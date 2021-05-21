Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027| K Care Healthcare Equipment, Winco Mfg., LLC

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global Bariatric Medical Chairs market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global Bariatric Medical Chairs market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.

Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Bariatric Medical Chairs market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Bariatric Medical Chairs market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Bariatric Medical Chairs Market are: K Care Healthcare Equipment, Winco Mfg., LLC, Kwalu, GF Health Products, Hill-Rom, KI, WIELAND, Navailles, Global Care, Nemschoff, Axis Medical and Rehabilitation, Magnatek Enterprises, Pride, IoA Healthcare, Pardo, Carolina, Sotec Medical, Electric Mobility, Teal, Gardhen Bilance, Stance Healthcare, Excel Medical, Krug, Benmor Medical, Trinity Furniture

Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Market by Product Type: Manual Adjustment, Automatic Adjustment

Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Market by Application: Hospital, Clinic, Household, Others

This section of the Bariatric Medical Chairs report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of Bariatric Medical Chairs market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The global Bariatric Medical Chairs market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bariatric Medical Chairs market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bariatric Medical Chairs industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bariatric Medical Chairs market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bariatric Medical Chairs market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bariatric Medical Chairs market?

Table od Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Manual Adjustment

1.2.3 Automatic Adjustment

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Clinic

1.3.4 Household

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Bariatric Medical Chairs Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Bariatric Medical Chairs Industry Trends

2.5.1 Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Trends

2.5.2 Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Drivers

2.5.3 Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Challenges

2.5.4 Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Bariatric Medical Chairs Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Bariatric Medical Chairs by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Bariatric Medical Chairs Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Bariatric Medical Chairs as of 2020)

3.4 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Bariatric Medical Chairs Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Bariatric Medical Chairs Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Bariatric Medical Chairs Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Bariatric Medical Chairs Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Bariatric Medical Chairs Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Bariatric Medical Chairs Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Bariatric Medical Chairs Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Bariatric Medical Chairs Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Bariatric Medical Chairs Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 K Care Healthcare Equipment

11.1.1 K Care Healthcare Equipment Corporation Information

11.1.2 K Care Healthcare Equipment Overview

11.1.3 K Care Healthcare Equipment Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 K Care Healthcare Equipment Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.1.5 K Care Healthcare Equipment Bariatric Medical Chairs SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 K Care Healthcare Equipment Recent Developments

11.2 Winco Mfg., LLC

11.2.1 Winco Mfg., LLC Corporation Information

11.2.2 Winco Mfg., LLC Overview

11.2.3 Winco Mfg., LLC Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Winco Mfg., LLC Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.2.5 Winco Mfg., LLC Bariatric Medical Chairs SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Winco Mfg., LLC Recent Developments

11.3 Kwalu

11.3.1 Kwalu Corporation Information

11.3.2 Kwalu Overview

11.3.3 Kwalu Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Kwalu Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.3.5 Kwalu Bariatric Medical Chairs SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Kwalu Recent Developments

11.4 GF Health Products

11.4.1 GF Health Products Corporation Information

11.4.2 GF Health Products Overview

11.4.3 GF Health Products Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 GF Health Products Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.4.5 GF Health Products Bariatric Medical Chairs SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 GF Health Products Recent Developments

11.5 Hill-Rom

11.5.1 Hill-Rom Corporation Information

11.5.2 Hill-Rom Overview

11.5.3 Hill-Rom Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Hill-Rom Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.5.5 Hill-Rom Bariatric Medical Chairs SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Hill-Rom Recent Developments

11.6 KI

11.6.1 KI Corporation Information

11.6.2 KI Overview

11.6.3 KI Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 KI Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.6.5 KI Bariatric Medical Chairs SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 KI Recent Developments

11.7 WIELAND

11.7.1 WIELAND Corporation Information

11.7.2 WIELAND Overview

11.7.3 WIELAND Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 WIELAND Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.7.5 WIELAND Bariatric Medical Chairs SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 WIELAND Recent Developments

11.8 Navailles

11.8.1 Navailles Corporation Information

11.8.2 Navailles Overview

11.8.3 Navailles Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Navailles Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.8.5 Navailles Bariatric Medical Chairs SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Navailles Recent Developments

