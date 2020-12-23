Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2020 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026 | SCHOTTEL Group, Rolls-Royce, IHI

“

The report titled Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: SCHOTTEL Group, Rolls-Royce, IHI, Cat Propulsion, Brunvoll, Thrustmaster, Kawasaki, Steerprop, Wärtsilä Corporation, ABB Marine, Voith Turbo, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Veth Propulsion, NGC, Jastram, Wuxi Ruifeng Marine, Hydromaster

Market Segmentation by Product: Azimuth Thrusters

Tunnel Thrusters



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas Rig

Military vessels

Ferry (Passenger Ship and RoRo-Passenger Ship)

Cruise Ship

Offshore Vessel

Oil Tanker

Chemical Tanker

LNG Carrier



The Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters market?

Table of Contents:

1 Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters

1.2 Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Azimuth Thrusters

1.2.3 Tunnel Thrusters

1.3 Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Segment by Application

1.3.1 Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Oil & Gas Rig

1.3.3 Military vessels

1.3.4 Ferry (Passenger Ship and RoRo-Passenger Ship)

1.3.5 Cruise Ship

1.3.6 Offshore Vessel

1.3.7 Oil Tanker

1.3.8 Chemical Tanker

1.3.9 LNG Carrier

1.4 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Industry

1.7 Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production

3.4.1 North America Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production

3.5.1 Europe Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production

3.6.1 China Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production

3.7.1 Japan Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Business

7.1 SCHOTTEL Group

7.1.1 SCHOTTEL Group Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 SCHOTTEL Group Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 SCHOTTEL Group Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 SCHOTTEL Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Rolls-Royce

7.2.1 Rolls-Royce Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Rolls-Royce Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Rolls-Royce Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Rolls-Royce Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 IHI

7.3.1 IHI Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 IHI Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 IHI Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 IHI Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Cat Propulsion

7.4.1 Cat Propulsion Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Cat Propulsion Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Cat Propulsion Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Cat Propulsion Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Brunvoll

7.5.1 Brunvoll Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Brunvoll Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Brunvoll Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Brunvoll Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Thrustmaster

7.6.1 Thrustmaster Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Thrustmaster Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Thrustmaster Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Thrustmaster Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Kawasaki

7.7.1 Kawasaki Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Kawasaki Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Kawasaki Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Kawasaki Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Steerprop

7.8.1 Steerprop Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Steerprop Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Steerprop Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Steerprop Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Wärtsilä Corporation

7.9.1 Wärtsilä Corporation Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Wärtsilä Corporation Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Wärtsilä Corporation Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Wärtsilä Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 ABB Marine

7.10.1 ABB Marine Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 ABB Marine Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 ABB Marine Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 ABB Marine Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Voith Turbo

7.11.1 Voith Turbo Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Voith Turbo Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Voith Turbo Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Voith Turbo Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

7.12.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Veth Propulsion

7.13.1 Veth Propulsion Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Veth Propulsion Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Veth Propulsion Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Veth Propulsion Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 NGC

7.14.1 NGC Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 NGC Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 NGC Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 NGC Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Jastram

7.15.1 Jastram Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Jastram Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Jastram Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Jastram Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Wuxi Ruifeng Marine

7.16.1 Wuxi Ruifeng Marine Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Wuxi Ruifeng Marine Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Wuxi Ruifeng Marine Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Wuxi Ruifeng Marine Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Hydromaster

7.17.1 Hydromaster Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Hydromaster Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Hydromaster Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Hydromaster Main Business and Markets Served

8 Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters

8.4 Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Distributors List

9.3 Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Azimuth and Tunnel Thrusters by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”