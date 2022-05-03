Ballistic Parachute Market Analysis| Size| Application Analysis| Regional Outlook| Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2028-Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc., GALAXY GRS s.r.o.

Global Ballistic Parachute Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 36 Million By 2027, From US$ 18 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 11.3% During 2021-2027

QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Ballistic Parachute Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Ballistic Parachute market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)

A ballistic parachute, ballistic reserve parachute, or emergency ballistic reserve parachute, is a parachute ejected from its casing by a small explosion, much like that used in an ejection seat. Global Ballistic Parachute key players include Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc, GALAXY GRS s.r.o, Stratos 07, s.r.o, Indemnis Inc, Opale Parachutes, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 25%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 20%, followed by Europe which have a share about 10 percent. In terms of product, 10-20FT is the largest segment, with a share over 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), followed by Light-sport Aircraft (LSA) & Ultralight Aircraft. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ballistic Parachute Market The global Ballistic Parachute market size is projected to reach US$ 36 million by 2027, from US$ 18 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2027. The competitive landscape of the global Ballistic Parachute market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Ballistic Parachute market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings. Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ballistic Parachute Market Research Report: Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc., GALAXY GRS s.r.o., Stratos 07, s.r.o., Indemnis, Inc., Opale Parachutes, Mars Parachutes, Drone Rescue Systems GmbH, ParaZero Drone Safety Systems Ltd., Fruity Chutes Global Ballistic Parachute Market by Type: Less than 10FT, 10-20FT Global Ballistic Parachute Market by Application: Light-sport Aircraft (LSA) & Ultralight Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), Others The Ballistic Parachute market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Ballistic Parachute market. In this chapter of the Ballistic Parachute report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Ballistic Parachute report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others. Frequently Asked Questions o What will be the size of the global Ballistic Parachute market in 2028? o What is the current CAGR of the global Ballistic Parachute market? o Which product is expected to show the highest market growth? o Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Ballistic Parachute market? o Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Ballistic Parachute market? o Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period? o Which are the top players currently operating in the global Ballistic Parachute market? o How will the market situation change in the coming years? o What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

Request for customization in Report:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2734018/global-ballistic-parachute-market

Table of Contents

1 Ballistic Parachute Market Overview

1.1 Ballistic Parachute Product Overview

1.2 Ballistic Parachute Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Less than 10FT

1.2.2 10-20FT

1.3 Global Ballistic Parachute Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Ballistic Parachute Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Ballistic Parachute Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Ballistic Parachute Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Ballistic Parachute Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Ballistic Parachute Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Ballistic Parachute Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Ballistic Parachute Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Ballistic Parachute Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Ballistic Parachute Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ballistic Parachute Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Ballistic Parachute Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ballistic Parachute Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ballistic Parachute Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Ballistic Parachute as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ballistic Parachute Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Ballistic Parachute Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Ballistic Parachute Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Ballistic Parachute Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Ballistic Parachute Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Ballistic Parachute Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Ballistic Parachute by Application

4.1 Ballistic Parachute Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Light-sport Aircraft (LSA) & Ultralight Aircraft

4.1.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Ballistic Parachute Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Ballistic Parachute Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Ballistic Parachute Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Ballistic Parachute Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Ballistic Parachute Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Ballistic Parachute Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Ballistic Parachute by Country

5.1 North America Ballistic Parachute Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Ballistic Parachute Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Ballistic Parachute by Country

6.1 Europe Ballistic Parachute Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Ballistic Parachute Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Ballistic Parachute by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Ballistic Parachute Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Ballistic Parachute Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Ballistic Parachute by Country

8.1 Latin America Ballistic Parachute Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Ballistic Parachute Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Parachute by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Parachute Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Parachute Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ballistic Parachute Business

10.1 Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc.

10.1.1 Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc. Ballistic Parachute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc. Ballistic Parachute Products Offered

10.1.5 Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc. Recent Development

10.2 GALAXY GRS s.r.o.

10.2.1 GALAXY GRS s.r.o. Corporation Information

10.2.2 GALAXY GRS s.r.o. Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 GALAXY GRS s.r.o. Ballistic Parachute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 GALAXY GRS s.r.o. Ballistic Parachute Products Offered

10.2.5 GALAXY GRS s.r.o. Recent Development

10.3 Stratos 07, s.r.o.

10.3.1 Stratos 07, s.r.o. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Stratos 07, s.r.o. Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Stratos 07, s.r.o. Ballistic Parachute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Stratos 07, s.r.o. Ballistic Parachute Products Offered

10.3.5 Stratos 07, s.r.o. Recent Development

10.4 Indemnis, Inc.

10.4.1 Indemnis, Inc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Indemnis, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Indemnis, Inc. Ballistic Parachute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Indemnis, Inc. Ballistic Parachute Products Offered

10.4.5 Indemnis, Inc. Recent Development

10.5 Opale Parachutes

10.5.1 Opale Parachutes Corporation Information

10.5.2 Opale Parachutes Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Opale Parachutes Ballistic Parachute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Opale Parachutes Ballistic Parachute Products Offered

10.5.5 Opale Parachutes Recent Development

10.6 Mars Parachutes

10.6.1 Mars Parachutes Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mars Parachutes Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Mars Parachutes Ballistic Parachute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Mars Parachutes Ballistic Parachute Products Offered

10.6.5 Mars Parachutes Recent Development

10.7 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH

10.7.1 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH Corporation Information

10.7.2 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH Ballistic Parachute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH Ballistic Parachute Products Offered

10.7.5 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH Recent Development

10.8 ParaZero Drone Safety Systems Ltd.

10.8.1 ParaZero Drone Safety Systems Ltd. Corporation Information

10.8.2 ParaZero Drone Safety Systems Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 ParaZero Drone Safety Systems Ltd. Ballistic Parachute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 ParaZero Drone Safety Systems Ltd. Ballistic Parachute Products Offered

10.8.5 ParaZero Drone Safety Systems Ltd. Recent Development

10.9 Fruity Chutes

10.9.1 Fruity Chutes Corporation Information

10.9.2 Fruity Chutes Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Fruity Chutes Ballistic Parachute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Fruity Chutes Ballistic Parachute Products Offered

10.9.5 Fruity Chutes Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Ballistic Parachute Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Ballistic Parachute Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Ballistic Parachute Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Ballistic Parachute Distributors

12.3 Ballistic Parachute Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

place your order click here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/0d7d255c280e44f78af872266c8d51da,0,1,global-ballistic-parachute-market

About Us:

QYResearch established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.