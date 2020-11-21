Badminton Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026 | Victor, Yonex, Kason

“

The report titled Global Badminton Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Badminton market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Badminton market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Badminton market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Badminton market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Badminton report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Badminton report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Badminton market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Badminton market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Badminton market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Badminton market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Badminton market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Victor, Yonex, Kason, Kawasaki, RSL Shuttles, Sotx, Pro Kennex, Wilson, Ashaway, Babolat, Carlton, Li-Ning

Market Segmentation by Product: Synthetic (Plastic or Nylon) Shuttlecocks

Feather Shuttlecock



Market Segmentation by Application: Professional Athletes

Non – professional Athletes



The Badminton Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Badminton market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Badminton market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Badminton market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Badminton industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Badminton market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Badminton market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Badminton market?

Table of Contents:

1 Badminton Market Overview

1.1 Badminton Product Overview

1.2 Badminton Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Synthetic (Plastic or Nylon) Shuttlecocks

1.2.2 Feather Shuttlecock

1.3 Global Badminton Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Badminton Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Badminton Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Badminton Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Badminton Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Badminton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Badminton Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Badminton Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Badminton Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Badminton Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Badminton Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Badminton Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Badminton Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Badminton Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Badminton Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Badminton Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Badminton Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Badminton Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Badminton Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Badminton Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Badminton Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Badminton Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Badminton Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Badminton as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Badminton Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Badminton Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Badminton by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Badminton Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Badminton Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Badminton Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Badminton Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Badminton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Badminton Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Badminton Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Badminton Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Badminton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Badminton by Application

4.1 Badminton Segment by Application

4.1.1 Professional Athletes

4.1.2 Non – professional Athletes

4.2 Global Badminton Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Badminton Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Badminton Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Badminton Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Badminton by Application

4.5.2 Europe Badminton by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Badminton by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Badminton by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Badminton by Application

5 North America Badminton Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Badminton Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Badminton Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Badminton Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Badminton Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Badminton Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Badminton Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Badminton Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Badminton Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Badminton Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Badminton Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Badminton Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Badminton Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Badminton Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Badminton Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Badminton Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Badminton Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Badminton Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Badminton Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Badminton Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Badminton Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Badminton Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Badminton Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Badminton Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Badminton Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Badminton Business

10.1 Victor

10.1.1 Victor Corporation Information

10.1.2 Victor Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Victor Badminton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Victor Badminton Products Offered

10.1.5 Victor Recent Developments

10.2 Yonex

10.2.1 Yonex Corporation Information

10.2.2 Yonex Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Yonex Badminton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Victor Badminton Products Offered

10.2.5 Yonex Recent Developments

10.3 Kason

10.3.1 Kason Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kason Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Kason Badminton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Kason Badminton Products Offered

10.3.5 Kason Recent Developments

10.4 Kawasaki

10.4.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kawasaki Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Kawasaki Badminton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Kawasaki Badminton Products Offered

10.4.5 Kawasaki Recent Developments

10.5 RSL Shuttles

10.5.1 RSL Shuttles Corporation Information

10.5.2 RSL Shuttles Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 RSL Shuttles Badminton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 RSL Shuttles Badminton Products Offered

10.5.5 RSL Shuttles Recent Developments

10.6 Sotx

10.6.1 Sotx Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sotx Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Sotx Badminton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Sotx Badminton Products Offered

10.6.5 Sotx Recent Developments

10.7 Pro Kennex

10.7.1 Pro Kennex Corporation Information

10.7.2 Pro Kennex Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Pro Kennex Badminton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Pro Kennex Badminton Products Offered

10.7.5 Pro Kennex Recent Developments

10.8 Wilson

10.8.1 Wilson Corporation Information

10.8.2 Wilson Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Wilson Badminton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Wilson Badminton Products Offered

10.8.5 Wilson Recent Developments

10.9 Ashaway

10.9.1 Ashaway Corporation Information

10.9.2 Ashaway Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Ashaway Badminton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Ashaway Badminton Products Offered

10.9.5 Ashaway Recent Developments

10.10 Babolat

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Badminton Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Babolat Badminton Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Babolat Recent Developments

10.11 Carlton

10.11.1 Carlton Corporation Information

10.11.2 Carlton Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Carlton Badminton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Carlton Badminton Products Offered

10.11.5 Carlton Recent Developments

10.12 Li-Ning

10.12.1 Li-Ning Corporation Information

10.12.2 Li-Ning Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Li-Ning Badminton Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Li-Ning Badminton Products Offered

10.12.5 Li-Ning Recent Developments

11 Badminton Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Badminton Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Badminton Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Badminton Industry Trends

11.4.2 Badminton Market Drivers

11.4.3 Badminton Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

