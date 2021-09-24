Balancing Valves Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | IMI Hydronic, Honeywell, Danfoss

“

The report titled Global Balancing Valves Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Balancing Valves market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Balancing Valves market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Balancing Valves market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Balancing Valves market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Balancing Valves report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Balancing Valves report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Balancing Valves market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Balancing Valves market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Balancing Valves market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Balancing Valves market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Balancing Valves market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

IMI Hydronic, Honeywell, Danfoss, Oventrop, Frese A/S, Caleffi, VIR Group, Crane Fluid Systems, IVAR Group, Armstrong, Grinnell, Nibco, Zhengfeng Valve, Shanghai QIGAO, Shanghai Outelai, Shanghai NEEINN, Hebei Balance-Valve

Market Segmentation by Product:

Manual Balancing Valves

Automatic Balancing Valves



Market Segmentation by Application:

HAVC

Heating System

Others



The Balancing Valves Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Balancing Valves market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Balancing Valves market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Balancing Valves market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Balancing Valves industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Balancing Valves market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Balancing Valves market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Balancing Valves market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Balancing Valves Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Balancing Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Manual Balancing Valves

1.2.3 Automatic Balancing Valves

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Balancing Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 HAVC

1.3.3 Heating System

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Balancing Valves Production

2.1 Global Balancing Valves Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Balancing Valves Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Balancing Valves Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Balancing Valves Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Balancing Valves Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Balancing Valves Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Balancing Valves Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Balancing Valves Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Balancing Valves Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Balancing Valves Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Balancing Valves Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Balancing Valves Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Balancing Valves Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Balancing Valves Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Balancing Valves Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Balancing Valves Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Balancing Valves Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Balancing Valves Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Balancing Valves Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Balancing Valves Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Balancing Valves Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Balancing Valves Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Balancing Valves Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Balancing Valves Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Balancing Valves Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Balancing Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Balancing Valves Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Balancing Valves Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Balancing Valves Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Balancing Valves Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Balancing Valves Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Balancing Valves Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Balancing Valves Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Balancing Valves Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Balancing Valves Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Balancing Valves Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Balancing Valves Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Balancing Valves Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Balancing Valves Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Balancing Valves Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Balancing Valves Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Balancing Valves Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Balancing Valves Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Balancing Valves Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Balancing Valves Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Balancing Valves Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Balancing Valves Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Balancing Valves Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Balancing Valves Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Balancing Valves Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Balancing Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Balancing Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Balancing Valves Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Balancing Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Balancing Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Balancing Valves Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Balancing Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Balancing Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Balancing Valves Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Balancing Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Balancing Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Balancing Valves Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Balancing Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Balancing Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Balancing Valves Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Balancing Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Balancing Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Balancing Valves Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Balancing Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Balancing Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Balancing Valves Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Balancing Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Balancing Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Balancing Valves Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Balancing Valves Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Balancing Valves Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Balancing Valves Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Balancing Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Balancing Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Balancing Valves Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Balancing Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Balancing Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Balancing Valves Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Balancing Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Balancing Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Balancing Valves Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Balancing Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Balancing Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Balancing Valves Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Balancing Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Balancing Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Balancing Valves Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Balancing Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Balancing Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 IMI Hydronic

12.1.1 IMI Hydronic Corporation Information

12.1.2 IMI Hydronic Overview

12.1.3 IMI Hydronic Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 IMI Hydronic Balancing Valves Product Description