11.9 Global Care

11.9.1 Global Care Corporation Information

11.9.2 Global Care Overview

11.9.3 Global Care Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Global Care Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.9.5 Global Care Bariatric Medical Chairs SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Global Care Recent Developments

11.10 Nemschoff

11.10.1 Nemschoff Corporation Information

11.10.2 Nemschoff Overview

11.10.3 Nemschoff Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Nemschoff Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.10.5 Nemschoff Bariatric Medical Chairs SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Nemschoff Recent Developments

11.11 Axis Medical and Rehabilitation

11.11.1 Axis Medical and Rehabilitation Corporation Information

11.11.2 Axis Medical and Rehabilitation Overview

11.11.3 Axis Medical and Rehabilitation Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Axis Medical and Rehabilitation Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.11.5 Axis Medical and Rehabilitation Recent Developments

11.12 Magnatek Enterprises

11.12.1 Magnatek Enterprises Corporation Information

11.12.2 Magnatek Enterprises Overview

11.12.3 Magnatek Enterprises Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Magnatek Enterprises Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.12.5 Magnatek Enterprises Recent Developments

11.13 Pride

11.13.1 Pride Corporation Information

11.13.2 Pride Overview

11.13.3 Pride Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Pride Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.13.5 Pride Recent Developments

11.14 IoA Healthcare

11.14.1 IoA Healthcare Corporation Information

11.14.2 IoA Healthcare Overview

11.14.3 IoA Healthcare Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 IoA Healthcare Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.14.5 IoA Healthcare Recent Developments

11.15 Pardo

11.15.1 Pardo Corporation Information

11.15.2 Pardo Overview

11.15.3 Pardo Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Pardo Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.15.5 Pardo Recent Developments

11.16 Carolina

11.16.1 Carolina Corporation Information

11.16.2 Carolina Overview

11.16.3 Carolina Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Carolina Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.16.5 Carolina Recent Developments

11.17 Sotec Medical

11.17.1 Sotec Medical Corporation Information

11.17.2 Sotec Medical Overview

11.17.3 Sotec Medical Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Sotec Medical Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.17.5 Sotec Medical Recent Developments

11.18 Electric Mobility

11.18.1 Electric Mobility Corporation Information

11.18.2 Electric Mobility Overview

11.18.3 Electric Mobility Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Electric Mobility Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.18.5 Electric Mobility Recent Developments

11.19 Teal

11.19.1 Teal Corporation Information

11.19.2 Teal Overview

11.19.3 Teal Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Teal Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.19.5 Teal Recent Developments

11.20 Gardhen Bilance

11.20.1 Gardhen Bilance Corporation Information

11.20.2 Gardhen Bilance Overview

11.20.3 Gardhen Bilance Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Gardhen Bilance Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.20.5 Gardhen Bilance Recent Developments

11.21 Stance Healthcare

11.21.1 Stance Healthcare Corporation Information

11.21.2 Stance Healthcare Overview

11.21.3 Stance Healthcare Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Stance Healthcare Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.21.5 Stance Healthcare Recent Developments

11.22 Excel Medical

11.22.1 Excel Medical Corporation Information

11.22.2 Excel Medical Overview

11.22.3 Excel Medical Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Excel Medical Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.22.5 Excel Medical Recent Developments

11.23 Krug

11.23.1 Krug Corporation Information

11.23.2 Krug Overview

11.23.3 Krug Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Krug Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.23.5 Krug Recent Developments

11.24 Benmor Medical

11.24.1 Benmor Medical Corporation Information

11.24.2 Benmor Medical Overview

11.24.3 Benmor Medical Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 Benmor Medical Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.24.5 Benmor Medical Recent Developments

11.25 Trinity Furniture

11.25.1 Trinity Furniture Corporation Information

11.25.2 Trinity Furniture Overview

11.25.3 Trinity Furniture Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 Trinity Furniture Bariatric Medical Chairs Products and Services

11.25.5 Trinity Furniture Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Bariatric Medical Chairs Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Bariatric Medical Chairs Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Bariatric Medical Chairs Production Mode & Process

12.4 Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Bariatric Medical Chairs Sales Channels

12.4.2 Bariatric Medical Chairs Distributors

12.5 Bariatric Medical Chairs Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

