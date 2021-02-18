Ball and Butterfly Valves Market Recent Trends, Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2021-2027 | L&T Valves, Kirloskar Brothers, Emerson

“

The report titled Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ball and Butterfly Valves market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ball and Butterfly Valves market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ball and Butterfly Valves market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ball and Butterfly Valves market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ball and Butterfly Valves report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ball and Butterfly Valves report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ball and Butterfly Valves market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ball and Butterfly Valves market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ball and Butterfly Valves market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ball and Butterfly Valves market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ball and Butterfly Valves market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: L&T Valves, Kirloskar Brothers, Emerson, Flowserve, Hawa Valves, KSB, Cameron, Kitz, AVK, IMI, Parker Hannifin, Aira Euro, Crane, AMCO Industrial Valves, KHD Valves, Racer Valves, Hyper Valves, AMTECH

Market Segmentation by Product: Ball Valves

Butterfly Valves



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Water Treatment

Chemical

Others



The Ball and Butterfly Valves Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ball and Butterfly Valves market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ball and Butterfly Valves market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ball and Butterfly Valves market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ball and Butterfly Valves industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ball and Butterfly Valves market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ball and Butterfly Valves market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ball and Butterfly Valves market?

Table of Contents:

1 Ball and Butterfly Valves Market Overview

1.1 Ball and Butterfly Valves Product Overview

1.2 Ball and Butterfly Valves Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ball Valves

1.2.2 Butterfly Valves

1.3 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Ball and Butterfly Valves Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Ball and Butterfly Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ball and Butterfly Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Ball and Butterfly Valves Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ball and Butterfly Valves Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Ball and Butterfly Valves as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ball and Butterfly Valves Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Ball and Butterfly Valves Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves by Application

4.1 Ball and Butterfly Valves Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil & Gas

4.1.2 Power Generation

4.1.3 Water Treatment

4.1.4 Chemical

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Ball and Butterfly Valves Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Ball and Butterfly Valves Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Ball and Butterfly Valves by Application

4.5.2 Europe Ball and Butterfly Valves by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Ball and Butterfly Valves by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Ball and Butterfly Valves by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Ball and Butterfly Valves by Application

5 North America Ball and Butterfly Valves Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Ball and Butterfly Valves Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Ball and Butterfly Valves Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Ball and Butterfly Valves Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Ball and Butterfly Valves Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Ball and Butterfly Valves Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Ball and Butterfly Valves Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ball and Butterfly Valves Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ball and Butterfly Valves Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Ball and Butterfly Valves Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Ball and Butterfly Valves Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Ball and Butterfly Valves Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Ball and Butterfly Valves Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ball and Butterfly Valves Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ball and Butterfly Valves Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ball and Butterfly Valves Business

10.1 L&T Valves

10.1.1 L&T Valves Corporation Information

10.1.2 L&T Valves Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 L&T Valves Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 L&T Valves Ball and Butterfly Valves Products Offered

10.1.5 L&T Valves Recent Developments

10.2 Kirloskar Brothers

10.2.1 Kirloskar Brothers Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kirloskar Brothers Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Kirloskar Brothers Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 L&T Valves Ball and Butterfly Valves Products Offered

10.2.5 Kirloskar Brothers Recent Developments

10.3 Emerson

10.3.1 Emerson Corporation Information

10.3.2 Emerson Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Emerson Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Emerson Ball and Butterfly Valves Products Offered

10.3.5 Emerson Recent Developments

10.4 Flowserve

10.4.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

10.4.2 Flowserve Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Flowserve Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Flowserve Ball and Butterfly Valves Products Offered

10.4.5 Flowserve Recent Developments

10.5 Hawa Valves

10.5.1 Hawa Valves Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hawa Valves Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Hawa Valves Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hawa Valves Ball and Butterfly Valves Products Offered

10.5.5 Hawa Valves Recent Developments

10.6 KSB

10.6.1 KSB Corporation Information

10.6.2 KSB Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 KSB Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 KSB Ball and Butterfly Valves Products Offered

10.6.5 KSB Recent Developments

10.7 Cameron

10.7.1 Cameron Corporation Information

10.7.2 Cameron Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Cameron Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Cameron Ball and Butterfly Valves Products Offered

10.7.5 Cameron Recent Developments

10.8 Kitz

10.8.1 Kitz Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kitz Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Kitz Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Kitz Ball and Butterfly Valves Products Offered

10.8.5 Kitz Recent Developments

10.9 AVK

10.9.1 AVK Corporation Information

10.9.2 AVK Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 AVK Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 AVK Ball and Butterfly Valves Products Offered

10.9.5 AVK Recent Developments

10.10 IMI

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Ball and Butterfly Valves Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 IMI Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 IMI Recent Developments

10.11 Parker Hannifin

10.11.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

10.11.2 Parker Hannifin Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Parker Hannifin Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Parker Hannifin Ball and Butterfly Valves Products Offered

10.11.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Developments

10.12 Aira Euro

10.12.1 Aira Euro Corporation Information

10.12.2 Aira Euro Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Aira Euro Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Aira Euro Ball and Butterfly Valves Products Offered

10.12.5 Aira Euro Recent Developments

10.13 Crane

10.13.1 Crane Corporation Information

10.13.2 Crane Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Crane Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Crane Ball and Butterfly Valves Products Offered

10.13.5 Crane Recent Developments

10.14 AMCO Industrial Valves

10.14.1 AMCO Industrial Valves Corporation Information

10.14.2 AMCO Industrial Valves Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 AMCO Industrial Valves Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 AMCO Industrial Valves Ball and Butterfly Valves Products Offered

10.14.5 AMCO Industrial Valves Recent Developments

10.15 KHD Valves

10.15.1 KHD Valves Corporation Information

10.15.2 KHD Valves Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 KHD Valves Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 KHD Valves Ball and Butterfly Valves Products Offered

10.15.5 KHD Valves Recent Developments

10.16 Racer Valves

10.16.1 Racer Valves Corporation Information

10.16.2 Racer Valves Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Racer Valves Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Racer Valves Ball and Butterfly Valves Products Offered

10.16.5 Racer Valves Recent Developments

10.17 Hyper Valves

10.17.1 Hyper Valves Corporation Information

10.17.2 Hyper Valves Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Hyper Valves Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Hyper Valves Ball and Butterfly Valves Products Offered

10.17.5 Hyper Valves Recent Developments

10.18 AMTECH

10.18.1 AMTECH Corporation Information

10.18.2 AMTECH Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 AMTECH Ball and Butterfly Valves Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 AMTECH Ball and Butterfly Valves Products Offered

10.18.5 AMTECH Recent Developments

11 Ball and Butterfly Valves Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Ball and Butterfly Valves Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Ball and Butterfly Valves Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Ball and Butterfly Valves Industry Trends

11.4.2 Ball and Butterfly Valves Market Drivers

11.4.3 Ball and Butterfly Valves Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”