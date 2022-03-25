B2C Payment Market Trends, statistics, key companies Growth and Regional Forecast 2028|MasterCard Incorporated ,The American Express Company ,Visa Inc.

Los Angeles, United States: The global B2C Payment market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global B2C Payment market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global B2C Payment Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global B2C Payment market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global B2C Payment market.

Leading players of the global B2C Payment market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global B2C Payment market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global B2C Payment market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global B2C Payment market.

B2C Payment Market Leading Players

MasterCard Incorporated, The American Express Company, Visa Inc., Apple Pay, PayPal Payments Private Limited, Capital One Financial Corporation, The Bank of America Corporation, Payoneer Inc., Stripe, Due Inc.

B2C Payment Segmentation by Product

Cards, Digital Wallet, Others B2C Payment

B2C Payment Segmentation by Application

Hospitality & Transportation, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Healthcare, Energy & utilities, Telecommunication, Others

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global B2C Payment market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global B2C Payment market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global B2C Payment market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global B2C Payment market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global B2C Payment market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global B2C Payment market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global B2C Payment Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Cards

1.2.3 Digital Wallet

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global B2C Payment Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Hospitality & Transportation

1.3.3 Media & Entertainment

1.3.4 Retail

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Energy & utilities

1.3.7 Telecommunication

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global B2C Payment Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 B2C Payment Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 B2C Payment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 B2C Payment Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 B2C Payment Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 B2C Payment Market Dynamics

2.3.1 B2C Payment Industry Trends

2.3.2 B2C Payment Market Drivers

2.3.3 B2C Payment Market Challenges

2.3.4 B2C Payment Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top B2C Payment Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top B2C Payment Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global B2C Payment Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global B2C Payment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by B2C Payment Revenue

3.4 Global B2C Payment Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global B2C Payment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by B2C Payment Revenue in 2021

3.5 B2C Payment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players B2C Payment Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into B2C Payment Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 B2C Payment Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global B2C Payment Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global B2C Payment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028) 5 B2C Payment Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global B2C Payment Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global B2C Payment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America B2C Payment Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America B2C Payment Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America B2C Payment Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America B2C Payment Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America B2C Payment Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America B2C Payment Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America B2C Payment Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America B2C Payment Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America B2C Payment Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America B2C Payment Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America B2C Payment Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America B2C Payment Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe B2C Payment Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe B2C Payment Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe B2C Payment Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe B2C Payment Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe B2C Payment Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe B2C Payment Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe B2C Payment Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe B2C Payment Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe B2C Payment Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe B2C Payment Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe B2C Payment Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe B2C Payment Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific B2C Payment Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific B2C Payment Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific B2C Payment Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific B2C Payment Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific B2C Payment Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific B2C Payment Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific B2C Payment Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific B2C Payment Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific B2C Payment Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific B2C Payment Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific B2C Payment Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific B2C Payment Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America B2C Payment Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America B2C Payment Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America B2C Payment Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America B2C Payment Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America B2C Payment Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America B2C Payment Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America B2C Payment Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America B2C Payment Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America B2C Payment Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America B2C Payment Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America B2C Payment Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America B2C Payment Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa B2C Payment Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa B2C Payment Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa B2C Payment Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa B2C Payment Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa B2C Payment Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa B2C Payment Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa B2C Payment Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa B2C Payment Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa B2C Payment Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa B2C Payment Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa B2C Payment Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa B2C Payment Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 MasterCard Incorporated

11.1.1 MasterCard Incorporated Company Details

11.1.2 MasterCard Incorporated Business Overview

11.1.3 MasterCard Incorporated B2C Payment Introduction

11.1.4 MasterCard Incorporated Revenue in B2C Payment Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 MasterCard Incorporated Recent Developments

11.2 The American Express Company

11.2.1 The American Express Company Company Details

11.2.2 The American Express Company Business Overview

11.2.3 The American Express Company B2C Payment Introduction

11.2.4 The American Express Company Revenue in B2C Payment Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 The American Express Company Recent Developments

11.3 Visa Inc.

11.3.1 Visa Inc. Company Details

11.3.2 Visa Inc. Business Overview

11.3.3 Visa Inc. B2C Payment Introduction

11.3.4 Visa Inc. Revenue in B2C Payment Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 Visa Inc. Recent Developments

11.4 Apple Pay

11.4.1 Apple Pay Company Details

11.4.2 Apple Pay Business Overview

11.4.3 Apple Pay B2C Payment Introduction

11.4.4 Apple Pay Revenue in B2C Payment Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Apple Pay Recent Developments

11.5 PayPal Payments Private Limited

11.5.1 PayPal Payments Private Limited Company Details

11.5.2 PayPal Payments Private Limited Business Overview

11.5.3 PayPal Payments Private Limited B2C Payment Introduction

11.5.4 PayPal Payments Private Limited Revenue in B2C Payment Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 PayPal Payments Private Limited Recent Developments

11.6 Capital One Financial Corporation

11.6.1 Capital One Financial Corporation Company Details

11.6.2 Capital One Financial Corporation Business Overview

11.6.3 Capital One Financial Corporation B2C Payment Introduction

11.6.4 Capital One Financial Corporation Revenue in B2C Payment Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 Capital One Financial Corporation Recent Developments

11.7 The Bank of America Corporation

11.7.1 The Bank of America Corporation Company Details

11.7.2 The Bank of America Corporation Business Overview

11.7.3 The Bank of America Corporation B2C Payment Introduction

11.7.4 The Bank of America Corporation Revenue in B2C Payment Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 The Bank of America Corporation Recent Developments

11.8 Payoneer Inc.

11.8.1 Payoneer Inc. Company Details

11.8.2 Payoneer Inc. Business Overview

11.8.3 Payoneer Inc. B2C Payment Introduction

11.8.4 Payoneer Inc. Revenue in B2C Payment Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 Payoneer Inc. Recent Developments

11.9 Stripe

11.9.1 Stripe Company Details

11.9.2 Stripe Business Overview

11.9.3 Stripe B2C Payment Introduction

11.9.4 Stripe Revenue in B2C Payment Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 Stripe Recent Developments

11.10 Due Inc.

11.10.1 Due Inc. Company Details

11.10.2 Due Inc. Business Overview

11.10.3 Due Inc. B2C Payment Introduction

11.10.4 Due Inc. Revenue in B2C Payment Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Due Inc. Recent Developments 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

