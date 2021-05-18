Baby Transport Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2021–2027| CHICCO (Artsana), Bugaboo, Quinny

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the Global Baby Transport Market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Baby Transport industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Baby Transport production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Baby Transport market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Baby Transport market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Baby Transport Market Research Report: CHICCO (Artsana), Bugaboo, Quinny, Good Baby, Stokke, Britax, Peg Perego, Combi, Graco, UPPAbaby, Inglesina, Silver Cross, Emmaljunga, Babyzen, Jané, BabyJogger, Cosatto, ABC Design, My Babiie

Global Baby Transport Market Segmentation by Product: Baby Carriages, Infant Car Seats, Portable bassinets, Strollers, Others

Global Baby Transport Market Segmentation by Application: Under 1 Years Old, 1 to 2.5 Years Old, Above 2.5 Years Old

The report has classified the global Baby Transport industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Baby Transport manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Baby Transport industry.

Additionally, the industry analysts have studied key regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa, along with their respective countries. Here, they have given a clear-cut understanding of the present and future situations of the global Baby Transport industry in key regions. This will help the key players to focus on the lucrative regional markets.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Baby Transport market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Baby Transport industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Baby Transport market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Baby Transport market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Baby Transport market?

Table of Contents

1 Baby Transport Market Overview

1.1 Baby Transport Product Overview

1.2 Baby Transport Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Baby Carriages

1.2.2 Infant Car Seats

1.2.3 Portable bassinets

1.2.4 Strollers

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Baby Transport Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Baby Transport Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Baby Transport Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Baby Transport Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Baby Transport Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Baby Transport Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Baby Transport Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Baby Transport Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Baby Transport Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Baby Transport Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Baby Transport Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Baby Transport Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Baby Transport Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Baby Transport Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Baby Transport Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Baby Transport Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Baby Transport Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Baby Transport Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Baby Transport Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Baby Transport Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Baby Transport Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Baby Transport Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Baby Transport Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Baby Transport as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Baby Transport Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Baby Transport Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Baby Transport Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Baby Transport Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Baby Transport Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Baby Transport Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Baby Transport Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Baby Transport Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Baby Transport Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Baby Transport Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Baby Transport Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Baby Transport Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Baby Transport by Application

4.1 Baby Transport Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Under 1 Years Old

4.1.2 1 to 2.5 Years Old

4.1.3 Above 2.5 Years Old

4.2 Global Baby Transport Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Baby Transport Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Baby Transport Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Baby Transport Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Baby Transport Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Baby Transport Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Baby Transport Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Baby Transport Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Baby Transport Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Baby Transport Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Baby Transport Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Baby Transport Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Baby Transport Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Baby Transport Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Baby Transport Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Baby Transport by Country

5.1 North America Baby Transport Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Baby Transport Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Baby Transport Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Baby Transport Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Baby Transport Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Baby Transport Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Baby Transport by Country

6.1 Europe Baby Transport Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Baby Transport Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Baby Transport Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Baby Transport Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Baby Transport Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Baby Transport Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Baby Transport by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Baby Transport Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Baby Transport Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Baby Transport Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Baby Transport Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Baby Transport Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Baby Transport Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Baby Transport by Country

8.1 Latin America Baby Transport Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Baby Transport Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Baby Transport Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Baby Transport Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Baby Transport Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Baby Transport Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Baby Transport by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Baby Transport Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Baby Transport Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Baby Transport Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Baby Transport Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Baby Transport Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Baby Transport Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Baby Transport Business

10.1 CHICCO (Artsana)

10.1.1 CHICCO (Artsana) Corporation Information

10.1.2 CHICCO (Artsana) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 CHICCO (Artsana) Baby Transport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 CHICCO (Artsana) Baby Transport Products Offered

10.1.5 CHICCO (Artsana) Recent Development

10.2 Bugaboo

10.2.1 Bugaboo Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bugaboo Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Bugaboo Baby Transport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 CHICCO (Artsana) Baby Transport Products Offered

10.2.5 Bugaboo Recent Development

10.3 Quinny

10.3.1 Quinny Corporation Information

10.3.2 Quinny Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Quinny Baby Transport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Quinny Baby Transport Products Offered

10.3.5 Quinny Recent Development

10.4 Good Baby

10.4.1 Good Baby Corporation Information

10.4.2 Good Baby Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Good Baby Baby Transport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Good Baby Baby Transport Products Offered

10.4.5 Good Baby Recent Development

10.5 Stokke

10.5.1 Stokke Corporation Information

10.5.2 Stokke Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Stokke Baby Transport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Stokke Baby Transport Products Offered

10.5.5 Stokke Recent Development

10.6 Britax

10.6.1 Britax Corporation Information

10.6.2 Britax Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Britax Baby Transport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Britax Baby Transport Products Offered

10.6.5 Britax Recent Development

10.7 Peg Perego

10.7.1 Peg Perego Corporation Information

10.7.2 Peg Perego Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Peg Perego Baby Transport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Peg Perego Baby Transport Products Offered

10.7.5 Peg Perego Recent Development

10.8 Combi

10.8.1 Combi Corporation Information

10.8.2 Combi Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Combi Baby Transport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Combi Baby Transport Products Offered

10.8.5 Combi Recent Development

10.9 Graco

10.9.1 Graco Corporation Information

10.9.2 Graco Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Graco Baby Transport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Graco Baby Transport Products Offered

10.9.5 Graco Recent Development

10.10 UPPAbaby

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Baby Transport Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 UPPAbaby Baby Transport Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 UPPAbaby Recent Development

10.11 Inglesina

10.11.1 Inglesina Corporation Information

10.11.2 Inglesina Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Inglesina Baby Transport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Inglesina Baby Transport Products Offered

10.11.5 Inglesina Recent Development

10.12 Silver Cross

10.12.1 Silver Cross Corporation Information

10.12.2 Silver Cross Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Silver Cross Baby Transport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Silver Cross Baby Transport Products Offered

10.12.5 Silver Cross Recent Development

10.13 Emmaljunga

10.13.1 Emmaljunga Corporation Information

10.13.2 Emmaljunga Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Emmaljunga Baby Transport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Emmaljunga Baby Transport Products Offered

10.13.5 Emmaljunga Recent Development

10.14 Babyzen

10.14.1 Babyzen Corporation Information

10.14.2 Babyzen Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Babyzen Baby Transport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Babyzen Baby Transport Products Offered

10.14.5 Babyzen Recent Development

10.15 Jané

10.15.1 Jané Corporation Information

10.15.2 Jané Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Jané Baby Transport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Jané Baby Transport Products Offered

10.15.5 Jané Recent Development

10.16 BabyJogger

10.16.1 BabyJogger Corporation Information

10.16.2 BabyJogger Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 BabyJogger Baby Transport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 BabyJogger Baby Transport Products Offered

10.16.5 BabyJogger Recent Development

10.17 Cosatto

10.17.1 Cosatto Corporation Information

10.17.2 Cosatto Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Cosatto Baby Transport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Cosatto Baby Transport Products Offered

10.17.5 Cosatto Recent Development

10.18 ABC Design

10.18.1 ABC Design Corporation Information

10.18.2 ABC Design Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 ABC Design Baby Transport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 ABC Design Baby Transport Products Offered

10.18.5 ABC Design Recent Development

10.19 My Babiie

10.19.1 My Babiie Corporation Information

10.19.2 My Babiie Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 My Babiie Baby Transport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 My Babiie Baby Transport Products Offered

10.19.5 My Babiie Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Baby Transport Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Baby Transport Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Baby Transport Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Baby Transport Distributors

12.3 Baby Transport Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

