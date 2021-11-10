Baby Monitoring Devices Market 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027- Angelcare, Dorel Industries, Motorola Solutions

Complete study of the global Baby Monitoring Devices market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Baby Monitoring Devices industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Baby Monitoring Devices production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Internet Baby Monitor, Video Baby Monitor, Audio Baby Monitor
Segment by Application
Hospitals, Family, Others
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Angelcare, Dorel Industries, Motorola Solutions, Summer Infant, Snuza, Philips, Samsung, Sony, Infant Optics, Levana, Newell Brands, Lorex Technology, iBaby, Withings, D-Link, Vtech Holdings, Hisense
Frequently Asked Questions
TOC
1.2.1 Global Baby Monitoring Devices Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Internet Baby Monitor
1.2.3 Video Baby Monitor
1.2.4 Audio Baby Monitor 1.3 Baby Monitoring Devices Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Baby Monitoring Devices Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Family
1.3.4 Others 1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Baby Monitoring Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Baby Monitoring Devices Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Baby Monitoring Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Baby Monitoring Devices Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Baby Monitoring Devices Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Baby Monitoring Devices Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Baby Monitoring Devices Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 South Korea Baby Monitoring Devices Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global Baby Monitoring Devices Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Baby Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.3 Baby Monitoring Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 2.4 Global Baby Monitoring Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.5 Manufacturers Baby Monitoring Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 2.6 Baby Monitoring Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Baby Monitoring Devices Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Baby Monitoring Devices Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region 3.1 Global Production of Baby Monitoring Devices Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Baby Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.4 North America Baby Monitoring Devices Production
3.4.1 North America Baby Monitoring Devices Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.4.2 North America Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.5 Europe Baby Monitoring Devices Production
3.5.1 Europe Baby Monitoring Devices Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Europe Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.6 China Baby Monitoring Devices Production
3.6.1 China Baby Monitoring Devices Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.6.2 China Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.7 Japan Baby Monitoring Devices Production
3.7.1 Japan Baby Monitoring Devices Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.7.2 Japan Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.8 South Korea Baby Monitoring Devices Production
3.8.1 South Korea Baby Monitoring Devices Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.8.2 South Korea Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Baby Monitoring Devices Consumption by Region 4.1 Global Baby Monitoring Devices Consumption by Region
4.1.1 Global Baby Monitoring Devices Consumption by Region
4.1.2 Global Baby Monitoring Devices Consumption Market Share by Region 4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Baby Monitoring Devices Consumption by Country
4.2.2 U.S.
4.2.3 Canada 4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Baby Monitoring Devices Consumption by Country
4.3.2 Germany
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 U.K.
4.3.5 Italy
4.3.6 Russia 4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Baby Monitoring Devices Consumption by Region
4.4.2 China
4.4.3 Japan
4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.5 Taiwan
4.4.6 Southeast Asia
4.4.7 India
4.4.8 Australia 4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America Baby Monitoring Devices Consumption by Country
4.5.2 Mexico
4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type 5.1 Global Baby Monitoring Devices Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Baby Monitoring Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.3 Global Baby Monitoring Devices Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application 6.1 Global Baby Monitoring Devices Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 6.2 Global Baby Monitoring Devices Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled 7.1 Angelcare
7.1.1 Angelcare Baby Monitoring Devices Corporation Information
7.1.2 Angelcare Baby Monitoring Devices Product Portfolio
7.1.3 Angelcare Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.1.4 Angelcare Main Business and Markets Served
7.1.5 Angelcare Recent Developments/Updates 7.2 Dorel Industries
7.2.1 Dorel Industries Baby Monitoring Devices Corporation Information
7.2.2 Dorel Industries Baby Monitoring Devices Product Portfolio
7.2.3 Dorel Industries Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.2.4 Dorel Industries Main Business and Markets Served
7.2.5 Dorel Industries Recent Developments/Updates 7.3 Motorola Solutions
7.3.1 Motorola Solutions Baby Monitoring Devices Corporation Information
7.3.2 Motorola Solutions Baby Monitoring Devices Product Portfolio
7.3.3 Motorola Solutions Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.3.4 Motorola Solutions Main Business and Markets Served
7.3.5 Motorola Solutions Recent Developments/Updates 7.4 Summer Infant
