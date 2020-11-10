Bar-code Scanners Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| Honeywell International, Zebra Technologies, Datalogic, Aceeca

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Bar-code Scanners market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bar-code Scanners market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bar-code Scanners report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bar-code Scanners report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bar-code Scanners market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bar-code Scanners market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bar-code Scanners market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bar-code Scanners market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bar-code Scanners market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bar-code Scanners Market Research Report: Honeywell International, Zebra Technologies, Datalogic, Aceeca, Bluebird, CIPHERLAB, DENSO, EUROTECH, Generalscan, Handheld Group, Juniper Systems, NCR, Opticon, RIOTEC, Shenzhen Unique Electronic International (SUEI), TouchStar Technologies, ZEBEX Industries
Types: Handheld Scanners
Platform Scanners
Applications: Supermarket & Marketplace
Logistics Express
Library
Restaurant
Others
The Bar-code Scanners Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bar-code Scanners market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bar-code Scanners market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Bar-code Scanners market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bar-code Scanners industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Bar-code Scanners market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Bar-code Scanners market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bar-code Scanners market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bar-code Scanners Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Bar-code Scanners Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Bar-code Scanners Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Handheld Scanners
1.4.3 Platform Scanners
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Bar-code Scanners Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Supermarket & Marketplace
1.5.3 Logistics Express
1.5.4 Library
1.5.5 Restaurant
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Bar-code Scanners Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Bar-code Scanners Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Bar-code Scanners Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Bar-code Scanners, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Bar-code Scanners Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Bar-code Scanners Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Bar-code Scanners Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Bar-code Scanners Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Bar-code Scanners Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Bar-code Scanners Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Bar-code Scanners Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Bar-code Scanners Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Bar-code Scanners Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Bar-code Scanners Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Bar-code Scanners Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Bar-code Scanners Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Bar-code Scanners Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Bar-code Scanners Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bar-code Scanners Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Bar-code Scanners Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Bar-code Scanners Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Bar-code Scanners Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Bar-code Scanners Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Bar-code Scanners Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bar-code Scanners Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Bar-code Scanners Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Bar-code Scanners Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Bar-code Scanners Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Bar-code Scanners Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Bar-code Scanners Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Bar-code Scanners Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Bar-code Scanners Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Bar-code Scanners Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Bar-code Scanners Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Bar-code Scanners Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Bar-code Scanners Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Bar-code Scanners Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Bar-code Scanners Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Bar-code Scanners Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Bar-code Scanners Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Bar-code Scanners Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Bar-code Scanners Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Bar-code Scanners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 Japan Bar-code Scanners Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 Japan Bar-code Scanners Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 Japan Bar-code Scanners Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 Japan Bar-code Scanners Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Bar-code Scanners Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 Japan Top Bar-code Scanners Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 Japan Bar-code Scanners Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 Japan Bar-code Scanners Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 Japan Bar-code Scanners Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 Japan Bar-code Scanners Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 Japan Bar-code Scanners Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 Japan Bar-code Scanners Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 Japan Bar-code Scanners Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 Japan Bar-code Scanners Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 Japan Bar-code Scanners Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 Japan Bar-code Scanners Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 Japan Bar-code Scanners Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 Japan Bar-code Scanners Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 Japan Bar-code Scanners Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 Japan Bar-code Scanners Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 Japan Bar-code Scanners Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 Japan Bar-code Scanners Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Bar-code Scanners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Bar-code Scanners Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Bar-code Scanners Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Bar-code Scanners Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Bar-code Scanners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Bar-code Scanners Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Bar-code Scanners Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Bar-code Scanners Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Bar-code Scanners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Bar-code Scanners Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bar-code Scanners Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bar-code Scanners Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Bar-code Scanners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Bar-code Scanners Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Bar-code Scanners Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Bar-code Scanners Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Bar-code Scanners Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Bar-code Scanners Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bar-code Scanners Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bar-code Scanners Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Honeywell International
12.1.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information
12.1.2 Honeywell International Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Honeywell International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Honeywell International Bar-code Scanners Products Offered
12.1.5 Honeywell International Recent Development
12.2 Zebra Technologies
12.2.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation Information
12.2.2 Zebra Technologies Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Zebra Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Zebra Technologies Bar-code Scanners Products Offered
12.2.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development
12.3 Datalogic
12.3.1 Datalogic Corporation Information
12.3.2 Datalogic Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Datalogic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Datalogic Bar-code Scanners Products Offered
12.3.5 Datalogic Recent Development
12.4 Aceeca
12.4.1 Aceeca Corporation Information
12.4.2 Aceeca Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Aceeca Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Aceeca Bar-code Scanners Products Offered
12.4.5 Aceeca Recent Development
12.5 Bluebird
12.5.1 Bluebird Corporation Information
12.5.2 Bluebird Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Bluebird Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Bluebird Bar-code Scanners Products Offered
12.5.5 Bluebird Recent Development
12.6 CIPHERLAB
12.6.1 CIPHERLAB Corporation Information
12.6.2 CIPHERLAB Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 CIPHERLAB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 CIPHERLAB Bar-code Scanners Products Offered
12.6.5 CIPHERLAB Recent Development
12.7 DENSO
12.7.1 DENSO Corporation Information
12.7.2 DENSO Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 DENSO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 DENSO Bar-code Scanners Products Offered
12.7.5 DENSO Recent Development
12.8 EUROTECH
12.8.1 EUROTECH Corporation Information
12.8.2 EUROTECH Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 EUROTECH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 EUROTECH Bar-code Scanners Products Offered
12.8.5 EUROTECH Recent Development
12.9 Generalscan
12.9.1 Generalscan Corporation Information
12.9.2 Generalscan Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Generalscan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Generalscan Bar-code Scanners Products Offered
12.9.5 Generalscan Recent Development
12.10 Handheld Group
12.10.1 Handheld Group Corporation Information
12.10.2 Handheld Group Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Handheld Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Handheld Group Bar-code Scanners Products Offered
12.10.5 Handheld Group Recent Development
12.12 NCR
12.12.1 NCR Corporation Information
12.12.2 NCR Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 NCR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 NCR Products Offered
12.12.5 NCR Recent Development
12.13 Opticon
12.13.1 Opticon Corporation Information
12.13.2 Opticon Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Opticon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Opticon Products Offered
12.13.5 Opticon Recent Development
12.14 RIOTEC
12.14.1 RIOTEC Corporation Information
12.14.2 RIOTEC Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 RIOTEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 RIOTEC Products Offered
12.14.5 RIOTEC Recent Development
12.15 Shenzhen Unique Electronic International (SUEI)
12.15.1 Shenzhen Unique Electronic International (SUEI) Corporation Information
12.15.2 Shenzhen Unique Electronic International (SUEI) Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Shenzhen Unique Electronic International (SUEI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Shenzhen Unique Electronic International (SUEI) Products Offered
12.15.5 Shenzhen Unique Electronic International (SUEI) Recent Development
12.16 TouchStar Technologies
12.16.1 TouchStar Technologies Corporation Information
12.16.2 TouchStar Technologies Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 TouchStar Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 TouchStar Technologies Products Offered
12.16.5 TouchStar Technologies Recent Development
12.17 ZEBEX Industries
12.17.1 ZEBEX Industries Corporation Information
12.17.2 ZEBEX Industries Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 ZEBEX Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 ZEBEX Industries Products Offered
12.17.5 ZEBEX Industries Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Bar-code Scanners Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Bar-code Scanners Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”