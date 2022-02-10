Away-From-Home Tissues Market Development Strategies, Demand With Key Players Analysis 2021-2027| Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Georgia Pacific, SCA

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Away-From-Home Tissues market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Away-From-Home Tissues market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Away-From-Home Tissues report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Away-From-Home Tissues report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Away-From-Home Tissues market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Away-From-Home Tissues market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Away-From-Home Tissues market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Away-From-Home Tissues market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Away-From-Home Tissues market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Away-From-Home Tissues Market Research Report: Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Georgia Pacific, SCA, Procter & Gamble, Sofidel Group, Fujian Hengan, Hospeco, Cascades Inc, Asia Pulp and Paper, Weifang Lancel Hygiene Products, Kruger Inc, MPI Papermills

Global Away-From-Home Tissues Market Segmentation by Product: Paper Napkins, Paper Towels, Wipes, Toilet Papers, Other

Global Away-From-Home Tissues Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial, Food & Beverages, Hospitals & Health Care, Other

The Away-From-Home Tissues Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Away-From-Home Tissues market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Away-From-Home Tissues market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the growth potential of the Away-From-Home Tissues market?

2. Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

3. Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

4. Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

5. What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Away-From-Home Tissues industry in the years to come?

6. What are the key challenges that the global Away-From-Home Tissues market may face in future?

7. Which are the leading companies in the global Away-From-Home Tissues market?

8. Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

9. Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Away-From-Home Tissues market?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Away-From-Home Tissues Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Paper Napkins

1.2.3 Paper Towels

1.2.4 Wipes

1.2.5 Toilet Papers

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Food & Beverages

1.3.4 Hospitals & Health Care

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Away-From-Home Tissues by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Away-From-Home Tissues Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Away-From-Home Tissues in 2021

3.2 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Away-From-Home Tissues Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Away-From-Home Tissues Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Away-From-Home Tissues Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Away-From-Home Tissues Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Away-From-Home Tissues Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Away-From-Home Tissues Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Away-From-Home Tissues Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Away-From-Home Tissues Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Away-From-Home Tissues Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Away-From-Home Tissues Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Away-From-Home Tissues Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Away-From-Home Tissues Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Away-From-Home Tissues Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Away-From-Home Tissues Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Away-From-Home Tissues Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Away-From-Home Tissues Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Away-From-Home Tissues Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Away-From-Home Tissues Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

11.1.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Overview

11.1.3 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Away-From-Home Tissues Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Away-From-Home Tissues Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Recent Developments

11.2 Georgia Pacific

11.2.1 Georgia Pacific Corporation Information

11.2.2 Georgia Pacific Overview

11.2.3 Georgia Pacific Away-From-Home Tissues Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Georgia Pacific Away-From-Home Tissues Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Georgia Pacific Recent Developments

11.3 SCA

11.3.1 SCA Corporation Information

11.3.2 SCA Overview

11.3.3 SCA Away-From-Home Tissues Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 SCA Away-From-Home Tissues Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 SCA Recent Developments

11.4 Procter & Gamble

11.4.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

11.4.2 Procter & Gamble Overview

11.4.3 Procter & Gamble Away-From-Home Tissues Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Procter & Gamble Away-From-Home Tissues Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments

11.5 Sofidel Group

11.5.1 Sofidel Group Corporation Information

11.5.2 Sofidel Group Overview

11.5.3 Sofidel Group Away-From-Home Tissues Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Sofidel Group Away-From-Home Tissues Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Sofidel Group Recent Developments

11.6 Fujian Hengan

11.6.1 Fujian Hengan Corporation Information

11.6.2 Fujian Hengan Overview

11.6.3 Fujian Hengan Away-From-Home Tissues Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Fujian Hengan Away-From-Home Tissues Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Fujian Hengan Recent Developments

11.7 Hospeco

11.7.1 Hospeco Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hospeco Overview

11.7.3 Hospeco Away-From-Home Tissues Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Hospeco Away-From-Home Tissues Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Hospeco Recent Developments

11.8 Cascades Inc

11.8.1 Cascades Inc Corporation Information

11.8.2 Cascades Inc Overview

11.8.3 Cascades Inc Away-From-Home Tissues Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Cascades Inc Away-From-Home Tissues Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Cascades Inc Recent Developments

11.9 Asia Pulp and Paper

11.9.1 Asia Pulp and Paper Corporation Information

11.9.2 Asia Pulp and Paper Overview

11.9.3 Asia Pulp and Paper Away-From-Home Tissues Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Asia Pulp and Paper Away-From-Home Tissues Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Asia Pulp and Paper Recent Developments

11.10 Weifang Lancel Hygiene Products

11.10.1 Weifang Lancel Hygiene Products Corporation Information

11.10.2 Weifang Lancel Hygiene Products Overview

11.10.3 Weifang Lancel Hygiene Products Away-From-Home Tissues Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 Weifang Lancel Hygiene Products Away-From-Home Tissues Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Weifang Lancel Hygiene Products Recent Developments

11.11 Kruger Inc

11.11.1 Kruger Inc Corporation Information

11.11.2 Kruger Inc Overview

11.11.3 Kruger Inc Away-From-Home Tissues Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 Kruger Inc Away-From-Home Tissues Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Kruger Inc Recent Developments

11.12 MPI Papermills

11.12.1 MPI Papermills Corporation Information

11.12.2 MPI Papermills Overview

11.12.3 MPI Papermills Away-From-Home Tissues Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 MPI Papermills Away-From-Home Tissues Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 MPI Papermills Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Away-From-Home Tissues Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Away-From-Home Tissues Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Away-From-Home Tissues Production Mode & Process

12.4 Away-From-Home Tissues Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Away-From-Home Tissues Sales Channels

12.4.2 Away-From-Home Tissues Distributors

12.5 Away-From-Home Tissues Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Away-From-Home Tissues Industry Trends

13.2 Away-From-Home Tissues Market Drivers

13.3 Away-From-Home Tissues Market Challenges

13.4 Away-From-Home Tissues Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Away-From-Home Tissues Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