7.4.1 Summer Infant Baby Monitoring Devices Corporation Information
7.4.2 Summer Infant Baby Monitoring Devices Product Portfolio
7.4.3 Summer Infant Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.4.4 Summer Infant Main Business and Markets Served
7.4.5 Summer Infant Recent Developments/Updates 7.5 Snuza
7.5.1 Snuza Baby Monitoring Devices Corporation Information
7.5.2 Snuza Baby Monitoring Devices Product Portfolio
7.5.3 Snuza Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.5.4 Snuza Main Business and Markets Served
7.5.5 Snuza Recent Developments/Updates 7.6 Philips
7.6.1 Philips Baby Monitoring Devices Corporation Information
7.6.2 Philips Baby Monitoring Devices Product Portfolio
7.6.3 Philips Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.6.4 Philips Main Business and Markets Served
7.6.5 Philips Recent Developments/Updates 7.7 Samsung
7.7.1 Samsung Baby Monitoring Devices Corporation Information
7.7.2 Samsung Baby Monitoring Devices Product Portfolio
7.7.3 Samsung Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.7.4 Samsung Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Samsung Recent Developments/Updates 7.8 Sony
7.8.1 Sony Baby Monitoring Devices Corporation Information
7.8.2 Sony Baby Monitoring Devices Product Portfolio
7.8.3 Sony Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.8.4 Sony Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Sony Recent Developments/Updates 7.9 Infant Optics
7.9.1 Infant Optics Baby Monitoring Devices Corporation Information
7.9.2 Infant Optics Baby Monitoring Devices Product Portfolio
7.9.3 Infant Optics Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.9.4 Infant Optics Main Business and Markets Served
7.9.5 Infant Optics Recent Developments/Updates 7.10 Levana
7.10.1 Levana Baby Monitoring Devices Corporation Information
7.10.2 Levana Baby Monitoring Devices Product Portfolio
7.10.3 Levana Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.10.4 Levana Main Business and Markets Served
7.10.5 Levana Recent Developments/Updates 7.11 Newell Brands
7.11.1 Newell Brands Baby Monitoring Devices Corporation Information
7.11.2 Newell Brands Baby Monitoring Devices Product Portfolio
7.11.3 Newell Brands Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.11.4 Newell Brands Main Business and Markets Served
7.11.5 Newell Brands Recent Developments/Updates 7.12 Lorex Technology
7.12.1 Lorex Technology Baby Monitoring Devices Corporation Information
7.12.2 Lorex Technology Baby Monitoring Devices Product Portfolio
7.12.3 Lorex Technology Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.12.4 Lorex Technology Main Business and Markets Served
7.12.5 Lorex Technology Recent Developments/Updates 7.13 iBaby
7.13.1 iBaby Baby Monitoring Devices Corporation Information
7.13.2 iBaby Baby Monitoring Devices Product Portfolio
7.13.3 iBaby Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.13.4 iBaby Main Business and Markets Served
7.13.5 iBaby Recent Developments/Updates 7.14 Withings
7.14.1 Withings Baby Monitoring Devices Corporation Information
7.14.2 Withings Baby Monitoring Devices Product Portfolio
7.14.3 Withings Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.14.4 Withings Main Business and Markets Served
7.14.5 Withings Recent Developments/Updates 7.15 D-Link
7.15.1 D-Link Baby Monitoring Devices Corporation Information
7.15.2 D-Link Baby Monitoring Devices Product Portfolio
7.15.3 D-Link Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.15.4 D-Link Main Business and Markets Served
7.15.5 D-Link Recent Developments/Updates 7.16 Vtech Holdings
7.16.1 Vtech Holdings Baby Monitoring Devices Corporation Information
7.16.2 Vtech Holdings Baby Monitoring Devices Product Portfolio
7.16.3 Vtech Holdings Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.16.4 Vtech Holdings Main Business and Markets Served
7.16.5 Vtech Holdings Recent Developments/Updates 7.17 Hisense
7.17.1 Hisense Baby Monitoring Devices Corporation Information
7.17.2 Hisense Baby Monitoring Devices Product Portfolio
7.17.3 Hisense Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.17.4 Hisense Main Business and Markets Served
7.17.5 Hisense Recent Developments/Updates 8 Baby Monitoring Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis 8.1 Baby Monitoring Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Baby Monitoring Devices 8.4 Baby Monitoring Devices Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 9.1 Marketing Channel 9.2 Baby Monitoring Devices Distributors List 9.3 Baby Monitoring Devices Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Baby Monitoring Devices Industry Trends 10.2 Baby Monitoring Devices Growth Drivers 10.3 Baby Monitoring Devices Market Challenges 10.4 Baby Monitoring Devices Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast 11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Baby Monitoring Devices by Region (2022-2027) 11.2 North America Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.3 Europe Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.4 China Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.5 Japan Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.6 South Korea Baby Monitoring Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Baby Monitoring Devices 12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Baby Monitoring Devices by Country 12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Baby Monitoring Devices by Country 12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Baby Monitoring Devices by Region 12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Baby Monitoring Devices by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027) 13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Baby Monitoring Devices by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Baby Monitoring Devices by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Baby Monitoring Devices by Type (2022-2027) 13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Baby Monitoring Devices by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source
15.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer
