Baby Rompers Market Size Growth Prospects, share, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, By 2027 | Carters, GAP, Mothercare

“

The report titled Global Baby Rompers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Baby Rompers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Baby Rompers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Baby Rompers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Baby Rompers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Baby Rompers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2785024/global-baby-rompers-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Baby Rompers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Baby Rompers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Baby Rompers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Baby Rompers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Baby Rompers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Baby Rompers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Carters, GAP, Mothercare, H&M, Gymboree, MIKI HOUSE, Balabala, JACADI, Tongtai, Catimini, Nissen, Nike, BOBDOG, LANCY, STJINFA, KARA BEAR, Benetton, Name It, Nishimatsuya, Les Enphants, Purcotton, Dadida, Gebitu, Annil, Honghuanglan, JoynCleon, Goodbaby, Pepco, DD-cat

Market Segmentation by Product: Without Trouser-legs

Half Trouser-legs

Long Trouser-legs



Market Segmentation by Application: Online Shop

Brand Outlets

Baby Products Store

Shopping Mall

Others



The Baby Rompers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Baby Rompers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Baby Rompers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Baby Rompers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Baby Rompers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Baby Rompers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Baby Rompers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Baby Rompers market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2785024/global-baby-rompers-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Baby Rompers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Without Trouser-legs

1.2.3 Half Trouser-legs

1.2.4 Long Trouser-legs

1.3 Market Segment by Sales Channel

1.3.1 Global Baby Rompers Market Share by Sales Channel (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Online Shop

1.3.3 Brand Outlets

1.3.4 Baby Products Store

1.3.5 Shopping Mall

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Baby Rompers Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Baby Rompers Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Baby Rompers Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Baby Rompers Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Baby Rompers Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Baby Rompers Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Baby Rompers Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Baby Rompers Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Baby Rompers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Baby Rompers Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Baby Rompers Industry Trends

2.5.1 Baby Rompers Market Trends

2.5.2 Baby Rompers Market Drivers

2.5.3 Baby Rompers Market Challenges

2.5.4 Baby Rompers Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Baby Rompers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Baby Rompers Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Baby Rompers Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Baby Rompers Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Baby Rompers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Baby Rompers Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Baby Rompers Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Baby Rompers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Baby Rompers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Baby Rompers as of 2020)

3.4 Global Baby Rompers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Baby Rompers Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Baby Rompers Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Baby Rompers Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Baby Rompers Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Baby Rompers Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Baby Rompers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Baby Rompers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Baby Rompers Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Baby Rompers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Baby Rompers Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Baby Rompers Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Baby Rompers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Baby Rompers Market Size by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Baby Rompers Historic Market Review by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Baby Rompers Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Baby Rompers Revenue Market Share by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Baby Rompers Price by Sales Channel (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Baby Rompers Market Estimates and Forecasts by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Baby Rompers Sales Forecast by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Baby Rompers Revenue Forecast by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Baby Rompers Price Forecast by Sales Channel (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Baby Rompers Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Baby Rompers Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Baby Rompers Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Baby Rompers Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Baby Rompers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Baby Rompers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Baby Rompers Market Size by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Baby Rompers Sales by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Baby Rompers Revenue by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Baby Rompers Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Baby Rompers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Baby Rompers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Baby Rompers Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Baby Rompers Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Baby Rompers Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Baby Rompers Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Baby Rompers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Baby Rompers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Baby Rompers Market Size by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Baby Rompers Sales by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Baby Rompers Revenue by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Baby Rompers Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Baby Rompers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Baby Rompers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Baby Rompers Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Baby Rompers Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Baby Rompers Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Baby Rompers Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Baby Rompers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Baby Rompers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Baby Rompers Market Size by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Baby Rompers Sales by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Baby Rompers Revenue by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Baby Rompers Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Baby Rompers Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Baby Rompers Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Baby Rompers Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Baby Rompers Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Baby Rompers Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Baby Rompers Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Baby Rompers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Baby Rompers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Baby Rompers Market Size by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Baby Rompers Sales by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Baby Rompers Revenue by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Baby Rompers Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Baby Rompers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Baby Rompers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Baby Rompers Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Baby Rompers Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Baby Rompers Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Baby Rompers Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Baby Rompers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Baby Rompers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Baby Rompers Market Size by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Baby Rompers Sales by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Baby Rompers Revenue by Sales Channel (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Baby Rompers Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Baby Rompers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Baby Rompers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Carters

11.1.1 Carters Corporation Information

11.1.2 Carters Overview

11.1.3 Carters Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Carters Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.1.5 Carters Baby Rompers SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Carters Recent Developments

11.2 GAP

11.2.1 GAP Corporation Information

11.2.2 GAP Overview

11.2.3 GAP Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 GAP Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.2.5 GAP Baby Rompers SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 GAP Recent Developments

11.3 Mothercare

11.3.1 Mothercare Corporation Information

11.3.2 Mothercare Overview

11.3.3 Mothercare Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Mothercare Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.3.5 Mothercare Baby Rompers SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Mothercare Recent Developments

11.4 H&M

11.4.1 H&M Corporation Information

11.4.2 H&M Overview

11.4.3 H&M Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 H&M Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.4.5 H&M Baby Rompers SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 H&M Recent Developments

11.5 Gymboree

11.5.1 Gymboree Corporation Information

11.5.2 Gymboree Overview

11.5.3 Gymboree Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Gymboree Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.5.5 Gymboree Baby Rompers SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Gymboree Recent Developments

