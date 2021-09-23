Backgrinding Tapes Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | Furukawa, Nitto Denko, Mitsui Corporation

“

The report titled Global Backgrinding Tapes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Backgrinding Tapes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Backgrinding Tapes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Backgrinding Tapes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Backgrinding Tapes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Backgrinding Tapes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Backgrinding Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Backgrinding Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Backgrinding Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Backgrinding Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Backgrinding Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Backgrinding Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Furukawa, Nitto Denko, Mitsui Corporation, Lintec Corporation, Sumitomo Bakelite, Denka Company, Pantech Tape, Ultron Systems, NEPTCO, Nippon Pulse Motor, Loadpoint Limited, AI Technology, Minitron Electronic

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyolefin (PO)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

SMT Assembly

Semiconductor Packaging

Automotive

Medical

Others



The Backgrinding Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Backgrinding Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Backgrinding Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Backgrinding Tapes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Backgrinding Tapes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Backgrinding Tapes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Backgrinding Tapes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Backgrinding Tapes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Backgrinding Tapes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Backgrinding Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polyolefin (PO)

1.2.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

1.2.4 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Backgrinding Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 SMT Assembly

1.3.3 Semiconductor Packaging

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Backgrinding Tapes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Backgrinding Tapes Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Backgrinding Tapes Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Backgrinding Tapes, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Backgrinding Tapes Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Backgrinding Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Backgrinding Tapes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Backgrinding Tapes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Backgrinding Tapes Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Backgrinding Tapes Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Backgrinding Tapes Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Backgrinding Tapes Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Backgrinding Tapes Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Backgrinding Tapes Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Backgrinding Tapes Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Backgrinding Tapes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Backgrinding Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Backgrinding Tapes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Backgrinding Tapes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Backgrinding Tapes Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Backgrinding Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Backgrinding Tapes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Backgrinding Tapes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Backgrinding Tapes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Backgrinding Tapes Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Backgrinding Tapes Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Backgrinding Tapes Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Backgrinding Tapes Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Backgrinding Tapes Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Backgrinding Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Backgrinding Tapes Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Backgrinding Tapes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Backgrinding Tapes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Backgrinding Tapes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Backgrinding Tapes Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Backgrinding Tapes Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Backgrinding Tapes Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Backgrinding Tapes Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Backgrinding Tapes Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Backgrinding Tapes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Backgrinding Tapes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Backgrinding Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Backgrinding Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Backgrinding Tapes Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Backgrinding Tapes Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Backgrinding Tapes Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Backgrinding Tapes Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Backgrinding Tapes Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Backgrinding Tapes Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Backgrinding Tapes Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Backgrinding Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Backgrinding Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Backgrinding Tapes Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Backgrinding Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Backgrinding Tapes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Backgrinding Tapes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Backgrinding Tapes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Backgrinding Tapes Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Backgrinding Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Backgrinding Tapes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Backgrinding Tapes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Backgrinding Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Backgrinding Tapes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Backgrinding Tapes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Backgrinding Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Backgrinding Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Backgrinding Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Backgrinding Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Backgrinding Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Backgrinding Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Backgrinding Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Backgrinding Tapes Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Backgrinding Tapes Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Backgrinding Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Backgrinding Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Backgrinding Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Backgrinding Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Backgrinding Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Backgrinding Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Backgrinding Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Backgrinding Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Backgrinding Tapes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Backgrinding Tapes Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Backgrinding Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Backgrinding Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Furukawa

12.1.1 Furukawa Corporation Information

12.1.2 Furukawa Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Furukawa Backgrinding Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Furukawa Backgrinding Tapes Products Offered

12.1.5 Furukawa Recent Development

12.2 Nitto Denko

12.2.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nitto Denko Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Nitto Denko Backgrinding Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nitto Denko Backgrinding Tapes Products Offered

12.2.5 Nitto Denko Recent Development

12.3 Mitsui Corporation

12.3.1 Mitsui Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Mitsui Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mitsui Corporation Backgrinding Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Mitsui Corporation Backgrinding Tapes Products Offered

12.3.5 Mitsui Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Lintec Corporation

12.4.1 Lintec Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Lintec Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Lintec Corporation Backgrinding Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Lintec Corporation Backgrinding Tapes Products Offered

12.4.5 Lintec Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Sumitomo Bakelite

12.5.1 Sumitomo Bakelite Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sumitomo Bakelite Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sumitomo Bakelite Backgrinding Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Sumitomo Bakelite Backgrinding Tapes Products Offered

12.5.5 Sumitomo Bakelite Recent Development

12.6 Denka Company

12.6.1 Denka Company Corporation Information

12.6.2 Denka Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Denka Company Backgrinding Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Denka Company Backgrinding Tapes Products Offered

12.6.5 Denka Company Recent Development

12.7 Pantech Tape

12.7.1 Pantech Tape Corporation Information

12.7.2 Pantech Tape Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Pantech Tape Backgrinding Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Pantech Tape Backgrinding Tapes Products Offered

12.7.5 Pantech Tape Recent Development

12.8 Ultron Systems

12.8.1 Ultron Systems Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ultron Systems Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Ultron Systems Backgrinding Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Ultron Systems Backgrinding Tapes Products Offered

12.8.5 Ultron Systems Recent Development

12.9 NEPTCO

12.9.1 NEPTCO Corporation Information

12.9.2 NEPTCO Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 NEPTCO Backgrinding Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 NEPTCO Backgrinding Tapes Products Offered

12.9.5 NEPTCO Recent Development

12.10 Nippon Pulse Motor

12.10.1 Nippon Pulse Motor Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nippon Pulse Motor Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Nippon Pulse Motor Backgrinding Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Nippon Pulse Motor Backgrinding Tapes Products Offered

12.10.5 Nippon Pulse Motor Recent Development

12.12 AI Technology

12.12.1 AI Technology Corporation Information

12.12.2 AI Technology Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 AI Technology Backgrinding Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 AI Technology Products Offered

12.12.5 AI Technology Recent Development

12.13 Minitron Electronic

12.13.1 Minitron Electronic Corporation Information

12.13.2 Minitron Electronic Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Minitron Electronic Backgrinding Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Minitron Electronic Products Offered

12.13.5 Minitron Electronic Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Backgrinding Tapes Industry Trends

13.2 Backgrinding Tapes Market Drivers

13.3 Backgrinding Tapes Market Challenges

13.4 Backgrinding Tapes Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Backgrinding Tapes Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”