B2C Fuel Cards Market Size By Grades, By Application, Regional Outlook, Application, Trend, Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027| ExxonMobil, Shell, SPC

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global B2C Fuel Cards market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global B2C Fuel Cards market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2021-2027 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global B2C Fuel Cards market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global B2C Fuel Cards market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global B2C Fuel Cards market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global B2C Fuel Cards market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global B2C Fuel Cards Market Research Report: ExxonMobil, Shell, SPC, Caltex, DBS, UOB, OCBC, Citibank, Standard Chartered, ANZ, HSBC, POSB, American Express, Maybank

Global B2C Fuel Cards Market by Type: Active Cards, Non-Active Cards

Global B2C Fuel Cards Market by Application: Cars, Taxis, Buses, Goods Vehicles, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global B2C Fuel Cards market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global B2C Fuel Cards market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global B2C Fuel Cards market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

1. What will be the size of the global B2C Fuel Cards market in 2027?

2. What is the current CAGR of the global B2C Fuel Cards market?

3. Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

4. Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global B2C Fuel Cards market?

5. Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global B2C Fuel Cards market?

6. Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

7. Which are the top players currently operating in the global B2C Fuel Cards market?

8. How will the market situation change in the coming years?

9. What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

10. What is the growth outlook of the global B2C Fuel Cards market?

Table of Contents

1 B2C Fuel Cards Market Overview

1.1 B2C Fuel Cards Product Overview

1.2 B2C Fuel Cards Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Active Cards

1.2.2 Non-Active Cards

1.3 Global B2C Fuel Cards Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global B2C Fuel Cards Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global B2C Fuel Cards Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global B2C Fuel Cards Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global B2C Fuel Cards Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global B2C Fuel Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global B2C Fuel Cards Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global B2C Fuel Cards Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global B2C Fuel Cards Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global B2C Fuel Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America B2C Fuel Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe B2C Fuel Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific B2C Fuel Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America B2C Fuel Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa B2C Fuel Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global B2C Fuel Cards Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by B2C Fuel Cards Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by B2C Fuel Cards Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players B2C Fuel Cards Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers B2C Fuel Cards Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 B2C Fuel Cards Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 B2C Fuel Cards Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by B2C Fuel Cards Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in B2C Fuel Cards as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into B2C Fuel Cards Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers B2C Fuel Cards Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 B2C Fuel Cards Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global B2C Fuel Cards Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global B2C Fuel Cards Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global B2C Fuel Cards Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global B2C Fuel Cards Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global B2C Fuel Cards Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global B2C Fuel Cards by Application

4.1 B2C Fuel Cards Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cars

4.1.2 Taxis

4.1.3 Buses

4.1.4 Goods Vehicles

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global B2C Fuel Cards Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global B2C Fuel Cards Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global B2C Fuel Cards Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global B2C Fuel Cards Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global B2C Fuel Cards Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global B2C Fuel Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global B2C Fuel Cards Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global B2C Fuel Cards Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global B2C Fuel Cards Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global B2C Fuel Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America B2C Fuel Cards Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe B2C Fuel Cards Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific B2C Fuel Cards Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America B2C Fuel Cards Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa B2C Fuel Cards Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America B2C Fuel Cards by Country

5.1 North America B2C Fuel Cards Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America B2C Fuel Cards Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe B2C Fuel Cards by Country

6.1 Europe B2C Fuel Cards Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe B2C Fuel Cards Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific B2C Fuel Cards by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific B2C Fuel Cards Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific B2C Fuel Cards Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America B2C Fuel Cards by Country

8.1 Latin America B2C Fuel Cards Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America B2C Fuel Cards Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa B2C Fuel Cards by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa B2C Fuel Cards Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa B2C Fuel Cards Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa B2C Fuel Cards Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in B2C Fuel Cards Business

10.1 ExxonMobil

10.1.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

10.1.2 ExxonMobil Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ExxonMobil B2C Fuel Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ExxonMobil B2C Fuel Cards Products Offered

10.1.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

10.2 Shell

10.2.1 Shell Corporation Information

10.2.2 Shell Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Shell B2C Fuel Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ExxonMobil B2C Fuel Cards Products Offered

10.2.5 Shell Recent Development

10.3 SPC

10.3.1 SPC Corporation Information

10.3.2 SPC Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 SPC B2C Fuel Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 SPC B2C Fuel Cards Products Offered

10.3.5 SPC Recent Development

10.4 Caltex

10.4.1 Caltex Corporation Information

10.4.2 Caltex Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Caltex B2C Fuel Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Caltex B2C Fuel Cards Products Offered

10.4.5 Caltex Recent Development

10.5 DBS

10.5.1 DBS Corporation Information

10.5.2 DBS Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 DBS B2C Fuel Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 DBS B2C Fuel Cards Products Offered

10.5.5 DBS Recent Development

10.6 UOB

10.6.1 UOB Corporation Information

10.6.2 UOB Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 UOB B2C Fuel Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 UOB B2C Fuel Cards Products Offered

10.6.5 UOB Recent Development

10.7 OCBC

10.7.1 OCBC Corporation Information

10.7.2 OCBC Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 OCBC B2C Fuel Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 OCBC B2C Fuel Cards Products Offered

10.7.5 OCBC Recent Development

10.8 Citibank

10.8.1 Citibank Corporation Information

10.8.2 Citibank Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Citibank B2C Fuel Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Citibank B2C Fuel Cards Products Offered

10.8.5 Citibank Recent Development

10.9 Standard Chartered

10.9.1 Standard Chartered Corporation Information

10.9.2 Standard Chartered Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Standard Chartered B2C Fuel Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Standard Chartered B2C Fuel Cards Products Offered

10.9.5 Standard Chartered Recent Development

10.10 ANZ

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 B2C Fuel Cards Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 ANZ B2C Fuel Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 ANZ Recent Development

10.11 HSBC

10.11.1 HSBC Corporation Information

10.11.2 HSBC Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 HSBC B2C Fuel Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 HSBC B2C Fuel Cards Products Offered

10.11.5 HSBC Recent Development

10.12 POSB

10.12.1 POSB Corporation Information

10.12.2 POSB Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 POSB B2C Fuel Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 POSB B2C Fuel Cards Products Offered

10.12.5 POSB Recent Development

10.13 American Express

10.13.1 American Express Corporation Information

10.13.2 American Express Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 American Express B2C Fuel Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 American Express B2C Fuel Cards Products Offered

10.13.5 American Express Recent Development

10.14 Maybank

10.14.1 Maybank Corporation Information

10.14.2 Maybank Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Maybank B2C Fuel Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Maybank B2C Fuel Cards Products Offered

10.14.5 Maybank Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 B2C Fuel Cards Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 B2C Fuel Cards Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 B2C Fuel Cards Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 B2C Fuel Cards Distributors

12.3 B2C Fuel Cards Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

