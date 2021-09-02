Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Regional Outlook by 2027| Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

“Los Angeles, United States, Sept 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and China Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027 The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market.

The research report on the global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Back-End Revenue Cycle Management research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have been scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Leading Players

Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Optum, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Conifer Health Solutions, GeBBs Healthcare Solutions, The SSI Group, GE Healthcare, DST Systems, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Quest Diagnostics

Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Segmentation by Product

With the help of back-end revenue cycle management solutions, insurance providers comply with regulatory requirements and reduce unnecessary penalties and penalties. Helps manage the entire medical process Market Analysis and Insights: Global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market The global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market. Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Breakdown Data

On-Premise

Cloud Based Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Breakdown Data

Healthcare Payer

Healthcare Provider (Inpatient or Outpatient)

Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Segmentation by Application

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market?

How will the global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size Growth Rate : 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 On-Premise

1.2.3 Cloud Based

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Share : 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Healthcare Payer

1.3.3 Healthcare Provider (Inpatient or Outpatient)

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Trends

2.3.2 Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Drivers

2.3.3 Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Challenges

2.3.4 Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Revenue

3.4 Global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Revenue in 2020

3.5 Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Breakdown Data

4.1 Global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Historic Market Size (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Forecasted Market Size (2022-2027) 5 Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Breakdown Data

5.1 Global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Historic Market Size (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Forecasted Market Size (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size

6.2.1 North America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size

6.3.1 North America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size

7.2.1 Europe Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size

7.3.1 Europe Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size

9.2.1 Latin America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size

9.3.1 Latin America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Athenahealth

11.1.1 Athenahealth Company Details

11.1.2 Athenahealth Business Overview

11.1.3 Athenahealth Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Introduction

11.1.4 Athenahealth Revenue in Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Athenahealth Recent Development

11.2 Cerner Corporation

11.2.1 Cerner Corporation Company Details

11.2.2 Cerner Corporation Business Overview

11.2.3 Cerner Corporation Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Introduction

11.2.4 Cerner Corporation Revenue in Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development

11.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

11.3.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Company Details

11.3.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Business Overview

11.3.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Introduction

11.3.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Revenue in Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Recent Development

11.4 Optum, Inc.

11.4.1 Optum, Inc. Company Details

11.4.2 Optum, Inc. Business Overview

11.4.3 Optum, Inc. Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Introduction

11.4.4 Optum, Inc. Revenue in Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Optum, Inc. Recent Development

11.5 McKesson Corporation

11.5.1 McKesson Corporation Company Details

11.5.2 McKesson Corporation Business Overview

11.5.3 McKesson Corporation Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Introduction

11.5.4 McKesson Corporation Revenue in Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 McKesson Corporation Recent Development

11.6 Conifer Health Solutions

11.6.1 Conifer Health Solutions Company Details

11.6.2 Conifer Health Solutions Business Overview

11.6.3 Conifer Health Solutions Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Introduction

11.6.4 Conifer Health Solutions Revenue in Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Conifer Health Solutions Recent Development

11.7 GeBBs Healthcare Solutions

11.7.1 GeBBs Healthcare Solutions Company Details

11.7.2 GeBBs Healthcare Solutions Business Overview

11.7.3 GeBBs Healthcare Solutions Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Introduction

11.7.4 GeBBs Healthcare Solutions Revenue in Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 GeBBs Healthcare Solutions Recent Development

11.8 The SSI Group

11.8.1 The SSI Group Company Details

11.8.2 The SSI Group Business Overview

11.8.3 The SSI Group Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Introduction

11.8.4 The SSI Group Revenue in Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 The SSI Group Recent Development

11.9 GE Healthcare

11.9.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

11.9.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview

11.9.3 GE Healthcare Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Introduction

11.9.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

11.10 DST Systems

11.10.1 DST Systems Company Details

11.10.2 DST Systems Business Overview

11.10.3 DST Systems Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Introduction

11.10.4 DST Systems Revenue in Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 DST Systems Recent Development

11.11 Cognizant Technology Solutions

11.11.1 Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Details

11.11.2 Cognizant Technology Solutions Business Overview

11.11.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Introduction

11.11.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Revenue in Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Recent Development

11.12 Quest Diagnostics

11.12.1 Quest Diagnostics Company Details

11.12.2 Quest Diagnostics Business Overview

11.12.3 Quest Diagnostics Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Introduction

11.12.4 Quest Diagnostics Revenue in Back-End Revenue Cycle Management Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details