surgery Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bariatric Surgery Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bariatric Surgery Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bariatric Surgery Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Research Report: Cousin Biotech, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Endogastric Solutions, Inc., ReShape Lifesciences, Medtronic, USGI Medical, Inc, Olympus, Johnson & Johnson, ReShape Medical, Inc., Ethicon-Endosurgery, Transenterix, Inc., Satiety, Inc, Pare Surgical, Inc, Spatz FGIA, Inc., Allergan, Inc., GI Dynamics, Inc.

Types: Implantable Gastric simulators

Surgical Staples

Gastric Surgery Clamps

Trocars

Sutures

Surgical Clamps



Applications: Hospital

Clinic

Beauty Institution

Others



The Bariatric Surgery Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bariatric Surgery Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bariatric Surgery Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bariatric Surgery Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bariatric Surgery Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bariatric Surgery Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bariatric Surgery Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bariatric Surgery Devices market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bariatric Surgery Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Bariatric Surgery Devices Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Implantable Gastric simulators

1.4.3 Surgical Staples

1.4.4 Gastric Surgery Clamps

1.4.5 Trocars

1.4.6 Sutures

1.4.7 Surgical Clamps

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinic

1.5.4 Beauty Institution

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Bariatric Surgery Devices Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Bariatric Surgery Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Bariatric Surgery Devices Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Bariatric Surgery Devices Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Bariatric Surgery Devices Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Bariatric Surgery Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Bariatric Surgery Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Bariatric Surgery Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Bariatric Surgery Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bariatric Surgery Devices Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Bariatric Surgery Devices Production by Regions

4.1 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Bariatric Surgery Devices Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Bariatric Surgery Devices Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Bariatric Surgery Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Bariatric Surgery Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Bariatric Surgery Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Bariatric Surgery Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Bariatric Surgery Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Bariatric Surgery Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Bariatric Surgery Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Bariatric Surgery Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Bariatric Surgery Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Bariatric Surgery Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Bariatric Surgery Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Bariatric Surgery Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Bariatric Surgery Devices Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Bariatric Surgery Devices Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Bariatric Surgery Devices Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Bariatric Surgery Devices Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Bariatric Surgery Devices Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Bariatric Surgery Devices Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Bariatric Surgery Devices Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Bariatric Surgery Devices Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Bariatric Surgery Devices Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Bariatric Surgery Devices Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Bariatric Surgery Devices Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Bariatric Surgery Devices Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Bariatric Surgery Devices Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Bariatric Surgery Devices Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Bariatric Surgery Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Cousin Biotech

8.1.1 Cousin Biotech Corporation Information

8.1.2 Cousin Biotech Overview

8.1.3 Cousin Biotech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Cousin Biotech Product Description

8.1.5 Cousin Biotech Related Developments

8.2 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

8.2.1 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Corporation Information

8.2.2 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Overview

8.2.3 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Product Description

8.2.5 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Related Developments

8.3 Endogastric Solutions, Inc.

8.3.1 Endogastric Solutions, Inc. Corporation Information

8.3.2 Endogastric Solutions, Inc. Overview

8.3.3 Endogastric Solutions, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Endogastric Solutions, Inc. Product Description

8.3.5 Endogastric Solutions, Inc. Related Developments

8.4 ReShape Lifesciences

8.4.1 ReShape Lifesciences Corporation Information

8.4.2 ReShape Lifesciences Overview

8.4.3 ReShape Lifesciences Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 ReShape Lifesciences Product Description

8.4.5 ReShape Lifesciences Related Developments

8.5 Medtronic

8.5.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

8.5.2 Medtronic Overview

8.5.3 Medtronic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Medtronic Product Description

8.5.5 Medtronic Related Developments

8.6 USGI Medical, Inc

8.6.1 USGI Medical, Inc Corporation Information

8.6.2 USGI Medical, Inc Overview

8.6.3 USGI Medical, Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 USGI Medical, Inc Product Description

8.6.5 USGI Medical, Inc Related Developments

8.7 Olympus

8.7.1 Olympus Corporation Information

8.7.2 Olympus Overview

8.7.3 Olympus Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Olympus Product Description

8.7.5 Olympus Related Developments

8.8 Johnson & Johnson

8.8.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

8.8.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview

8.8.3 Johnson & Johnson Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Johnson & Johnson Product Description

8.8.5 Johnson & Johnson Related Developments

8.9 ReShape Medical, Inc.

8.9.1 ReShape Medical, Inc. Corporation Information

8.9.2 ReShape Medical, Inc. Overview

8.9.3 ReShape Medical, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 ReShape Medical, Inc. Product Description

8.9.5 ReShape Medical, Inc. Related Developments

8.10 Ethicon-Endosurgery

8.10.1 Ethicon-Endosurgery Corporation Information

8.10.2 Ethicon-Endosurgery Overview

8.10.3 Ethicon-Endosurgery Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Ethicon-Endosurgery Product Description

8.10.5 Ethicon-Endosurgery Related Developments

8.11 Transenterix, Inc.

8.11.1 Transenterix, Inc. Corporation Information

8.11.2 Transenterix, Inc. Overview

8.11.3 Transenterix, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Transenterix, Inc. Product Description

8.11.5 Transenterix, Inc. Related Developments

8.12 Satiety, Inc

8.12.1 Satiety, Inc Corporation Information

8.12.2 Satiety, Inc Overview

8.12.3 Satiety, Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Satiety, Inc Product Description

8.12.5 Satiety, Inc Related Developments

8.13 Pare Surgical, Inc

8.13.1 Pare Surgical, Inc Corporation Information

8.13.2 Pare Surgical, Inc Overview

8.13.3 Pare Surgical, Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Pare Surgical, Inc Product Description

8.13.5 Pare Surgical, Inc Related Developments

8.14 Spatz FGIA, Inc.

8.14.1 Spatz FGIA, Inc. Corporation Information

8.14.2 Spatz FGIA, Inc. Overview

8.14.3 Spatz FGIA, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Spatz FGIA, Inc. Product Description

8.14.5 Spatz FGIA, Inc. Related Developments

8.15 Allergan, Inc.

8.15.1 Allergan, Inc. Corporation Information

8.15.2 Allergan, Inc. Overview

8.15.3 Allergan, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Allergan, Inc. Product Description

8.15.5 Allergan, Inc. Related Developments

8.16 GI Dynamics, Inc.

8.16.1 GI Dynamics, Inc. Corporation Information

8.16.2 GI Dynamics, Inc. Overview

8.16.3 GI Dynamics, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 GI Dynamics, Inc. Product Description

8.16.5 GI Dynamics, Inc. Related Developments

9 Bariatric Surgery Devices Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Bariatric Surgery Devices Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Bariatric Surgery Devices Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Bariatric Surgery Devices Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Bariatric Surgery Devices Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Bariatric Surgery Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Bariatric Surgery Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Bariatric Surgery Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Bariatric Surgery Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Bariatric Surgery Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Bariatric Surgery Devices Sales Channels

11.2.2 Bariatric Surgery Devices Distributors

11.3 Bariatric Surgery Devices Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Bariatric Surgery Devices Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”