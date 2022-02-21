Ballast Water Systems Market 2022-Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast till 2028 | Alfa Laval, Panasia, OceanSaver

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Ballast Water Systems Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ballast Water Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ballast Water Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ballast Water Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ballast Water Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ballast Water Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ballast Water Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Alfa Laval, Panasia, OceanSaver, Qingdao Sunrui, JFE Engineering, NK, Qingdao Headway Technology, Optimarin, Hyde Marine, Veolia Water Technologies, Techcross, S&SYS, Ecochlor, Industrie De Nora, MMC Green Technology, Wartsila, NEI Treatment Systems, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Desmi, Bright Sky, Trojan Marinex, Evoqua Water Technologies, Norwegian Greentech

Market Segmentation by Product:

Ballast Capacity:Below 1500 m3

Ballast Capacity:1500-5000 m3

Ballast Capacity:More Than 5000 m3



Market Segmentation by Application:

Retrofit Ship

New Ship



The Ballast Water Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ballast Water Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ballast Water Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Ballast Water Systems Market Overview

1.1 Ballast Water Systems Product Overview

1.2 Ballast Water Systems Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ballast Capacity:Below 1500 m3

1.2.2 Ballast Capacity:1500-5000 m3

1.2.3 Ballast Capacity:More Than 5000 m3

1.3 Global Ballast Water Systems Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Ballast Water Systems Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Ballast Water Systems Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Ballast Water Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Ballast Water Systems Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Ballast Water Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Ballast Water Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Ballast Water Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Ballast Water Systems Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Ballast Water Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Ballast Water Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Ballast Water Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ballast Water Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Ballast Water Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ballast Water Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Ballast Water Systems Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Ballast Water Systems Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Ballast Water Systems Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Ballast Water Systems Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ballast Water Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Ballast Water Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ballast Water Systems Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ballast Water Systems Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Ballast Water Systems as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ballast Water Systems Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Ballast Water Systems Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Ballast Water Systems Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Ballast Water Systems Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Ballast Water Systems Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Ballast Water Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Ballast Water Systems Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Ballast Water Systems Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Ballast Water Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Ballast Water Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Ballast Water Systems Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Ballast Water Systems Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Ballast Water Systems by Application

4.1 Ballast Water Systems Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Retrofit Ship

4.1.2 New Ship

4.2 Global Ballast Water Systems Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Ballast Water Systems Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Ballast Water Systems Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Ballast Water Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Ballast Water Systems Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Ballast Water Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Ballast Water Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Ballast Water Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Ballast Water Systems Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Ballast Water Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Ballast Water Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Ballast Water Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Ballast Water Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Ballast Water Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Ballast Water Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Ballast Water Systems by Country

5.1 North America Ballast Water Systems Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Ballast Water Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Ballast Water Systems Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Ballast Water Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Ballast Water Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Ballast Water Systems Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Ballast Water Systems by Country

6.1 Europe Ballast Water Systems Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Ballast Water Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Ballast Water Systems Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Ballast Water Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Ballast Water Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Ballast Water Systems Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Ballast Water Systems by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Ballast Water Systems Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ballast Water Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ballast Water Systems Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Ballast Water Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ballast Water Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ballast Water Systems Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Ballast Water Systems by Country

8.1 Latin America Ballast Water Systems Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Ballast Water Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Ballast Water Systems Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Ballast Water Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Ballast Water Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Ballast Water Systems Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Ballast Water Systems by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Ballast Water Systems Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ballast Water Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ballast Water Systems Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Ballast Water Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ballast Water Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ballast Water Systems Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ballast Water Systems Business

10.1 Alfa Laval

10.1.1 Alfa Laval Corporation Information

10.1.2 Alfa Laval Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Alfa Laval Ballast Water Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Alfa Laval Ballast Water Systems Products Offered

10.1.5 Alfa Laval Recent Development

10.2 Panasia

10.2.1 Panasia Corporation Information

10.2.2 Panasia Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Panasia Ballast Water Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Panasia Ballast Water Systems Products Offered

10.2.5 Panasia Recent Development

10.3 OceanSaver

10.3.1 OceanSaver Corporation Information

10.3.2 OceanSaver Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 OceanSaver Ballast Water Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 OceanSaver Ballast Water Systems Products Offered

10.3.5 OceanSaver Recent Development

10.4 Qingdao Sunrui

10.4.1 Qingdao Sunrui Corporation Information

10.4.2 Qingdao Sunrui Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Qingdao Sunrui Ballast Water Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Qingdao Sunrui Ballast Water Systems Products Offered

10.4.5 Qingdao Sunrui Recent Development

10.5 JFE Engineering

10.5.1 JFE Engineering Corporation Information

10.5.2 JFE Engineering Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 JFE Engineering Ballast Water Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 JFE Engineering Ballast Water Systems Products Offered

10.5.5 JFE Engineering Recent Development

10.6 NK

10.6.1 NK Corporation Information

10.6.2 NK Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 NK Ballast Water Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 NK Ballast Water Systems Products Offered

