B2C Payment MARKET – GROWTH, TRENDS, SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT AND FORECASTS (2021 – 2027)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global B2C Payment Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global B2C Payment market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global B2C Payment market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global B2C Payment market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, MasterCard Incorporated, The American Express Company, Visa Inc., Apple Pay, PayPal Payments Private Limited, Capital One Financial Corporation, The Bank of America Corporation, Payoneer Inc., Stripe, Due Inc. Market Segment by Product Type: Cards, Digital Wallet, Others, Market Segment by Application: , Hospitality & Transportation, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Healthcare, Energy & utilities, Telecommunication, Others,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global B2C Payment market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the B2C Payment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the B2C Payment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global B2C Payment market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global B2C Payment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global B2C Payment market

TOC

1 Market Overview of B2C Payment

1.1 B2C Payment Market Overview

1.1.1 B2C Payment Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global B2C Payment Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global B2C Payment Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global B2C Payment Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global B2C Payment Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, B2C Payment Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America B2C Payment Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe B2C Payment Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific B2C Payment Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America B2C Payment Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa B2C Payment Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

2 B2C Payment Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global B2C Payment Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global B2C Payment Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global B2C Payment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Cards

2.5 Digital Wallet

2.6 Others

3 B2C Payment Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global B2C Payment Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global B2C Payment Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global B2C Payment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Hospitality & Transportation

3.5 Media & Entertainment

3.6 Retail

3.7 Healthcare

3.8 Energy & utilities

3.9 Telecommunication

3.10 Others

4 B2C Payment Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global B2C Payment Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in B2C Payment as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into B2C Payment Market

4.4 Global Top Players B2C Payment Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players B2C Payment Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 B2C Payment Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 MasterCard Incorporated

5.1.1 MasterCard Incorporated Profile

5.1.2 MasterCard Incorporated Main Business

5.1.3 MasterCard Incorporated B2C Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 MasterCard Incorporated B2C Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 MasterCard Incorporated Recent Developments

5.2 The American Express Company

5.2.1 The American Express Company Profile

5.2.2 The American Express Company Main Business

5.2.3 The American Express Company B2C Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 The American Express Company B2C Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 The American Express Company Recent Developments

5.3 Visa Inc.

5.5.1 Visa Inc. Profile

5.3.2 Visa Inc. Main Business

5.3.3 Visa Inc. B2C Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Visa Inc. B2C Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Apple Pay Recent Developments

5.4 Apple Pay

5.4.1 Apple Pay Profile

5.4.2 Apple Pay Main Business

5.4.3 Apple Pay B2C Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Apple Pay B2C Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Apple Pay Recent Developments

5.5 PayPal Payments Private Limited

5.5.1 PayPal Payments Private Limited Profile

5.5.2 PayPal Payments Private Limited Main Business

5.5.3 PayPal Payments Private Limited B2C Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 PayPal Payments Private Limited B2C Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 PayPal Payments Private Limited Recent Developments

5.6 Capital One Financial Corporation

5.6.1 Capital One Financial Corporation Profile

5.6.2 Capital One Financial Corporation Main Business

5.6.3 Capital One Financial Corporation B2C Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Capital One Financial Corporation B2C Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Capital One Financial Corporation Recent Developments

5.7 The Bank of America Corporation

5.7.1 The Bank of America Corporation Profile

5.7.2 The Bank of America Corporation Main Business

5.7.3 The Bank of America Corporation B2C Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 The Bank of America Corporation B2C Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 The Bank of America Corporation Recent Developments

5.8 Payoneer Inc.

5.8.1 Payoneer Inc. Profile

5.8.2 Payoneer Inc. Main Business

5.8.3 Payoneer Inc. B2C Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Payoneer Inc. B2C Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Payoneer Inc. Recent Developments

5.9 Stripe

5.9.1 Stripe Profile

5.9.2 Stripe Main Business

5.9.3 Stripe B2C Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Stripe B2C Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Stripe Recent Developments

5.10 Due Inc.

5.10.1 Due Inc. Profile

5.10.2 Due Inc. Main Business

5.10.3 Due Inc. B2C Payment Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Due Inc. B2C Payment Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Due Inc. Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America B2C Payment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe B2C Payment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific B2C Payment Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America B2C Payment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa B2C Payment Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 B2C Payment Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

