Axial AC fans Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Nidec, Salzer Group, Pelonis Technologies

A newly published report titled “Axial AC fans Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Axial AC fans report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Axial AC fans market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Axial AC fans market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Axial AC fans market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Axial AC fans market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Axial AC fans market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Nidec

Salzer Group

Pelonis Technologies

YS Tech

Orientalmotor

Aerotech

Belmont

Qi Fang Electric

SHYUAN YA Group

Sofasco International

Blauberg

SAN JU

B. D. Fans & Enviro Engineering

Hangzhou Jinjiu

Taizhou Beierde Electromechanical

AF Fans



Duct AC Axial Flow Fan

Ceiling AC Axial Flow Fan

Column / Wall AC Axial Flow Fan

Others



Metallurgical Industry

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Machine Industry

Others



The Axial AC fans Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Axial AC fans market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Axial AC fans market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Axial AC fans Product Introduction

1.2 Global Axial AC fans Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Axial AC fans Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Axial AC fans Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Axial AC fans Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Axial AC fans Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Axial AC fans Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Axial AC fans Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Axial AC fans in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Axial AC fans Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Axial AC fans Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Axial AC fans Industry Trends

1.5.2 Axial AC fans Market Drivers

1.5.3 Axial AC fans Market Challenges

1.5.4 Axial AC fans Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Axial AC fans Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Duct AC Axial Flow Fan

2.1.2 Ceiling AC Axial Flow Fan

2.1.3 Column / Wall AC Axial Flow Fan

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Axial AC fans Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Axial AC fans Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Axial AC fans Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Axial AC fans Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Axial AC fans Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Axial AC fans Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Axial AC fans Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Axial AC fans Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Axial AC fans Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Metallurgical Industry

3.1.2 Chemical Industry

3.1.3 Food Industry

3.1.4 Medical Industry

3.1.5 Machine Industry

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Axial AC fans Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Axial AC fans Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Axial AC fans Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Axial AC fans Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Axial AC fans Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Axial AC fans Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Axial AC fans Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Axial AC fans Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Axial AC fans Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Axial AC fans Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Axial AC fans Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Axial AC fans Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Axial AC fans Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Axial AC fans Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Axial AC fans Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Axial AC fans Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Axial AC fans in 2021

4.2.3 Global Axial AC fans Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Axial AC fans Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Axial AC fans Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Axial AC fans Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Axial AC fans Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Axial AC fans Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Axial AC fans Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Axial AC fans Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Axial AC fans Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Axial AC fans Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Axial AC fans Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Axial AC fans Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Axial AC fans Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Axial AC fans Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Axial AC fans Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Axial AC fans Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Axial AC fans Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Axial AC fans Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Axial AC fans Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Axial AC fans Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Axial AC fans Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Axial AC fans Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Axial AC fans Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Axial AC fans Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Axial AC fans Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Axial AC fans Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Axial AC fans Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Nidec

7.1.1 Nidec Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nidec Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Nidec Axial AC fans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Nidec Axial AC fans Products Offered

7.1.5 Nidec Recent Development

7.2 Salzer Group

7.2.1 Salzer Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 Salzer Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Salzer Group Axial AC fans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Salzer Group Axial AC fans Products Offered

7.2.5 Salzer Group Recent Development

7.3 Pelonis Technologies

7.3.1 Pelonis Technologies Corporation Information

7.3.2 Pelonis Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Pelonis Technologies Axial AC fans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Pelonis Technologies Axial AC fans Products Offered

7.3.5 Pelonis Technologies Recent Development

7.4 YS Tech

7.4.1 YS Tech Corporation Information

7.4.2 YS Tech Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 YS Tech Axial AC fans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 YS Tech Axial AC fans Products Offered

7.4.5 YS Tech Recent Development

7.5 Orientalmotor

7.5.1 Orientalmotor Corporation Information

7.5.2 Orientalmotor Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Orientalmotor Axial AC fans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Orientalmotor Axial AC fans Products Offered

7.5.5 Orientalmotor Recent Development

7.6 Aerotech

7.6.1 Aerotech Corporation Information

7.6.2 Aerotech Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Aerotech Axial AC fans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Aerotech Axial AC fans Products Offered

7.6.5 Aerotech Recent Development

7.7 Belmont

7.7.1 Belmont Corporation Information

7.7.2 Belmont Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Belmont Axial AC fans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Belmont Axial AC fans Products Offered

7.7.5 Belmont Recent Development

7.8 Qi Fang Electric

7.8.1 Qi Fang Electric Corporation Information

7.8.2 Qi Fang Electric Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Qi Fang Electric Axial AC fans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Qi Fang Electric Axial AC fans Products Offered

7.8.5 Qi Fang Electric Recent Development

7.9 SHYUAN YA Group

7.9.1 SHYUAN YA Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 SHYUAN YA Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 SHYUAN YA Group Axial AC fans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SHYUAN YA Group Axial AC fans Products Offered

7.9.5 SHYUAN YA Group Recent Development

7.10 Sofasco International

7.10.1 Sofasco International Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sofasco International Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Sofasco International Axial AC fans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Sofasco International Axial AC fans Products Offered

7.10.5 Sofasco International Recent Development

7.11 Blauberg

7.11.1 Blauberg Corporation Information

7.11.2 Blauberg Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Blauberg Axial AC fans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Blauberg Axial AC fans Products Offered

7.11.5 Blauberg Recent Development

7.12 SAN JU

7.12.1 SAN JU Corporation Information

7.12.2 SAN JU Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 SAN JU Axial AC fans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 SAN JU Products Offered

7.12.5 SAN JU Recent Development

7.13 B. D. Fans & Enviro Engineering

7.13.1 B. D. Fans & Enviro Engineering Corporation Information

7.13.2 B. D. Fans & Enviro Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 B. D. Fans & Enviro Engineering Axial AC fans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 B. D. Fans & Enviro Engineering Products Offered

7.13.5 B. D. Fans & Enviro Engineering Recent Development

7.14 Hangzhou Jinjiu

7.14.1 Hangzhou Jinjiu Corporation Information

7.14.2 Hangzhou Jinjiu Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Hangzhou Jinjiu Axial AC fans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Hangzhou Jinjiu Products Offered

7.14.5 Hangzhou Jinjiu Recent Development

7.15 Taizhou Beierde Electromechanical

7.15.1 Taizhou Beierde Electromechanical Corporation Information

7.15.2 Taizhou Beierde Electromechanical Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Taizhou Beierde Electromechanical Axial AC fans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Taizhou Beierde Electromechanical Products Offered

7.15.5 Taizhou Beierde Electromechanical Recent Development

7.16 AF Fans

7.16.1 AF Fans Corporation Information

7.16.2 AF Fans Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 AF Fans Axial AC fans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 AF Fans Products Offered

7.16.5 AF Fans Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Axial AC fans Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Axial AC fans Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Axial AC fans Distributors

8.3 Axial AC fans Production Mode & Process

8.4 Axial AC fans Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Axial AC fans Sales Channels

8.4.2 Axial AC fans Distributors

8.5 Axial AC fans Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

