Banking-as-a-Service Market Share & Forecast by 2027| SolarisBank, Sqaure, PayPal

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Banking-as-a-Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Banking-as-a-Service market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Banking-as-a-Service market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Banking-as-a-Service market.
The research report on the global Banking-as-a-Service market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Banking-as-a-Service market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.
The Banking-as-a-Service research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Banking-as-a-Service market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Banking-as-a-Service market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.
The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Banking-as-a-Service market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.
Banking-as-a-Service Market Competitive Landscape
The last chapter of the research report on the global Banking-as-a-Service market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Banking-as-a-Service market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.
Banking-as-a-Service Market Leading Players
SolarisBank, Sqaure, PayPal, Fidor Bank, Moven, Prosper, OANDA, Currency Cloud, Intuit, Gemalto, BOKU, Invoicera, Coinbase, Authy, Dwolla, GoCardless
Banking-as-a-Service Market Segmentation
Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Banking-as-a-Service market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Banking-as-a-Service market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.
Banking-as-a-Service Segmentation by Product
API-based Bank-as-a-Service, Cloud-based Bank-as-a-Service Banking-as-a-Service Breakdown Data
Banking-as-a-Service Segmentation by Application
Government, Banks, NBFC
Questions answered in the report
- Which are the five top players of the global Banking-as-a-Service market?
- How will the global Banking-as-a-Service market change in the next five years?
- Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Banking-as-a-Service market?
- What are the drivers and restraints of the global Banking-as-a-Service market?
- Which regional market will show the highest growth?
- What will be the CAGR and size of the global Banking-as-a-Service market throughout the forecast period?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Banking-as-a-Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 API-based Bank-as-a-Service
1.2.3 Cloud-based Bank-as-a-Service 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Banking-as-a-Service Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Government
1.3.3 Banks
1.3.4 NBFC 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Banking-as-a-Service Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Banking-as-a-Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Banking-as-a-Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Banking-as-a-Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Banking-as-a-Service Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Banking-as-a-Service Market Trends
2.3.2 Banking-as-a-Service Market Drivers
2.3.3 Banking-as-a-Service Market Challenges
2.3.4 Banking-as-a-Service Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Banking-as-a-Service Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Banking-as-a-Service Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Banking-as-a-Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Banking-as-a-Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Banking-as-a-Service Revenue 3.4 Global Banking-as-a-Service Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Banking-as-a-Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Banking-as-a-Service Revenue in 2020 3.5 Banking-as-a-Service Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Banking-as-a-Service Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Banking-as-a-Service Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Banking-as-a-Service Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Banking-as-a-Service Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Banking-as-a-Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Banking-as-a-Service Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Banking-as-a-Service Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Banking-as-a-Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Banking-as-a-Service Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Banking-as-a-Service Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Banking-as-a-Service Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Banking-as-a-Service Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 SolarisBank
11.1.1 SolarisBank Company Details
11.1.2 SolarisBank Business Overview
11.1.3 SolarisBank Banking-as-a-Service Introduction
11.1.4 SolarisBank Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 SolarisBank Recent Development 11.2 Sqaure
11.2.1 Sqaure Company Details
11.2.2 Sqaure Business Overview
11.2.3 Sqaure Banking-as-a-Service Introduction
11.2.4 Sqaure Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Sqaure Recent Development 11.3 PayPal
11.3.1 PayPal Company Details
11.3.2 PayPal Business Overview
11.3.3 PayPal Banking-as-a-Service Introduction
11.3.4 PayPal Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 PayPal Recent Development 11.4 Fidor Bank
11.4.1 Fidor Bank Company Details
11.4.2 Fidor Bank Business Overview
11.4.3 Fidor Bank Banking-as-a-Service Introduction
11.4.4 Fidor Bank Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Fidor Bank Recent Development 11.5 Moven
11.5.1 Moven Company Details
11.5.2 Moven Business Overview
11.5.3 Moven Banking-as-a-Service Introduction
11.5.4 Moven Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Moven Recent Development 11.6 Prosper
11.6.1 Prosper Company Details
11.6.2 Prosper Business Overview
11.6.3 Prosper Banking-as-a-Service Introduction
11.6.4 Prosper Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Prosper Recent Development 11.7 OANDA
11.7.1 OANDA Company Details
11.7.2 OANDA Business Overview
11.7.3 OANDA Banking-as-a-Service Introduction
11.7.4 OANDA Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 OANDA Recent Development 11.8 Currency Cloud
11.8.1 Currency Cloud Company Details
11.8.2 Currency Cloud Business Overview
11.8.3 Currency Cloud Banking-as-a-Service Introduction
11.8.4 Currency Cloud Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Currency Cloud Recent Development 11.9 Intuit
11.9.1 Intuit Company Details
11.9.2 Intuit Business Overview
11.9.3 Intuit Banking-as-a-Service Introduction
11.9.4 Intuit Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Intuit Recent Development 11.10 Gemalto
11.10.1 Gemalto Company Details
11.10.2 Gemalto Business Overview
11.10.3 Gemalto Banking-as-a-Service Introduction
11.10.4 Gemalto Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Gemalto Recent Development 11.11 BOKU
11.11.1 BOKU Company Details
11.11.2 BOKU Business Overview
11.11.3 BOKU Banking-as-a-Service Introduction
11.11.4 BOKU Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 BOKU Recent Development 11.12 Invoicera
11.12.1 Invoicera Company Details
11.12.2 Invoicera Business Overview
11.12.3 Invoicera Banking-as-a-Service Introduction
11.12.4 Invoicera Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Invoicera Recent Development 11.13 Coinbase
11.13.1 Coinbase Company Details
11.13.2 Coinbase Business Overview
11.13.3 Coinbase Banking-as-a-Service Introduction
11.13.4 Coinbase Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Coinbase Recent Development 11.14 Authy
11.14.1 Authy Company Details
11.14.2 Authy Business Overview
11.14.3 Authy Banking-as-a-Service Introduction
11.14.4 Authy Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Authy Recent Development 11.15 Dwolla
11.15.1 Dwolla Company Details
11.15.2 Dwolla Business Overview
11.15.3 Dwolla Banking-as-a-Service Introduction
11.15.4 Dwolla Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Dwolla Recent Development 11.16 GoCardless
11.16.1 GoCardless Company Details
11.16.2 GoCardless Business Overview
11.16.3 GoCardless Banking-as-a-Service Introduction
11.16.4 GoCardless Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 GoCardless Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details