11.6 MIKI HOUSE

11.6.1 MIKI HOUSE Corporation Information

11.6.2 MIKI HOUSE Overview

11.6.3 MIKI HOUSE Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 MIKI HOUSE Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.6.5 MIKI HOUSE Baby Rompers SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 MIKI HOUSE Recent Developments

11.7 Balabala

11.7.1 Balabala Corporation Information

11.7.2 Balabala Overview

11.7.3 Balabala Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Balabala Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.7.5 Balabala Baby Rompers SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Balabala Recent Developments

11.8 JACADI

11.8.1 JACADI Corporation Information

11.8.2 JACADI Overview

11.8.3 JACADI Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 JACADI Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.8.5 JACADI Baby Rompers SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 JACADI Recent Developments

11.9 Tongtai

11.9.1 Tongtai Corporation Information

11.9.2 Tongtai Overview

11.9.3 Tongtai Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Tongtai Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.9.5 Tongtai Baby Rompers SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Tongtai Recent Developments

11.10 Catimini

11.10.1 Catimini Corporation Information

11.10.2 Catimini Overview

11.10.3 Catimini Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Catimini Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.10.5 Catimini Baby Rompers SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Catimini Recent Developments

11.11 Nissen

11.11.1 Nissen Corporation Information

11.11.2 Nissen Overview

11.11.3 Nissen Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Nissen Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.11.5 Nissen Recent Developments

11.12 Nike

11.12.1 Nike Corporation Information

11.12.2 Nike Overview

11.12.3 Nike Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Nike Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.12.5 Nike Recent Developments

11.13 BOBDOG

11.13.1 BOBDOG Corporation Information

11.13.2 BOBDOG Overview

11.13.3 BOBDOG Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 BOBDOG Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.13.5 BOBDOG Recent Developments

11.14 LANCY

11.14.1 LANCY Corporation Information

11.14.2 LANCY Overview

11.14.3 LANCY Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 LANCY Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.14.5 LANCY Recent Developments

11.15 STJINFA

11.15.1 STJINFA Corporation Information

11.15.2 STJINFA Overview

11.15.3 STJINFA Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 STJINFA Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.15.5 STJINFA Recent Developments

11.16 KARA BEAR

11.16.1 KARA BEAR Corporation Information

11.16.2 KARA BEAR Overview

11.16.3 KARA BEAR Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 KARA BEAR Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.16.5 KARA BEAR Recent Developments

11.17 Benetton

11.17.1 Benetton Corporation Information

11.17.2 Benetton Overview

11.17.3 Benetton Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Benetton Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.17.5 Benetton Recent Developments

11.18 Name It

11.18.1 Name It Corporation Information

11.18.2 Name It Overview

11.18.3 Name It Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Name It Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.18.5 Name It Recent Developments

11.19 Nishimatsuya

11.19.1 Nishimatsuya Corporation Information

11.19.2 Nishimatsuya Overview

11.19.3 Nishimatsuya Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Nishimatsuya Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.19.5 Nishimatsuya Recent Developments

11.20 Les Enphants

11.20.1 Les Enphants Corporation Information

11.20.2 Les Enphants Overview

11.20.3 Les Enphants Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Les Enphants Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.20.5 Les Enphants Recent Developments

11.21 Purcotton

11.21.1 Purcotton Corporation Information

11.21.2 Purcotton Overview

11.21.3 Purcotton Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Purcotton Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.21.5 Purcotton Recent Developments

11.22 Dadida

11.22.1 Dadida Corporation Information

11.22.2 Dadida Overview

11.22.3 Dadida Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Dadida Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.22.5 Dadida Recent Developments

11.23 Gebitu

11.23.1 Gebitu Corporation Information

11.23.2 Gebitu Overview

11.23.3 Gebitu Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Gebitu Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.23.5 Gebitu Recent Developments

11.24 Annil

11.24.1 Annil Corporation Information

11.24.2 Annil Overview

11.24.3 Annil Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 Annil Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.24.5 Annil Recent Developments

11.25 Honghuanglan

11.25.1 Honghuanglan Corporation Information

11.25.2 Honghuanglan Overview

11.25.3 Honghuanglan Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 Honghuanglan Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.25.5 Honghuanglan Recent Developments

11.26 JoynCleon

11.26.1 JoynCleon Corporation Information

11.26.2 JoynCleon Overview

11.26.3 JoynCleon Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.26.4 JoynCleon Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.26.5 JoynCleon Recent Developments

11.27 Goodbaby

11.27.1 Goodbaby Corporation Information

11.27.2 Goodbaby Overview

11.27.3 Goodbaby Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.27.4 Goodbaby Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.27.5 Goodbaby Recent Developments

11.28 Pepco

11.28.1 Pepco Corporation Information

11.28.2 Pepco Overview

11.28.3 Pepco Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.28.4 Pepco Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.28.5 Pepco Recent Developments

11.29 DD-cat

11.29.1 DD-cat Corporation Information

11.29.2 DD-cat Overview

11.29.3 DD-cat Baby Rompers Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.29.4 DD-cat Baby Rompers Products and Services

11.29.5 DD-cat Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Baby Rompers Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Baby Rompers Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Baby Rompers Production Mode & Process

12.4 Baby Rompers Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Baby Rompers Sales Channels

12.4.2 Baby Rompers Distributors

12.5 Baby Rompers Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2785024/global-baby-rompers-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”