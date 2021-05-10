Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | Pigeon, Avent (Philips), Dr. Brown’s

“
The report titled Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Pigeon, Avent (Philips), Dr. Brown’s, Tommee Tippee, Medela, NUK, Playtex, Nuby, Comotomo, Munchkin, Gerber (Nestlé), Evenflo, Born Free, Lansinoh, Nip, Babisil, Lovi, TOMY, Ivory, Rikang, Bobo, HITO, Piyo Piyo, Goodbaby
Market Segmentation by Product: Glass Bottles
Plastic Bottles
Silicone Bottles
Market Segmentation by Application: 0-6 Months Babies
6-12 Months Babies
12-36 Month Babies
Others
The Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups market?
Table of Contents:
1 Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Market Overview
1.1 Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Product Overview
1.2 Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Glass Bottles
1.2.2 Plastic Bottles
1.2.3 Silicone Bottles
1.3 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups by Application
4.1 Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 0-6 Months Babies
4.1.2 6-12 Months Babies
4.1.3 12-36 Month Babies
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups by Country
5.1 North America Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups by Country
6.1 Europe Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups by Country
8.1 Latin America Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Business
10.1 Pigeon
10.1.1 Pigeon Corporation Information
10.1.2 Pigeon Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Pigeon Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Pigeon Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Products Offered
10.1.5 Pigeon Recent Development
10.2 Avent (Philips)
10.2.1 Avent (Philips) Corporation Information
10.2.2 Avent (Philips) Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Avent (Philips) Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Avent (Philips) Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Products Offered
10.2.5 Avent (Philips) Recent Development
10.3 Dr. Brown’s
10.3.1 Dr. Brown’s Corporation Information
10.3.2 Dr. Brown’s Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Dr. Brown’s Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Dr. Brown’s Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Products Offered
10.3.5 Dr. Brown’s Recent Development
10.4 Tommee Tippee
10.4.1 Tommee Tippee Corporation Information
10.4.2 Tommee Tippee Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Tommee Tippee Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Tommee Tippee Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Products Offered
10.4.5 Tommee Tippee Recent Development
10.5 Medela
10.5.1 Medela Corporation Information
10.5.2 Medela Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Medela Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Medela Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Products Offered
10.5.5 Medela Recent Development
10.6 NUK
10.6.1 NUK Corporation Information
10.6.2 NUK Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 NUK Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 NUK Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Products Offered
10.6.5 NUK Recent Development
10.7 Playtex
10.7.1 Playtex Corporation Information
10.7.2 Playtex Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Playtex Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Playtex Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Products Offered
10.7.5 Playtex Recent Development
10.8 Nuby
10.8.1 Nuby Corporation Information
10.8.2 Nuby Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Nuby Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Nuby Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Products Offered
10.8.5 Nuby Recent Development
10.9 Comotomo
10.9.1 Comotomo Corporation Information
10.9.2 Comotomo Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Comotomo Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Comotomo Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Products Offered
10.9.5 Comotomo Recent Development
10.10 Munchkin
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Munchkin Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Munchkin Recent Development
10.11 Gerber (Nestlé)
10.11.1 Gerber (Nestlé) Corporation Information
10.11.2 Gerber (Nestlé) Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Gerber (Nestlé) Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Gerber (Nestlé) Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Products Offered
10.11.5 Gerber (Nestlé) Recent Development
10.12 Evenflo
10.12.1 Evenflo Corporation Information
10.12.2 Evenflo Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Evenflo Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Evenflo Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Products Offered
10.12.5 Evenflo Recent Development
10.13 Born Free
10.13.1 Born Free Corporation Information
10.13.2 Born Free Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Born Free Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Born Free Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Products Offered
10.13.5 Born Free Recent Development
10.14 Lansinoh
10.14.1 Lansinoh Corporation Information
10.14.2 Lansinoh Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Lansinoh Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Lansinoh Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Products Offered
10.14.5 Lansinoh Recent Development
10.15 Nip
10.15.1 Nip Corporation Information
10.15.2 Nip Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Nip Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Nip Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Products Offered
10.15.5 Nip Recent Development
10.16 Babisil
10.16.1 Babisil Corporation Information
10.16.2 Babisil Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Babisil Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Babisil Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Products Offered
10.16.5 Babisil Recent Development
10.17 Lovi
10.17.1 Lovi Corporation Information
10.17.2 Lovi Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Lovi Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Lovi Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Products Offered
10.17.5 Lovi Recent Development
10.18 TOMY
10.18.1 TOMY Corporation Information
10.18.2 TOMY Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 TOMY Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 TOMY Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Products Offered
10.18.5 TOMY Recent Development
10.19 Ivory
10.19.1 Ivory Corporation Information
10.19.2 Ivory Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Ivory Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Ivory Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Products Offered
10.19.5 Ivory Recent Development
10.20 Rikang
10.20.1 Rikang Corporation Information
10.20.2 Rikang Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Rikang Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Rikang Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Products Offered
10.20.5 Rikang Recent Development
10.21 Bobo
10.21.1 Bobo Corporation Information
10.21.2 Bobo Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Bobo Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Bobo Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Products Offered
10.21.5 Bobo Recent Development
10.22 HITO
10.22.1 HITO Corporation Information
10.22.2 HITO Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 HITO Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 HITO Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Products Offered
10.22.5 HITO Recent Development
10.23 Piyo Piyo
10.23.1 Piyo Piyo Corporation Information
10.23.2 Piyo Piyo Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Piyo Piyo Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Piyo Piyo Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Products Offered
10.23.5 Piyo Piyo Recent Development
10.24 Goodbaby
10.24.1 Goodbaby Corporation Information
10.24.2 Goodbaby Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Goodbaby Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Goodbaby Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Products Offered
10.24.5 Goodbaby Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Distributors
12.3 Baby Bottles and Sippy Cups Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
”