10.6.5 NK Recent Development

10.7 Qingdao Headway Technology

10.7.1 Qingdao Headway Technology Corporation Information

10.7.2 Qingdao Headway Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Qingdao Headway Technology Ballast Water Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Qingdao Headway Technology Ballast Water Systems Products Offered

10.7.5 Qingdao Headway Technology Recent Development

10.8 Optimarin

10.8.1 Optimarin Corporation Information

10.8.2 Optimarin Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Optimarin Ballast Water Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Optimarin Ballast Water Systems Products Offered

10.8.5 Optimarin Recent Development

10.9 Hyde Marine

10.9.1 Hyde Marine Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hyde Marine Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Hyde Marine Ballast Water Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Hyde Marine Ballast Water Systems Products Offered

10.9.5 Hyde Marine Recent Development

10.10 Veolia Water Technologies

10.10.1 Veolia Water Technologies Corporation Information

10.10.2 Veolia Water Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Veolia Water Technologies Ballast Water Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Veolia Water Technologies Ballast Water Systems Products Offered

10.10.5 Veolia Water Technologies Recent Development

10.11 Techcross

10.11.1 Techcross Corporation Information

10.11.2 Techcross Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Techcross Ballast Water Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Techcross Ballast Water Systems Products Offered

10.11.5 Techcross Recent Development

10.12 S&SYS

10.12.1 S&SYS Corporation Information

10.12.2 S&SYS Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 S&SYS Ballast Water Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 S&SYS Ballast Water Systems Products Offered

10.12.5 S&SYS Recent Development

10.13 Ecochlor

10.13.1 Ecochlor Corporation Information

10.13.2 Ecochlor Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Ecochlor Ballast Water Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Ecochlor Ballast Water Systems Products Offered

10.13.5 Ecochlor Recent Development

10.14 Industrie De Nora

10.14.1 Industrie De Nora Corporation Information

10.14.2 Industrie De Nora Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Industrie De Nora Ballast Water Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Industrie De Nora Ballast Water Systems Products Offered

10.14.5 Industrie De Nora Recent Development

10.15 MMC Green Technology

10.15.1 MMC Green Technology Corporation Information

10.15.2 MMC Green Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 MMC Green Technology Ballast Water Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 MMC Green Technology Ballast Water Systems Products Offered

10.15.5 MMC Green Technology Recent Development

10.16 Wartsila

10.16.1 Wartsila Corporation Information

10.16.2 Wartsila Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Wartsila Ballast Water Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 Wartsila Ballast Water Systems Products Offered

10.16.5 Wartsila Recent Development

10.17 NEI Treatment Systems

10.17.1 NEI Treatment Systems Corporation Information

10.17.2 NEI Treatment Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 NEI Treatment Systems Ballast Water Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.17.4 NEI Treatment Systems Ballast Water Systems Products Offered

10.17.5 NEI Treatment Systems Recent Development

10.18 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

10.18.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Corporation Information

10.18.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ballast Water Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.18.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ballast Water Systems Products Offered

10.18.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Recent Development

10.19 Desmi

10.19.1 Desmi Corporation Information

10.19.2 Desmi Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Desmi Ballast Water Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.19.4 Desmi Ballast Water Systems Products Offered

10.19.5 Desmi Recent Development

10.20 Bright Sky

10.20.1 Bright Sky Corporation Information

10.20.2 Bright Sky Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Bright Sky Ballast Water Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.20.4 Bright Sky Ballast Water Systems Products Offered

10.20.5 Bright Sky Recent Development

10.21 Trojan Marinex

10.21.1 Trojan Marinex Corporation Information

10.21.2 Trojan Marinex Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Trojan Marinex Ballast Water Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.21.4 Trojan Marinex Ballast Water Systems Products Offered

10.21.5 Trojan Marinex Recent Development

10.22 Evoqua Water Technologies

10.22.1 Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation Information

10.22.2 Evoqua Water Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Evoqua Water Technologies Ballast Water Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.22.4 Evoqua Water Technologies Ballast Water Systems Products Offered

10.22.5 Evoqua Water Technologies Recent Development

10.23 Norwegian Greentech

10.23.1 Norwegian Greentech Corporation Information

10.23.2 Norwegian Greentech Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Norwegian Greentech Ballast Water Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.23.4 Norwegian Greentech Ballast Water Systems Products Offered

10.23.5 Norwegian Greentech Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Ballast Water Systems Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Ballast Water Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Ballast Water Systems Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Ballast Water Systems Industry Trends

11.4.2 Ballast Water Systems Market Drivers

11.4.3 Ballast Water Systems Market Challenges

11.4.4 Ballast Water Systems Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Ballast Water Systems Distributors

12.3 Ballast Water Systems Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”