12.1.5 IMI Hydronic Recent Developments

12.2 Honeywell

12.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.2.2 Honeywell Overview

12.2.3 Honeywell Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Honeywell Balancing Valves Product Description

12.2.5 Honeywell Recent Developments

12.3 Danfoss

12.3.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

12.3.2 Danfoss Overview

12.3.3 Danfoss Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Danfoss Balancing Valves Product Description

12.3.5 Danfoss Recent Developments

12.4 Oventrop

12.4.1 Oventrop Corporation Information

12.4.2 Oventrop Overview

12.4.3 Oventrop Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Oventrop Balancing Valves Product Description

12.4.5 Oventrop Recent Developments

12.5 Frese A/S

12.5.1 Frese A/S Corporation Information

12.5.2 Frese A/S Overview

12.5.3 Frese A/S Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Frese A/S Balancing Valves Product Description

12.5.5 Frese A/S Recent Developments

12.6 Caleffi

12.6.1 Caleffi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Caleffi Overview

12.6.3 Caleffi Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Caleffi Balancing Valves Product Description

12.6.5 Caleffi Recent Developments

12.7 VIR Group

12.7.1 VIR Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 VIR Group Overview

12.7.3 VIR Group Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 VIR Group Balancing Valves Product Description

12.7.5 VIR Group Recent Developments

12.8 Crane Fluid Systems

12.8.1 Crane Fluid Systems Corporation Information

12.8.2 Crane Fluid Systems Overview

12.8.3 Crane Fluid Systems Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Crane Fluid Systems Balancing Valves Product Description

12.8.5 Crane Fluid Systems Recent Developments

12.9 IVAR Group

12.9.1 IVAR Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 IVAR Group Overview

12.9.3 IVAR Group Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 IVAR Group Balancing Valves Product Description

12.9.5 IVAR Group Recent Developments

12.10 Armstrong

12.10.1 Armstrong Corporation Information

12.10.2 Armstrong Overview

12.10.3 Armstrong Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Armstrong Balancing Valves Product Description

12.10.5 Armstrong Recent Developments

12.11 Grinnell

12.11.1 Grinnell Corporation Information

12.11.2 Grinnell Overview

12.11.3 Grinnell Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Grinnell Balancing Valves Product Description

12.11.5 Grinnell Recent Developments

12.12 Nibco

12.12.1 Nibco Corporation Information

12.12.2 Nibco Overview

12.12.3 Nibco Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Nibco Balancing Valves Product Description

12.12.5 Nibco Recent Developments

12.13 Zhengfeng Valve

12.13.1 Zhengfeng Valve Corporation Information

12.13.2 Zhengfeng Valve Overview

12.13.3 Zhengfeng Valve Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Zhengfeng Valve Balancing Valves Product Description

12.13.5 Zhengfeng Valve Recent Developments

12.14 Shanghai QIGAO

12.14.1 Shanghai QIGAO Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shanghai QIGAO Overview

12.14.3 Shanghai QIGAO Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Shanghai QIGAO Balancing Valves Product Description

12.14.5 Shanghai QIGAO Recent Developments

12.15 Shanghai Outelai

12.15.1 Shanghai Outelai Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shanghai Outelai Overview

12.15.3 Shanghai Outelai Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Shanghai Outelai Balancing Valves Product Description

12.15.5 Shanghai Outelai Recent Developments

12.16 Shanghai NEEINN

12.16.1 Shanghai NEEINN Corporation Information

12.16.2 Shanghai NEEINN Overview

12.16.3 Shanghai NEEINN Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Shanghai NEEINN Balancing Valves Product Description

12.16.5 Shanghai NEEINN Recent Developments

12.17 Hebei Balance-Valve

12.17.1 Hebei Balance-Valve Corporation Information

12.17.2 Hebei Balance-Valve Overview

12.17.3 Hebei Balance-Valve Balancing Valves Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Hebei Balance-Valve Balancing Valves Product Description

12.17.5 Hebei Balance-Valve Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Balancing Valves Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Balancing Valves Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Balancing Valves Production Mode & Process

13.4 Balancing Valves Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Balancing Valves Sales Channels

13.4.2 Balancing Valves Distributors

13.5 Balancing Valves Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Balancing Valves Industry Trends

14.2 Balancing Valves Market Drivers

14.3 Balancing Valves Market Challenges

14.4 Balancing Valves Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Balancing Valves Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”